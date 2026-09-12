50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

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We spend a big chunk of our childhood on the playground. It’s where we race down slides, see how high we can swing, dig around in the sand and chase other kids until we’re exhausted. Ideally, those memories come with plenty of laughs and maybe a few scraped knees.

Whoever came up with the playgrounds below, though, seems to have had something slightly more nightmarish in mind. From genuinely dangerous equipment to wildly inappropriate features, they’re so wrong it’s hard not to laugh. Scroll down to see them for yourself and upvote the worst fails.

#1 Some Designs Are So Badly Thought Out That They Create More Problems

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: growthtoprofit

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

#2 Noah’s Ark, In Bristol, Unveiled Its New Children’s ‘Elephant Play Zone’

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: djtopicality

#3 Cursed _tube

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: Exomian

We can laugh all we want at the horrors on this list, but designing a genuinely good playground is much trickier than it looks. There’s a lot more to it than installing a jungle gym next to a sandbox on a patch of grass and calling it a day.

At their best, playgrounds are legitimate works of architecture and art. They give children space to develop social and physical skills while, of course, letting their imaginations run wild. All of that can play a big role in how they grow and develop.

#4 Kids Playground Design Fails

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: BlazingRed9

#5 Swedish Playground

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: KermitTheSnail

#6 Been Slowly But Surely Putting Together A Children’s Park

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: blockheadnyc

Interestingly, a well-designed playground isn’t necessarily the one that looks the most impressive. Those brightly colored plastic spaces packed with slides and built-in games can actually be less interesting for children because everything is so obvious.

You quickly figure out where to climb and what each part is meant to do, and before long, there isn’t much left to discover. A pile of mud or a couple of sticks can sometimes keep a child busy far longer, simply because there’s no one right way to play with them.

#7 Photos Of Old Playgrounds Always Make Me Feel Uneasy

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: LittleBitHasto

#8 Real Life Krabby Land

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: Saintrph

#9 Hmmm

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: [deleted]

People started noticing exactly that after World War II. In parts of Europe, children were playing among the remains of damaged buildings and turning bits of rubble into their own toys and games.

Strange as the setting was, it showed adults something important: children could have far more fun when they were given materials to mess around with instead of being told exactly how everything should be used.

#10 Just A Normal Russian Playground

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: cuducos

#11 Soviet Playgrounds

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: robertbonomo

#12 My Grade School’s Playground In The 70s

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: snugglebandit

That thinking eventually led to the rise of adventure playgrounds. The idea originated in Denmark, where landscape architect Carl Theodor Sørensen helped create the first “junk playground” in Copenhagen in 1943.

A few years later, British landscape architect Marjory Allen, Lady Allen of Hurtwood, visited it and was so impressed that she brought the concept back to the UK, where adventure playgrounds soon began appearing.

These spaces looked very different from traditional playgrounds. Instead of neat rows of swings and slides, children were given loose materials and discarded objects they could move around and use however they liked.

#13 “Play Around And Find Out” Learning In A 1970s Playground

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: clawstuckblues

#14 You’re Not Having Fun Unless You Get A Concussion

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: JGSpeedfit

#15 Sometimes Accidents Can Be Anticipated?

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: pipsolicitors

By the end of the 20th century, that experimental spirit had started to fade. Concerns over safety were growing, and expensive lawsuits made legal responsibility a much bigger issue.

In Chicago, for example, a child was badly injured after falling from a tall slide in 1978 and was later awarded at least $9.5 million. All of this led to stricter rules and much more standardization in playground design.

#16 All Aboard Thomas The Existential Angst Engine

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: c0253484

#17 If You’re A 10 Foot Child And Want To Learn Braille Do I Have The Playground For You!

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: MrCrash2U

#18 This Terrifying Playground For Children

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: tzvibish

Manufacturing was changing around the same time. Plastic playground pieces became cheaper to produce, and companies could sell the same modular designs all over.

By the late 1980s and 1990s, those brightly colored structures with connected platforms and slides had become the familiar playground look we still recognize today.

#19 Modern Playgrounds Are Great But I’ve Seen This Atrocity At Multiple Parks. What’s It’s Purpose Besides Potential Injury?

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: [deleted]

#20 This One Is Just-

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: [deleted]

#21 I Have So Many Questions

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: TierNaNoggin

Adventure playgrounds didn’t disappear, though their numbers declined as this more standardized approach took over.

Play spaces became easier to regulate and reproduce, while the loose materials and strange homemade structures that once encouraged children to invent their own games became much less common.

#22 This Slide

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: Damnit_Dogz

#23 The Slide For Bad Kids

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: elephantate

#24 This Useless Playground Tic-Tac-Toe Board

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: SWGlassPit

More recently, some designers have started moving away from that one-size-fits-all approach again. Modern play spaces are increasingly bringing in natural elements and features that children can change or use in different ways.

Project for Public Spaces argues that the best ones keep giving kids something new to do rather than staying exactly the same every time they visit.

Maybe that’s what good playground design comes down to in the end. Children don’t need every bit of fun planned out for them. Give them something that sparks an idea, and they’re usually pretty good at taking it from there.

#25 Graveyard Next To A Playground

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: NoahTheAttacker

#26 A Playground In The USA In The 1970s

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: gorillaz0e

#27 Hey Tide Pod Eaters

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: Historical_Ad_3356

#28 70s Plagrounds – Fun Yet Dangerous

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: PersonalSherbert9485

#29 Dangerous Playgrounds Of The 1970s – Photo That Proves Safety Wasn’t A Priority

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: unl0veable

#30 70s Slides Thing Took A Long Climb To Get On Top, I Will Never Forget The Burn Of The Slide In Summer. Playground,1970s

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: theanti_influencer75

#31 Trip To The Playground Kids?

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: lakesidehire

#32 Terrible Playground Design

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: wyazici

#33 Not Exactly The Right Place For A Playground

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: 1Voice1Life

#34 Possibly The Worst Playground Ever

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: gabrielmesser

#35 Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

#36 This Mickey Mouse That’s At A Local Play Park

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: YungThotDestroyer

#37 Morg And Lisu

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

#38 The Road As A Playground

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: roolio_

#39 This Playground For Kids I Saw Next To The Beach In Australia With A Creepy Looking Disembodied Head And A Weird Spiral Staircase Nobody Can Climb

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: rosalina888

#40 The Donut Hole

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: lisahanniganfan

#41 Specialist

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: Awesomer_Than_Me

#42 The Slide Is A Drop Tube, It Drops The Kid On His Head

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: langer_cdn

#43 Name This

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: HonestzPractice

#44 Playground Design Fails

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: Krista Coons

#45 You Had One Job

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: Century Roofing Limited

#46 This Spiderman Children’s Ride Has A Visible Panty Line

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: butterstubble

#47 Make Fun… Safe

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: tyhorner

#48 Guess Donald Duck Really Likes Kids

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: [deleted]

#49 At The Playground

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: icebergiman

#50 At A Playground

50 Playground Fails That Look Like They Were Designed By Someone Who Hates Children

Image source: bennystat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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