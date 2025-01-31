How Gloria Hendry Went From Playboy Bunny to the Spotlight

Gloria Hendry has come a long way since her early days on the entertainment scene in the late 1960s. Though she has not garnered numerous acting credits, her innovative work in the movie industry sets her aside as one of the most accomplished actresses in the world. At the budding stage of her career, Hendry set a record with her role in the iconic James Bond film Live and Let Die (1973) which shot her to prominence. Several decades later, the sensational actress still has much to offer as a film and television performer.
Before she exploded in the mainstream and made history as a Bond girl, Gloria Hendry pursued a career away from the entertainment industry. She also made exploits as a model in her heydays, exposing her evolving artistry to the movie industry. Subsequently, Hendry became a screen sensation among Black women in the 1970s. Her acting credits during these early years include Live and Let Die as Rosie, Black Belt Jones (1974) as Sydney, and Savage Sisters (1974) as Lynn Jackson. Explore the intriguing life and career trajectory of the iconic Bond girl.
Gloria Hendry Hails From a Multi-racial Background
Born on March 3, 1949, in Florida, there are conflicting details about Gloria Hendry’s place of birth. While some sources say she was born in Jacksonville, others project Winter Haven (both in Florida) as her place of birth. She grew up with a younger sister in a multi-ethnic background that includes Seminole Indian, Chinese, Creek Indian, Irish, and African. Hendry spent her formative years in Newark, New Jersey with her grandparents after her mother moved the family. She attended Essex College of Business for Law.
She Began Her Entertainment Career as a Playboy Bunny
Before she became a screen sensation, Gloria Hendry earned a living in various ways. Her earliest recorded career was as an assistant to the legal secretary in the New York office of the NAACP. Hendry also entered the modeling industry, becoming a Playboy Bunny at the New York Playboy Club. She maintained this position from 1965 to 1972 before focusing on her acting career.
Gloria Hendry’s days as a Playboy Bunny exposed her to the movie industry, leading to her first acting role in the 1968 romantic comedy film For Love of Ivy. She juggled modeling and acting for a couple of years before her big break in the early 1970s. Hendry focused on her acting career and has remained active since her late 1960s debut.
Gloria Hendry Became a Popular Black Actress in the 1970s
After her 1968 debut in Sidney Poitier‘s film For Love of Ivy, Hendry continued to play small roles in films such as The Landlord (1970) and Across 110th Street (1972). She had a prolific year in 1973, appearing in blaxploitation films such as Black Caesar as Helen Bradley, Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off as Marcia, and Hell Up in Harlem as Helen Bradley-Washington. She also starred as Rosie Carver in Live and Let Die, making history as the first African-American Blond girl to be romantically involved with James Bond in the popular 007 film franchise.
Her stint in the Bond franchise elevated her to prominence. In the ’70s, Hendry appeared in more blaxploitation films, including Black Belt Jones (1974) and Bare Knuckles (1977). She didn’t appear in any film in the 1980s but returned with a role in the 1993 horror movie Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings as Delilah Pettibone. She also starred in Lookin’ Italian (1994) as Leon’s mother.
Gloria Hendry continued to appear in minor film roles in projects such as Man in the Mirror (2008), Absolute Evil (2009), Freaky Deaky (2012), A Brother’s Honor (2019), and Snow Black (2021). Though less active, Hendry has occasionally appeared on the big screen recently. In 2024, she was seen in Michael Schlesinger‘s comedy Rock and Doris (try to) Write a Movie as Mrs. Franklin and will appear in the upcoming action film Stomp Kid as Grandma Nancy Johnson.
Exploring Gloria Hendry’s Television Credits
While most of her credits are on the big screen, Gloria Hendry has played a few television roles. She made her television debut in 1973, appearing in one episode of the anthology series Love, American Style. In 1974, she guest-starred on The Snoop Sisters as Mary Wilson. Her last television credit in the 1970s was as Martha May on The Blue Knight in 1976. Her other television appearances include guest roles on shows such as Emerald Point N.A.S., Falcon Crest, and Hunter. Hendry has not appeared in any television project since her 1992 stint on Doogie Howser, M.D. Here’s all you need to know about the first Bond girl Ursula Andress.
Follow Us