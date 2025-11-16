This Group Is Dedicated To All Things Interesting, And Here Are 50 Of Their Best Posts

How do you define ‘interesting’? What is interesting? After writing a surplus of articles about interesting facts and mildly interesting stuff, we can tell you that it’s all about gut feeling. Humans know humans, just like we know that we will never be tired of looking at previously unseen, fluffy animals from exotic corners of the Earth.
Today’s r/interesting, then, is a rather normal cousin to ‘Mildly Interesting’. Not bound by a specific timeline or subject matter, this community describes itself as “a place to share something interesting.” And as you’ll see on today’s list, it sure does that, bringing bite-size infotainment like a cooler version of ‘Encyclopedia Britannica’ where people vote on what’s hot and what’s, well, less interesting. Buckle up, pandas, because it’s going to get interesting!
#1 I Would Find This Interesting
Image source: Lost_Tumbleweed_5669
#2 Kathey ❤ What An Effort 🙄
Image source: Longjumping-Ad9665
#3 A 106-Year-Old From The Philippines Is Vogue’s Oldest Ever Cover Model
Image source: BigfootDynamite
#4 Ain’t Stupid If It Works
Image source: bethebumblebee
#5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Coach John Wooden. ‘’never Forget Who Helped You’’
Image source: brolbo
#6 Just Look The Précision
Image source: brolbo
#7 This Sundial Shows The Time Digitally
Image source: Owsn
#8 American Firefighters Extinguishing The Fire In Mexico Without Crossing The Border
Image source: Owsn
#9 Green House, Made From Recycled Church Stained Glass Windows
Image source: Late-Yesterday2106
#10 Tibetan White Yak – The Snow White Yak Is The Rarest Color Phase Of Yak In The World. In China And Tibet They Figure Their Numbers To Be Around 3% Of The Population, With The Vast Majority Of Those Residing In Tianzhu Tibet, There Almost All Of Their Yaks Are White!
Image source: ailmn_cwb
#11 A Snow Leopard In Its Natural Habitat At Spiti Valley, India Appears Flawlessly Camouflaged, Effortlessly Blending Into The Surrounding Environment
Image source: dikam_saroj
#12 This Bonsai Tree Was Planted In 1625 And Has Lived Through A Lot Of History In It’s 400 Years Of Existence. It Survived The Atomic Blast In Hiroshima On August 6, 1945 Even Though It Was Only Two Miles Away At That Time
Image source: Rifletree
#13 British Coins Make A Shield When Put Together
Image source: Fish_Boi19
#14 Flathead Lake, The Clearest Water On Earth
Image source: Unfair-Purpose-2100
#15 A Melanistic & Albino Alligator
Image source: Weekly-Reason9285
#16 Bloody Australian Dawn
Image source: MOKSHA82
#17 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Very Well Preserved Discovered Accidentally By Miners In Canada
Image source: excelsior_frenemy
#18 There’s A Very Tiny Muscle In The Forearms That Contracts Only When Lifting The Pinky Finger. Michelangelo’s Moses Sculpture Is Lifting The Pinky, Therefore That Muscle Is Contracted. Incredible Attention To Detail
Image source: donlic
#19 The Duck Is The Mother Of Fishes
Image source: snxliang
#20 The Third Grade Teacher Teaches Science In A Full Body Suit!
Image source: Sea_Land_1944
#21 Bic Using The Same Pen Design Since 1955
Image source: Quimi864
#22 An Afghan Citizen Offering A Cup Of Tea To An U.S. Soldier On The Duty
Image source: Owsn
#23 Found A House That Looks Like The One From “Up” In Vancouver, Canada
Image source: IsaacJB1995
#24 112 Year-Old Vaccine Cards. And It Didn’t Cause Society To Crumble As You Can See
Image source: hamcharonstyx
#25 The Camera Caught The Light Reflecting Off The Water Droplets Of The Steam At The Right Angle To Make Magical Corn
Image source: SleepParalysisDemon6
#26 A Female Falcon Was Equipped With A Satellite Tracking System In South Africa Before Migrating To Finland. Image Shows Tracker Data. In Just 42 Days, She Flew Over 10.000 Km, At An Incredible Average Of 230 Km Per Day And Nearly In A Straight Line
Image source: Yell0w_Submarine
#27 Thousands Of Years Ago, The Inuit And Yupik People Of Alaska And Northern Canada Carved Narrow Slits Into Ivory, Antler, And Wood To Create The World’s First Snow Goggles. This Diminished Exposure To Direct And Reflected Ultraviolet Rays—thereby Reducing Eye Strain And Preventing Snow Blindness
Image source: ailmn_cwb
#28 The Lens Flare In This Photo Looks Like Eric Cartman
Image source: rraattbbooyy
#29 Friend Rehabilitated An Injured Chicken And Adopted It As A Pet. Chicken Got To Attend Friend’s Wedding
Image source: SoftandChewy
#30 Topography Of USA – Pretty Cool
Image source: Witty_Control6793
#31 A Shoe Worn By Allied Spies During World War II Has An Inverted Heel To Mislead The Germans When They Track Their Trail And Direct Them In A Completely Wrong Direction
Image source: bigbl4ck
#32 A 7000-6000 Year Old Burial Of A Young Woman (Aged Around 20 When She Died) And Her Newborn Baby From Vedbaek, Denmark. By Her Head Were 200 Red Deer Teeth, And The Child Is Cradled In The Wing Of A Swan With A Flint Knife At Its Hip. It’s Thought The Pair Died Together In Childbirth
Image source: MSDeltaBound
#33 This Table
Image source: NorrisMcNorris
#34 President Obama Sitting For The Very First Ever 3D Presidential Portrait
Image source: Owsn
#35 Sloth Elephant Tunnel.these Tunnels Were Dug By A Giant Ground Sloth That Lived 10.000 Years Ago In Brazil
Image source: ailmn_cwb
#36 First Lamb Grown In An Artificial Womb
Image source: JettMe_Red
#37 Taking Art To A New Level
Image source: Sapiosexual___
#38 Meteora, Greece
Image source: MOKSHA82
#39 “Gee’s Golden Langur” Currently Very Endangered. Expressions Are So Human
Image source: EldenTingz
#40 Weighing Over 400 Pounds, This Is The Heart Of A Blue Whale, The Largest Animal That Has Ever Lived
Image source: brolbo
#41 Penguin Feathers
Image source: BigfootDynamite
#42 Alexander The Great 330 Bc, Facial Reconstruction From His Marble Bust
Image source: sexymess777
#43 What The Pyramid Of Khafre Looked Like 4,500 Years Ago Compared To Today. The Pyramids Of Giza Were Originally Covered With Highly Polished White Limestones, With The Capstones At The Peak Being Covered In Gold
Image source: MSDeltaBound
#44 Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy
Image source: TX908
#45 In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Short Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up Women At A Drive Through Across The Street From Love Field In Dallas, Tx
Image source: MSDeltaBound
#46 Most People Just See The Man With A Giant Head On His Knee, And Cannot See The Baby
Image source: Electronic-Sun-8275
#47 “I See You Have Made 3 Spelling Mistakes”. Last Words Of The Marquis De Favras After Reading His Death Sentence Before Being Hanged (1790)
Image source: om11011shanti11011om
#48 Garter Snakes Coming Out Of Hibernation And Into A Tens Of Thousands Strong Mating Ball In Southern Manitoba, Canada
Image source: Sea_Land_1944
#49 Disney Tried To Be Creative With Marketing Back In The Day
Image source: historyinmemes
#50 This Dentist Has A Free Soda Machine, And Coffee In The Lobby
Image source: underthund3r
