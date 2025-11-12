I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery

by

Thank you all for supporting the previous post of my needle felted acorn beret animals! Halloween is coming soon and I decided to make some cruelty free bat taxidermies by needle felting and hand embroidery. There are so many different species of bats and are all aesthetically interesting. I decided to start with my 2 favorite species, the ghost bat and the Honduran white bat.

Gracie is an albino Honduran white bat. She is an introvert, love sweet things and cute animals. She doesn’t talk much but is a good listener.

Archie the Honduran white bat is the twin brother of Gracie. He loves travelling and taking photos. His favorite food is fig.

Adrian is an albino ghost bat. He is the cousin of Archie and Gracie. He is the naughtiest one.

More info: Etsy

Adrian the albino ghost bat

I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery
I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery
I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery

Archie the Honduran white bat

I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery
I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery
I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery

Gracie the albino Honduran white bat

I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery
I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery
I Made These Faux Bat Taxidermies By Needle Felting And Hand Embroidery

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Elm Street
“Behind the Monsters” Docuseries About Horror Icons is Coming To Shudder
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2021
Grey’s Anatomy 7.12 “Start Me Up” Review
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2011
Demi Moore: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Paint Internet-Famous Pets
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made An Army Of Adorable Clay Mice
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Gossip Girl
Gossip Girl Recap: The van der Woodsen Family Drama Continues. Plus, Chuck Gets Another Shock!
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.