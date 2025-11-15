30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

The coolest thing about baking cakes is that they are not just a culinary art but a visual one as well. With the right ingredients, talent, and skills, a baker can turn their cake into a delicious sculpture that is a feast for both the eyes and the mouth! Now, what if I told you that cakes nowadays come in all shapes and sizes? And sometimes they come in the shapes that people never expect them to be in? For instance, in the shape of your favorite cartoon characters?
The pastry chef Amanda who goes by the name of “bakingthursdays” on TikTok and Instagram has turned some of our favorite cartoon characters into very buff cake versions of themselves. And if that’s not enough, the internet has proclaimed the cakes to be very “cursed” imagery of the said characters, but in a hilarious way, of course. Famous characters such as Mike Wazowski, Shrek, and even real-life celebrities like Gordon Ramsey made it to the list of requested cakes that Amanda made.
Down below we have collected a list of Amanda’s best work that is sure to lift your mood in one way or another. So scroll down to see some of the cakes that are just too “cursed” to eat!
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
#1
Image source: bakingthursdays
#2
Image source: bakingthursdays
#3
Image source: bakingthursdays
#4
Image source: bakingthursdays
#5
Image source: bakingthursdays
#6
Image source: bakingthursdays
#7
Image source: bakingthursdays
#8
Image source: bakingthursdays
#9
Image source: bakingthursdays
#10
Image source: bakingthursdays
#11
Image source: bakingthursdays
#12
Image source: bakingthursdays
#13
Image source: bakingthursdays
#14
Image source: bakingthursdays
#15
Image source: bakingthursdays
#16
Image source: bakingthursdays
#17
Image source: bakingthursdays
#18
Image source: bakingthursdays
#19
Image source: bakingthursdays
#20
Image source: bakingthursdays
#21
Image source: bakingthursdays
#22
Image source: bakingthursdays
#23
Image source: bakingthursdays
#24
Image source: bakingthursdays
#25
Image source: bakingthursdays
#26
Image source: bakingthursdays
#27
Image source: bakingthursdays
#28
Image source: bakingthursdays
#29
Image source: bakingthursdays
#30
Image source: bakingthursdays
Follow Us