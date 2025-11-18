This Photographer Captures The Sun As An Integral Part Of His Photo Stories (17 New Pics)

Aaditya Shrirang Bhat is a young photographer from India who loves capturing beautiful sunsets. His photos are special because they tell stories with people, plants, and bugs in front of the setting sun. Each picture feels warm and peaceful, with the sun’s golden light making it even more magical.
“Nature is my favorite subject so I like to use natural elements artistically in my pictures. Also, when I see beautiful animals while walking in the forest, I can’t stop the temptation to take pictures of them,” the photographer shared with Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
Image source: aadigraphy999
#2
Image source: aadigraphy999
#3
Image source: aadigraphy999
#4
Image source: aadigraphy999
#5
Image source: aadigraphy999
#6
Image source: aadigraphy999
#7
Image source: aadigraphy999
#8
Image source: aadigraphy999
#9
Image source: aadigraphy999
#10
Image source: aadigraphy999
#11
Image source: aadigraphy999
#12
Image source: aadigraphy999
#13
Image source: aadigraphy999
#14
Image source: aadigraphy999
#15
Image source: aadigraphy999
#16
Image source: aadigraphy999
#17
Image source: aadigraphy999
Follow Us