30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

by

The coolest thing about baking cakes is that they are not just a culinary art but a visual one as well. With the right ingredients, talent, and skills, a baker can turn their cake into a delicious sculpture that is a feast for both the eyes and the mouth! Now, what if I told you that cakes nowadays come in all shapes and sizes? And sometimes they come in the shapes that people never expect them to be in? For instance, in the shape of your favorite cartoon characters?

The pastry chef Amanda who goes by the name of “bakingthursdays” on TikTok and Instagram has turned some of our favorite cartoon characters into very buff cake versions of themselves. And if that’s not enough, the internet has proclaimed the cakes to be very “cursed” imagery of the said characters, but in a hilarious way, of course. Famous characters such as Mike Wazowski, Shrek, and even real-life celebrities like Gordon Ramsey made it to the list of requested cakes that Amanda made.

Down below we have collected a list of Amanda’s best work that is sure to lift your mood in one way or another. So scroll down to see some of the cakes that are just too “cursed” to eat!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

#1

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#2

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#3

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#4

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#5

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#6

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#7

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#8

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#9

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#10

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#11

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#12

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#13

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#14

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#15

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#16

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#17

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#18

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#19

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#20

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#21

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#22

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#23

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#24

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#25

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#26

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#27

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#28

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#29

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

#30

30 Cakes That Range From Cute To Unsettling By BakingThursdays

Image source: bakingthursdays

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
73 Comics Showing The Daily Struggles Of A Barely Functional Adult
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Young Photographer Highlights The Every-Day Racism That Many Of Us Don’t See
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Drawing (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Julie Chen is All The Marketing Big Brother Needs
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2019
19 Amazing Vintage Photos That Show How People Worked Before AutoCAD
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Boyfriend Quits Job, Refuses To Help, Gets Kicked Out: “I’m Not Your Mommy”
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.