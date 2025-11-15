Hey Pandas, What’s Something Embarrassing You Did When You Thought Nobody Was Watching? (Closed)

watching, listening, etc
#1
So, I like to listen to music loud, and I do whenever my parents aren’t home. so I started to play “I’m Something Else” at max volume, singing in a british accent. i had already been listening to music for a while, but i started playing that song after a bit, so my parents got home, started recording on their phone,(my dog was asleep on my bed) and walked into my room while i was signing(i didn’t notice) and right when the part where he mentions underwear, my dad runs into my room shouting “UNDERWEAR?!?!” scared the living sh*t out of me, he posted it on facebook, id say im famous in a way 0/-/0
#2
I embarrassed my brother, he was talking to this girl and I was in the front seat
bro: talking
me:HEY BRO HURRY UP WE NEED TO PICK UP THAT LOTION FROM CVS FOR THAT HUGE PIMPLE ON UR BUTT!!!
bro:😳
me:IS THAT UR GIRL FRIEND?
girl🤨
me: HI girlfriend
I forgot my friends were in the back…and here’d everything
#3
fell/fall
#4
Cussed at age 4. Said you *effin piece of s**t! Go to hell you *effin idiot!
#5
I thought when you do homework(or visit another site) while on zoom your screen will freeze. Once I was doing homework while picking my nose. Teacher saw me. Teacher laughed out loud. Teacher told me in chat.
#6
Oh I got this one. It was in the middle of the 2000s, and I was home alone. So I blew up that Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys music threw on some dynamite clothes and sang of the top of my lungs pretending to be in a music video. You know… as one does. When all the sudden I hear a giggling from behind me. Turns out my parents had been watching this for several minutes. I was so damn embarrassed.
Follow Us