“Where Do You Actually Land On The Extroversion Scale?”: These 27 Questions Have The Answer

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Ask most people how extroverted they are, and they’ll have an answer in about three seconds. Whether that answer is accurate is a different story.

It’s less of a switch and more of a dial. And that dial affects more of your daily life than you’d think.

Maybe you’re the last one to leave every gathering and are genuinely confused as to why everyone else is tired. Or maybe just the thought of a packed room makes you want to cancel your plans. Most of us land somewhere in between – and figuring out exactly where is the interesting part.

27 questions stand between you and an answer that’s probably more accurate than the one you already have.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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