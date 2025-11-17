Hey Pandas, What Are The 5 Things You Would Save From Your House If There Was A Fire? (Closed)

by

Be quick its spreading!

#1

#1: my cat… Of course!!
Then I’d probably burn to death trying to decide which books to save…… Though maybe I’d rather burn with my library, than live without it…..

#2

my puppy, the first flannel i ever got, my bee necklace, a picture of my grandparents, and a little box of letters to my future self.

#3

My phone (I’d rather not having my family think I’m dead), my laptop (I have a ton of writing drafts on there that aren’t on some sort of cloud), my dog, my other dog, and the family cookbook.

#4

Dog, then stuff.

#5

i’d just put each of my family members as options. but if im home alone, then:

1) my diary
2) my phone
3) a bag full of essentials
4) my necklace that i made by myself with my diary key on it(idk if it counts since i always wear it and never take it off)
5) footwear

#6

My 4 dogs and the pics of my grandson.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
