Creative Couple Explains How to Make a Baby

Canadian photographer Patrice Laroche surely will have no trouble explaining his kids about the birds and the bees. During his wife Sandra Denis’ pregnancy, the artist created hilarious explanatory photo series titled “How to Make a Baby”. The creative couple planned and carried out their project throughout the whole period of 9 months, taking pictures in the exact same settings as Sandra’s belly expanded.
The pregnancy saga of Sandra and Patrice basically denounces all the traditional cabbage and the stork stories. In their world, a loving husband keeps pumping air in the station to his wife’s belly until it’s just about big enough to explode. It does, with a big bang, and the next thing you know – the happy couple is sharing a tender moment with their newborn, wrapped in a leather jacket. You can really tell how much the couple enjoyed their road to parenthood, and that their baby daughter Justine will never know boredom with parents like these!
Website: facebook
Follow Us