Hey Pandas, What Are The 5 Things You Would Save From Your House If There Was A Fire? (Closed)

Be quick its spreading!
#1
#1: my cat… Of course!!
Then I’d probably burn to death trying to decide which books to save…… Though maybe I’d rather burn with my library, than live without it…..
#2
my puppy, the first flannel i ever got, my bee necklace, a picture of my grandparents, and a little box of letters to my future self.
#3
My phone (I’d rather not having my family think I’m dead), my laptop (I have a ton of writing drafts on there that aren’t on some sort of cloud), my dog, my other dog, and the family cookbook.
#4
Dog, then stuff.
#5
i’d just put each of my family members as options. but if im home alone, then:
1) my diary
2) my phone
3) a bag full of essentials
4) my necklace that i made by myself with my diary key on it(idk if it counts since i always wear it and never take it off)
5) footwear
#6
My 4 dogs and the pics of my grandson.
Follow Us