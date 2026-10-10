94 Times People Gave Their Homes A Makeover And The Results Look Like They Belong In A Design Magazine

Your home is already so beautiful, and you must be incredibly proud of it. But if you’re ready to try something new and take it to the next level, we have some wonderful design ideas to share with you.
‘Creative Home Decor’ is a fabulous online community that posts design and renovation inspiration and small ways to make your house or apartment truly feel like home. We are featuring our favorite images, and we hope that they’ll motivate you to try something new just like they did for us.
#1 Golden Hour
Image source: cherry_ripe-
#2 Our Thrifted Home Outside Chicago Is A Weird Sanctuary
Image source: Global-Bus-8826
#3 Just Finished The First Room In My Very White, Very Blank New Build-And Wanted To Share It With You All
Image source: BetterIllustrator918
At the end of the day, you are in charge of your home! And you should do what makes you happy.
It’s up to you to decide what stays, what goes, what should be changed, and what design ideas work for you. And you don’t have to feel pressured to become a DIY expert overnight—there is nothing ‘wrong’ with hiring a professional to help you decorate your home.
#4 My Adult Kid’s Room. I’m Obsessed
Image source: Jolly-Club2122
#5 Bathroom Just Finished
Image source: No_Dream_7298
#6 My 14 Year Old Daughter Is A Decor Lover
Image source: CapitalSir9253
Nor do you have to decorate your home overnight. It can be healthy to take your time and to look at your project as a marathon, rather than a sprint.
But no matter your subjective taste and relationship with DIY, there’s always room for inspiration. It’s healthy to consider new ideas, even if you later end up going a totally different way.
#7 Just Finished Our Front Room And We’re In Love! Ceiling Tiles Are From Amazon
Image source: Special_Tax_2836
#8 After A Lot Of Graft (And Paint), We Transformed My 9 Year Old Daughter’s Room On A Small Budget
Image source: Working_Arm_9120
#9 I Felt Like My Home Library Definitely Fit The Vibes This Subreddit ! (Last Photo Is The Before When We First Moved In)
Image source: BetterIllustrator918
According to interior designer Emma Beryl Kemper, your very first step in designing any space should be to define your design concept.
This advice might sound simple and obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people forget about it.
To put it simply, when you have a clear concept, you then have a framework for every decision.
#10 My Powder Room-It’s The Most Maximalist Room In My Home, And Is A Big Conversation Starter
Image source: Mammoth_Ad_2611
#11 Before vs. After Pics . I Turned This Space Under The Stairs Into A Place My Kids Can Do Remote Learning
Image source: No_Dream_7298
#12 Gave This Old Chair A New Life With A DIY Fix And Some Cat-Proofing
Image source: Jolly-Club2122
The result of coming up with a strong design concept for your home is (hopefully!) that you’ll get a more cohesive and harmonious result. You want to make your design decisions seem intentional and effortlessly stylish.
“A common misstep is confusing a design concept with a theme. Your concept should guide you, not dictate every detail,” Kemper explains in a piece in Homes & Gardens.
#13 My Dopamine Decor Home
Image source: LeahMarieart
#14 Here’s A Peek At My 8 Year Old Son’s Bedroom. He Wanted It Black & White, But Not Too Dark!
Image source: No-Marionberry4369
#15 Friend Left Town And I Decided To Paint Her Door! (Don’t Worry She Had Mentioned Before She Wanted It Painted, I’m Crazy But Not That Crazy LOL)
Image source: No_Low4335
“Take it too literally, and a room can drift into ‘theme territory,’ feeling forced rather than thoughtfully curated.”
One way to get to grips with your concept is to use mood boards. Gather up lots of inspiration and then look for patterns, like recurring colors, materials, textures, and shapes.
Don’t forget to edit your mood boards, though. Remove images that go against the overall feeling that you’re trying to create.
#16 Not Everyone’s Taste… But I’m Obsessed With My Tiny Toilet Makeover!
Image source: Sad-Gap-7380
#17 Before And After Of Our Hallway
Image source: Deep-Science4540
#18 Just Finished My Library/ Guest Room (Before vs. After)
Image source: Worldly_Summer_8501
Kemper suggests embracing your context so that you can unify your home’s environment, furnishings, and architectural details. In short, you want to aim to stay authentic to your home’s setting instead of just chasing trends.
That being said, don’t feel like you have to (or even can) make your home ‘perfect.’ You will, almost inevitably, have to make compromises of some sort when it comes to form versus function.
#19 When You Find The Most Magical Tile To Go With Your Pink Door…💓, Well You Just Do It … 🥰 Swipe To The End To See Our ‘Bland Before’ …
Image source: WorldlinessTop8151
#20 Finishing Up Our Bathroom. I Think I Prefer The Look Of No Bins Underneath The Sink, But I Need The Storage, So They Have To Stay
Image source: Apprehensive_Fan8789
#21 My “Bird Bath” Powder Room Now Versus When We Bought The House
Image source: /Fun_Lie_3458
“You might have to choose between something that looks exactly how you want or functions exactly as you imagined. For items you’ll rarely use, prioritise aesthetics – something that feels ‘off’ will bother you every time you see it, whereas functionality matters only in the moment of use. For pieces you’ll use regularly, function should always come first,” Kemper writes.
“Your priorities should reflect your habits and values because, at the end of the day, it’s your home, and it only needs to work for you.”
#22 I Painted My House Purple, Gave Every Window Butterfly Wings, And Turned My Sidewalk Into A Rainbow. No Regrets
Image source: KDreamscape
#23 So My Daughter Apparently Now Hates Pink 😳 Considering Her Entire Bedroom Was Pink 🤦🏼♀️ She Was Asking For A Marvel Theme In Her Room So Whilst She’s Been Away This Weekend I’ve Redecorated To Surprise Her
Image source: Upstairs-Regret978
#24 Daughters Nursery🌈
Image source: TRextheCorgi
‘Creative Home Decor’ is a fairly fresh and niche group on the internet. It was created in February 2025 and currently has a small but loyal following. Around 4k internet users visit the community every week to share their creative ideas or look for design inspiration.
According to the subreddit, the core idea is to create a digital community for people who love transforming their spaces with their own hands.
“Our group shares creative DIY home decor, renovation ideas, and crafting projects,” the moderator team explains.
#25 My Guest Penny Floor Bathroom Almost Done (Before / After )
Image source: BetterIllustrator918
#26 A Big Thank You To This Community For The Inspiration! My Neck Is Going To Need Some Time To Recover 😅 But I’m So Happy With The Result
Image source: Ecstatic-Bother-2119
#27 My 15 Yr Old Wanted A Cd Wall. I Love It So Much I Want To Kick Her Out And Make It My Own
Image source: Familiar_Parfait_822
According to them, you should consider joining ‘Creative Home Decor’ if you want to explore unique inspirations, share your own DIY projects and successes, get advice from “fellow enthusiasts,” and find solutions to home improvement challenges.
“Whether you’re experienced or just starting, we’re here to support and inspire. Let’s create beautiful spaces together!” the mod team writes.
#28 My Husband: “I’ve Always Wanted A Green Bathroom.” Me: “Say No More”
Image source: RemoveAvailable327
#29 Hoa Grief: They Made Me Swap My Beautiful Curtains For Boring White Ones
Image source: Latter-Act192
#30 Instead Of Doing All My Chores This Weekend I Disco-Tiled My Stairs
Image source: Apprehensive_Fan8789
Once you’ve finished devouring these gorgeous images and upvoting the ones that you liked the most, we’d like to invite you to join the conversation in the comments.
Which of these interior design ideas inspired you the most, and why? What aspects did you like, and which ones do you think weren’t quite the best fit for you personally?
What are some small ways that you make your home more cozy and comfy? We’d love to hear your perspective!
#31 I’m Pretty Proud Of My Hallway Mini-Makeover. Inspiration Picture Is First And Side By Side Second. I Smile And Squeal With Glee Every Time I Pass It Or Go Up
Image source: Open_Consequence_923
#32 I Went And Did This To My Stairs Today. First Pic Is Half Way Done Then The Finished Job. Came Out Awesome ! Vinyl Peel Paper
Image source: Relevant-Night-787
#33 We Did This Last Year, And I Was So In Love With It
Image source: Neither-Welder-1667
#34 From “Bonjour Beige” To Moody Navy — Finally Did It After 11 Years!
Image source: Hot-Dingo2000
#35 When Your 12 Year Old Daughter Has A Vision For Her New Bedroom And You Make It Come True!
Image source: TrainerPlus8910
#36 Obsessed My New Bedroom Ceiling Light Finally Installed
Image source: Honest_Head_1495
#37 What Do You Think About His Gucci Heron-Print Wallpaper?
Image source: Shadymash
#38 My Bathroom Door I Painted. From White Tile Floors And White Door To This ! Loves It
Image source: No_Low4335
#39 After Months Of Work, My Cartoon Wall Is Completely Finished
Image source: EasyonthePepsiFuller
#40 Finally Finished My Crazy Colourful Hallway And I’m So In Love With It!
Image source: Outside_Arm_3120
#41 It Was Suggested That This Amazing Subreddit Might Enjoy My Front Door Makeover
Image source: Relevant-Night-787
#42 I Painted The Diabolo Wallpaper On My Wall. Took 6 Rolls Of Painters Tape And A Lot Of Patience, But Im Happy :))
Image source: n1nc0mp00p
#43 I Live In An English Terraced House Which Faces Directly To The Pavement And As An Autistic Introvert, I Find This Stressful. I Found A Cheap Maximalist Solution!!
Image source: Sufficient_Mess8533
#44 I Redid This China Cabinet And I Am Obsessed
Image source: Deep-Science4540
#45 Sharing My Library Room! I Wanted It To Feel Colorful, Bold, And Fun. Most Of The Books Are Thrift Finds (I Removed The Old Paper Covers), And I Spray-Painted The Frames—some New, Some Secondhand
Image source: Leading-Tomorrow557
#46 My Jelly Wall Finished 😄❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
Image source: BetterIllustrator918
#47 DIY Bathroom With Limited Funds And High Motivation
Image source: LSX3399
#48 I’ve Been Following This Page For A While Now And Was So Delighted To Find It As I Just Love Everything That Everyone Posts!
Image source: BarMysterious8327
#49 I Really Want To Paint The Dresser And Vanity Too… Any Ideas? For Now, Taking A Break On This Room. I’m Redoing My Whole House All By My Lonesome… Paintings By Me
Image source: Open_Consequence_923
#50 My Bathroom In The Morning
Image source: Double_Profession126
#51 Daylight Is Slowly Returning
Image source: Open_Consequence_923
#52 Yay Wednesday From My Happy Place!— In Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: Huge-Scallion-8994
#53 My Living Room, Before And After
Image source: chaklimarketer
#54 My Girl’s Nursery Is My Favorite Room In The House
Image source: Jolly-Club2122
#55 I Think This Is My Best Deal Ever This Year , Just Installed This Cozy Light In My Old Living Room And I Am Absolutely In Love
Image source: Open_Consequence_923
#56 I Have Been Painting My Hallway For The Last 8 Days And Would Love To Share It With You All Now That I’m Finally Done
Image source: UmpireConsistent7051
#57 I Just Found This Sub But Thought My Craft Room Fit The Bill Pretty Well!
Image source: Sharp_Blacksmith_176
#58 I Love To Celebrate Each Season Of The Year. Here Was My Apartment This Past Year Throughout Each Season
Image source: Due_Function_3394
#59 Downsized After The Last Kid Left — Finally Finished One Room In My All-White Townhome. Here’s The Powder Room
Image source: CapitalSir9253
#60 I Showed My Husband A Lamp Online And Said Wow, That Is Something That You Would Pass Down For Generations, And Scrolled On
Image source: Unique-Lynx2402
#61 Finally Found One Of These On Marketplace For Only $40 It Goes So Perfectly In My Dining Room
Image source: Open_Consequence_923
#62 I’m So Proud Of My Home
Image source: meggxxpage
#63 Put Up Some Rugs On The Ceiling And A New Flower Light Recently & Wanted To Show You 💖 Have A Happy Weekend Everyone!
Image source: Outside_Arm_3120
#64 Hello I Said I Would Share With You The Rug When I Got It. Here It Is. I Know The Other Rugs Are Taking Away From It But I Can’t Stand The Floor Under Them….so That’s That
Image source: Double_Profession126
#65 I Think I’m Finally Finished With My Coop Space!
Image source: Upbeat_Singer9170
#66 My Husband Found An Old Animal Necropsy Table And We Decided To Use It As An Island! 👻
Image source: Sea_Sort_3030
#67 Our New Downstairs Loo. Thought I’d Go Bright & Bold. The Wallpaper Is By Lucy Tiffney, The Woodwork Is Orange Aurora By A Little Greene And The Ceiling Is An Inky Blue Black
Image source: FormalBorder7660
#68 I Bought This Wicker Headboard For $30 The Other Day With Literally Nowhere To Put It
Image source: Ok-Plant-6701
#69 I Wanted To Show Off My Recent Remodel Of My Bathroom! Got Rid Of All Of The Warm Wood And Made It Way More Moody. The Greenery Wall Is Not Permanent And Can Be Removed Easily For Cleaning
Image source: Deep_Calligrapher537
#70 Our (Small) Bedroom Makeover ✨ — Paint: Blueberry Hill By Ppg
Image source: Icy-Government5739
#71 Our DIY, Maximalist, Cat-Themed Bathroom Overhaul
Image source: UmpireConsistent7051
#72 I Posted My Bathroom Makeover In A Few Other Groups & It Didn’t Get The Love I Thought It Deserved Thinking The Groups Were Too Tame For Me. LOL
Image source: NoNarwhal9212
#73 7 Moves In 5 Years Later… Here’s How I Finally Made A Rental Feel Like Home
Image source: Sufficient_Mess8533
#74 My Powder Room
Image source: Sufficient_Mess8533
#75 Dopamine Decor Kitchen At Christmas
Image source: Serious-Article5882
#76 Thought I’d Share My Powder Room… A Lot A Guests Don’t Really Know What To Make Of It… Do You Like It?
Image source: Greedy_Length4557
#77 New Couch Finally Arrived ❤️🎉 I Went With The Kova Collection From Albany Park And I’m Obsessed
Image source: FormalBorder7660
#78 Mainly Just Stoked On My Lamps!
Image source: No_Dream_7298
#79 Kitchen Before And After
Image source: GuitarPossible4226
#80 Our Son’s Nursery Took Months Of Love, Clouds, And Family Memories
Image source: LeadershipOne2781
#81 Before vs. After I Painted The Ceiling Black And Went For A Wall Mural ,☺️ Not Everyone S Taste But Im Happy With It X
Image source: Ecstatic-Bother-2119
#82 Hand-Tufted 2-Meter Prismo (Adventure Time) With 3D Carved Details
Image source: RightDiscipline3159
#83 Just Painted This Mural In My Boys’ Room, Replicating The Art From A Tapestry On Amazon
Image source: Wonderful-Past-8412
#84 Painted My Front Door, Purple. Wdy Think?
Image source: chaklimarketer
#85 Not Sure What My Style Is, But I Know I Love Color And Plants. Thought I Would Share Our Little World With Y’all
Image source: Upstairs-Regret978
#86 My 3 Year Olds Sunshiny Room! Started Last March… Finished Last Weekend
Image source: GasIndependent8142
#87 Thought You Guys Might Like Our 8foot Garden Prism!
Image source: Upbeat_Singer9170
#88 Colorful Bits Of My Living Room. I’m Still In The Process Of Moving Things Around Until They Find Their Perfect Place And Hunting Down Furniture I Love
Image source: puxeti1l8r7q
#89 Before vs. After – I Never Thought I’d Love A Door So Much But I’m So Glad I Did This
Image source: StatisticianSafe8351
#90 I Posted My Bathroom A While Back But Wanted To Share A Quick Update. I Switched Out The Mats To Make It Even More Moon Theme
Image source: Upbeat_Singer9170
#91 I Originally Posted A “Chandelier Tree” Project I Started That Was A Cool Idea, But With Failed Execution
Image source: Frequent_Draw_8749
#92 My Son’s Room Just Got A Big Kid Makeover. We Covered His Baby Blue Walls With This Moody Green And Channeled Ralph Lauren Meets Wes Anderson For The Decor And I Love The Results
Image source: FarAdhesiveness5920
#93 My Latest DIY-Project! 🌈 This Colorful Pompom Chair! 💕 Hope You Like It!
Image source: Apprehensive_Fan8789
#94 Moon Cabinet I Made
Image source: /joliebean80
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