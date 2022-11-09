How Does Fergie Feel About Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel’s New Marriage?

Back in 2009, the news of Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s wedding was massive. He was the handsome actor every young woman in the world wished they were dating, and she was the hottest musician on the planet. She took her career with the Black Eyed Peas and successfully transitioned into a solo artist, and they were both at the top of their game. They both enjoyed their privacy, their personal lives were regularly discussed, but they rarely commented. Their life was golden, which is why everyone was shocked when they announced the end of their marriage. What happened between Fergie and Josh Duhamel?
The Shocking Announcement of Separation
It was 2017 when the couple decided to go their separate ways. There was little fanfare. They released a statement – together – discussing their decision to split up and end their marriage. There was some talk of being careful to discuss the fact that they only want to be good parents to their son (he was born in 2013), and that’s that. They didn’t say anything negative about one another. They still have not said anything negative about one another. Their divorce was quietly finalized in 2019.
What Happened Between Them?
There are all sorts of rumors. There were rumors that Josh Duhamel cheated on Fergie. These rumors were nothing new, of course. He was accused of cheating on her in 2009, which is the year they wed. He was accused of having an affair with a stripper, which he denied and neither discussed. The first time it was discussed was in 2012 when Fergie told Oprah Winfrey that going through a time when your spouse’s name is linked to cheating rumors in the press is difficult. She did not address it as something that actually happened between her then-husband and the stripper, but she did allude to the fact that the rumors alone were difficult for them. She also went on to say they were stronger than ever.
However, a source close to both said that they grew apart at the end of their marriage. “They completely grew apart. This was a long time coming, and they’ve been trying to sort everything out this past year,” said the anonymous source. The same source also said that the two had schedules that did not work well for them, even though they tried hard never to spend more than two weeks at a time apart. Their schedules were too busy, their lives were too chaotic, and they didn’t have much in common. According to the source, that is the real reason they did not make it.
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Get Along Wonderfully
These two are great parents. Their son, Axl, turned 9 in the summer of 2022, and they worked very hard to give him a great life with two present parents. They remain on good terms with one another and are both there for their son all the time. There is no reason they shouldn’t be, as sources remain confident that they are friends and nothing negative happened between them. Josh Duhamel remarried in September 2022, and his ex-wife was one of the first to congratulate him on his engagement back in February publicly. She seems genuinely happy for her ex and his new bride, and that is a great sign and a great influence on their son.
When the announcement was made via social media that he was engaged – Josh Duhamel posted the fact that his girlfriend was now his fiancé back in February of 2022 – his ex-wife was one of the first to congratulate him. She didn’t say much, just “Congrats!!!” followed by 16 green heart emojis. It seems to us that this is a couple who does focus on their son and their own friendship more than anything, and we love it.
Fergie’s Feelings
Following their 2017 separation announcement, Fergie had this to say. “I’m good, as good as you can be with a separation. The good thing is we don’t lose each other as parents. All of our cousins are still cousins. Everything basically stays the same, except we’re not a romantic couple anymore. I love Josh. We’re making it work. We’re both working full-time right now. We are just making it happen. We’ve got Axl, and we’re just working parents,” was her statement. It sounds to us that while there has always been a lot of love between Josh Duhamel and Fergie, their romantic love was lost along the way. Regardless, they are doing a killer job raising their son and working together as parents modeling what it should look like for their son.