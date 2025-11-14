Turns Out You Can Buy A Life-sized 13 ft Giraffe Made Out Of Fiberglass To Hold Your Chandelier

Fancy something weird, yet luxurious? Got a spare few tens of thousands lying around? Well, these giant giraffe chandelier lamps might be just what you’re looking for! For the fans of unique and offbeat interiors, these giraffes with chandeliers in their mouths should really help to step up the home decor game.

Named “Giraffe in love,” these chandelier lamps are the creative love child of designer Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba and manufacturer Qeeboo. “Giraffe in love” represents irony and lightness: “the giraffe is in love, but she does not know it yet because her heart is far from her head and she lives love light-heartedly,” the product description reads.

More info: Neck and head | Full body | X-small

These giraffe chandeliers will surely perk up any interior or garden

“It is a dreamy giraffe holding a classic Marie-Therese style chandelier,” retailer 1stdibs writes under the product description of the “Giraffe in love.” Not only do these fun giraffes function as a chandelier, but they can also bring a lot of quirkiness to any interior.

Retailing for $40K, the biggest version of the giraffe stands at 13 ft

Designed by an Italian artist, these giraffes come in three different sizes. The biggest one stands at 4 meters tall (around 13 ft), which is approximately the height of a young giraffe and comes in the animal’s full size. Then, there’s a chandelier of 173 cm (around 68 inches) that consists only of the giraffe’s neck and head. The XS version of the “Giraffe in love” is 100 cm (approximately 39 inches) tall.

However, there’s also a wall-mounted version of the chandelier

The chandeliers can be placed both outside as well as inside, as they are wind and water-resistant. Except for the XS version of the “Giraffe in love” that’s made from plastic, the other two are crafted using fiberglass.

That costs around $4,000

Not only do the giraffes look luxurious, but their price is also a lavish one as well. If you have a spare $40K, then affording the biggest “Giraffe in love” shouldn’t be a problem for you.

The smallest chandelier giraffe is made from plastic, unlike the others

The wall lamp that consists only of the giraffe’s neck and head stands at around $4,000 and can come in either black or white. However, the smallest one comes a variety of colors (black, white, grey, dusty rose, warm sand, and cool sand) and retails for around only $540.

And comes in 6 different colors

So, what do you think? Would you want one for your garden or your living room?

