I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

by

One doesn’t always have change to spare, but when someone reaches their hand out, the least anyone can give, is a smile.

This is how all the interactions I have with people panhandling start. With a smile. And a genuine “Hi. How are you?”

I’ve had amazing conversations with people on the streets, I’ve learned things about history and geography; I’ve learned about cultures I’m not from; about our society, about literature, art, and philosophy. I’ve laughed, and I’ve cried; I’ve both felt joy and anger; hope, and despair.

To me, these are so much more than pictures, or even portraits. They are memories; recollections of encounters that shaped me into the person I am today. I’ve grown more as a human being by speaking with all these people than by listening to all of the teachers who’s class I attended during my education.

And I’m sharing them here today for I hope they’ll make you want to stop, listen, and grow with these people too.

More info: Facebook

#1 Fernand Is Probably The Nicest Guy I’ve Ever Met. And Many People Commented The Same Thing When They Saw This Picture On My Blog

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#2 Mario Went To Prison After He Killed The Man Who Raped His Little Baby Boy. He Then Lost Everything

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#3 I Asked Him What Feeling He Wanted His Picture To Convey, He Said “Love.” And I Snapped This As He Was Saying “I Love My Wife”

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#4 She Once Hit A Man With A Stick, Because He Had Just Done The Same To His Dog

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#5 After Posting His Picture, Someone Actually Hired Normand To Do Some Construction Work

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#6 He Told Me About The Time A Little Girl Gave Him Her Lollipop And It Made Him Cry

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#7 Mostafa Speaks 8 Languages. Including Yiddish

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#8 Fanny Ran Away From Home, And Her Abusive Step Dad, When She Was A Teen

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#9 He’d Probably Convince The Grinch That Smiling Is The Best Thing Anybody Can Do

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#10 He’s Inuk, And He Married A Cree Woman. Though It Was A Difficult For Some People Of Their Respective Communities To Accept, This Was The Happiest Day Of His Life

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#11 Katt Definitely Wins First Place In Terms Of Sign Creativity

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#12 They Had Just Started Saying “I Love You” To Each Other

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#13 He Used To Be A Professional Skater. Went Too Far With The Partying That Comes With It

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#14 He Has A Wife And A Baby

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#15 They’ve Been Together For Nine Months

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#16 She’s Fighting The System To Be Able To See Her Daughter Again Someday

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#17 He Used To Work For The Cirque Du Soleil

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#18 He’s Doing All He Can To Find Himself An Apartment And Get Back On Tracks. But When You Start From Literaly Nothing, There Are Many Hoops To Jump Through

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#19 Her Favorite Author Is Simone De Beauvoir

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#20 He Taught Me A Lot About Heroin Addiction, And What Withdrawal Does To Your Body

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#21 They Taught Me How To Say Merry Christmas And Happy New Year In Inuktitut (The Inuit Language)

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#22 Jake, The One Standing Up On The Left, Voluntarily Overdosed Himself A Couple Of Days Ago. He Had Been Clean For 45 Days Then. He Hated The Fact That He Loved Heroin. He Will Be Sorely Missed By His Friends

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#23 He Quit Drinking A Few Months Ago. He Made The Decision To Quit On The Day He Set Out To Kill Himself

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#24 “We’re Salt And Pepper”. Salt Was A Military Man, He’s Decorated Three Times

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#25 He’s A Rock’n’roll Lover. Anything There Is To Know About The Beatles, He Knows

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#26 I Didn’t Get To Speak Much With The Gentleman, But I Think The Spot He Picked For Himself Says A Lot About His Personality

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#27 He Plays Jingle Bells Quite Well

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#28 He Became Religious When He Quit Using Drugs

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#29 Reggie Taught Me A Magic Trick

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#30 They Taught Me How To Say “Be Happy” In Inulktitut

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#31 He Was A Marksman In The Canadian Military. Ok I Have My Doubts About The Veracity Of The Story He Told Me, But Still, It Was A Cool One

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#32 Gilles Passed Away In Late 2016. He Was Fernand’s Best Friend. They Considered Each Other As Brothers

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#33 Even Though They Each Have Their Own Place, Evan And Elizabeth Sleep Outside Some Nights, Just To Stay Together

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#34 They Taught Me That Happiness Comes From Within. They Said “We Are Happy Because If They Weren’t, Then They’d Be Miserable”

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#35 He’s Cherokee

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#36 This Is Ozzy. His Best Friend’s Name Is Also Ozzy

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

#37 He’s Actually Saving Up Money To Buy A Playstation

I Spent Four Years Chatting With The Homeless, And I Was Amazed By What I Heard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
So WWE is Now Essential?
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2020
Beauty Blogger Comes Up With Halo Brow ‘Trend,’ And We Don’t Know What To Think Anymore
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Katy Perry Stuns In Bikini Amid Breakup, Rumored Fling, And Legal Drama
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
I Created Blade Runner Film Still Portraits Using The Screenplay
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
True Detective 1.02 Review: “Seeing Things”
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2014
The Five Most Sexist TV Shows of All-Time
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.