AI Time Traveller: Artist Shows How Iconic People From The Past Would Take Their Selfies (28 Pics)

Jyo John Mulloor is a graphic designer with long years of experience in the field. He always manages to surprise his followers with new and original projects, one of which we shared on Bored Panda. This time, we want to showcase one of Mulloor’s most interesting image series depicting historic personas taking selfies. 

“Upon retrieving my old hard drive, I stumbled upon a veritable treasure trove of memories in the form of selfies sent to me by friends from my past. I carefully restored each one using Photoshop, reliving cherished moments and rekindling old friendships,” the artist wrote on Instagram.

Scroll down to see Abraham Lincoln, Bob Marley, and other renowned people from the past in a new light!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | behance.net | jyojohnmulloor.com

#1 Martin Luther King Jr.

#2 Bob Marley

#3 Nikola Tesla

#4 Nelson Mandela

#5 Abraham Lincoln

#6 William Shakespeare

#7 King Arthur

#8 Robin Hood

#9 Neil Armstrong

#10 Julius Caesar

#11 Albert Einstein

#12 Jesus And His 12 Apostles

#13 Marilyn Monroe

#14 Genghis Khan

#15 Mahatma Gandhi

#16 Winston Churchill

#17 Franklin D. Roosevelt

#18 Alexander The Great

#19 Charlie Chaplin

#20 Dana Wynter

#21 Elvis Presley

#22 Jawaharlal Nehru

#23 Napoleon Bonaparte

#24 Subhash Chandra Bose

#25 Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

#26 Rajiv Gandhi

#27 Mother Teresa

#28 John F. Kennedy

