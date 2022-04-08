If you would’ve told someone 20 years ago that millions of people would develop a strange obsession with watching pimples being popped, they probably would’ve thought you were crazy. However, that’s exactly what’s happened in recent years and the world has Dr. Sandra Lee — AKA Dr. Pimple Popper — to thank. Since 2018, Dr. Pimple Popper has been the star of her self-titled show on TLC which features her removing unusual pimples and other abscesses from her patients’ bodies. Not only is Dr. Pimple Popper very skilled at what she does, but her personality also puts patients at ease. Now in its 7th season, the show is still going strong – but there are quite a few things that have changed since Dr. Pimple Popper started this wild journey. Let’s talk about how the show Dr. Pimple Popper has evolved since the beginning.
Who Is Dr. Sandra Lee?
Originally from New York City, Dr. Sandra Lee lived in Queens for the first several years of her life before relocating to Southern California with her family. She was introduced to dermatology at an early age thanks to her father who is now a retired dermatologist. On top of that, her own skin issues caused her to develop an interest in the study. However, she never could have guessed that choosing dermatology as a career path would eventually turn her into a TV star.
Dr. Sandra Lee earned her undergraduate degree from UCLA before going on to study medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine. After graduating from medical school in 1998, she did her residency at Southern Illinois University. Throughout her career, she has dedicated herself to providing her patients with the highest level of care by learning the latest techniques and staying on top of best practices.
She currently practices at SkinPhysicians and Surgeons in Upland, CA. According to her bio, she is now “a board certified dermatologist and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society for MOHS Surgery”.
How Has Dr. Pimple Popper Changed since The Beginning?
Although Dr. Pimple Popper premiered on TLC in 2018, the concept for the show actually started several years before. In 2014, Dr. Lee started posting videos on YouTube that showed her performing various extractions. During an interview with The List, she said, “I noticed that there was a thing that people really liked to watch. It was really satisfying. It really kind of eased people’s anxiety. They were just entranced by it”.
Once she started the channel, things were slow for the first couple of months, it didn’t take long for Dr. Lee’s videos to gain traction. Some people may have thought the love of pimple popping videos was nothing more than a fade, but that hasn’t been the case at all. Over the years, her YouTube channel has amassed more than 1 billion views and her numbers are growing on a daily basis.
The popularity of her YouTube channel eventually lead to producers contacting her about possibly bringing her work to the small screen. Her relationship with TLC began with a one-hour special called This is Zit. The special was so successful that it eventually grew into a complete series. Dr. Lee knew that by having a show, she could reach even more people and educate them on her work. According to People, Dr. Lee said, “I’m showing these things in part to educate and for people to understand and accept people. TLC is showing that these are real people. They’re exposing a part of themselves that they hide from others, and you just want to treat them with respect and make sure they feel comfortable and safe with you.”
What’s Next for Dr. Pimple Popper?
The seventh season of Dr. Pimple Popper has officially come to an end which has caused people to wonder what the future has in store for the show. As of now, it’s unclear whether it has been renewed for an 8th season, but it seems very likely that it will be. While some people may think this kind of content is gross, others find it oddly satisfying. More than that, though, Dr. Pimple Popper has created a platform where people with serious skin issues can get the help they need without feeling ashamed. While it’s true that many of the conditions she treats aren’t life-threatening, the work she does has a positive impact on people’s quality of life and she’s able to help her patients regain confidence.