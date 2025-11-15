Hey Pandas, What You Got Bullied For? (Closed)

by

Share down below.

#1

This sounds stupid but, not being good at track relays. It was actually really hurtful, and completely changed my life.

#2

Being genderqueer. I got told by my friends who fully accepted the fact that I was lesbian that I was a girl, I would always be a girl, I would never be anything else. It was not great.

#3

Got bullied for being a lonely kid in 3rd grade… I like to see those b****s bully me now! They would get a fist to the face

#4

For my skin color

#5

not being a spoiled ass rich kid.

#6

For being born in Germany. I live in denmark

#7

some idiot f*ck wad was being rude to my friend. and so i told them to shut the f*ck up. and they replied by insulting me hair. and eyeliner/eyeshadow. seems silly in retrospect but it lowkey ruined my day

