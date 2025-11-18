30 Times Fashion Designers Went Wild In The Worst Way Imaginable (New Pics)

Whatever you decide to wear—that’s all taste and you do you.
That won’t stop folks from throwing in their two cents about what it is that you call clothing. And sometimes, they might just be right. No, it’s not you. It’s the clothes. Sometimes they are just impossible to justify and defend. I mean, look at them. You can’t even say they’re haute couture. Not sure what to call them.
You decide.
#1 Oh Lord No And For That Price?!?! What Is Wrong With People Lol
Image source: Jennifer Culver-Irwin
#2 Saw This Shared On Snapchat. $335
Image source: Shelby Bradshaw
#3 This Just Popped Up In My Reels 😧
Image source: Debra Fulbright
#4 This Looks Like Someone Smeared Mustard All Over A Bedsheet
Image source: Pamela Marie
#5 Uhhh…😳
Image source: Jessica Marie
#6 It Looks Like She Stuck A Kleenex To Her Ass With Painters Tape
Image source: Sierra Rachelle Furtwangler
#7 Ready To Show The Third Eye
Image source: Patrícia Chies
#8 Now Shein What Is This?😐
Image source: Amaya Ferrer
#9 Another Innovative Design From Shein🥲
Image source: Lauren Treloar
#10 No, Thank You Amazon. That Dress Is Awful And Overpriced
Image source: Whitney Vasquez
#11 Truly No Words For This One
Image source: Clare McMath
#12 Mushroom Top Anyone???
Image source: Lily Mottershead
#13 It’s A Top & Skirt Set… Maybe I Just Don’t Understand Modern Fashion But…😅😅
Image source: Harmony Douglas
#14 At Least It Only Costs £8.49 I Guess 🤣
Image source: Jules Shaw
#15 Edit: Sorry Everyone I Didn’t Mean To Step On Toes. I Can Honestly Say I Had Never Heard Of This Person. I Just Saw The Dress And Thought It Was Ugly
Image source: Narys anonimas
#16 Temu 🤦♀️🤦♀️
Image source: Roger Thalien
#17 Guys, It’s On Sale! Grab Two! Would Make A Great Christmas Gift 🤪😂
Image source: Rebecca Floyd
#18
Image source: Kate Groves
#19 Not Exactly A Dress But…. 🤢🤮
Image source: Brandy Leigh
#20 I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think
Image source: Midas Moore
#21 Ain’t No Way In Hell I’m Paying Anywhere Near That Much Especially When It Comes With Huge Holes…. It’s Supposed To Be A Purse… To Hold Things🥴🥴
Image source: Iris Moo
#22 Soooooo
Image source: Nathalie Nootje
#23 Oh Yes, I’ve Always Wanted To Sit On A Ton Of Insects
Image source: Ella Darling
#24 Gotta Use Satien Babe
Image source: Charlotte Cleret
#25 Over $200 For The Shorts Alone Just To Look Like A Caveman From A School Play
Image source: Jordan Green
#26 Facebook Marketplace Finds 🥴🥲
Image source: Narys anonimas
#27 I’m Getting Worried About These Ads
Image source: Michelle Nudson
#28 Not A Dress But What Is This And Why Is There Only 1 Of Them Left?
Image source: Erin Leigh
#29 Wdym By Almost Single 🤨
Image source: Em Linder
#30 Really?!
Image source: Anna Tribe
