Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby

by

Canadian photographer Patrice Laroche surely will have no trouble explaining his kids about the birds and the bees. During his wife Sandra Denis’ pregnancy, the artist created hilarious explanatory photo series titled “How to Make a Baby”. The creative couple planned and carried out their project throughout the whole period of 9 months, taking pictures in the exact same settings as Sandra’s belly expanded.

The pregnancy saga of Sandra and Patrice basically denounces all the traditional cabbage and the stork stories. In their world, a loving husband keeps pumping air in the station to his wife’s belly until it’s just about big enough to explode. It does, with a big bang, and the next thing you know – the happy couple is sharing a tender moment with their newborn, wrapped in a leather jacket. You can really tell how much the couple enjoyed their road to parenthood, and that their baby daughter Justine will never know boredom with parents like these!

Website: facebook

Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby
Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby
Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby
Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby
Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby
Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby
Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Star Vs. The Forces of Evil: Unraveling the Intricacies of Relationships and Change
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2018
The Kelvin Timeline: Boldly Going Where No Star Trek has Gone Before
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2021
Could Andrew Lincoln’s MCU Debut Happen Soon? The Walking Dead Star’s Potential Marvel Role
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2022
‘Shrekking’ Dating Trend Sparks Heated Debate And Raises Concern Among Experts
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2025
Two and a Half Men 9.11
Two and a Half Men 9.11 “What A Lovely Landing Strip” Review
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2011
After Outrage, Woman Explains Why She Donated Her Daughter’s Pony To Zoo To Be Eaten By Lions
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.