Artists Vs. Artificial Intelligence Trivia

Artificial Intelligence can do a ton of things today, including writing songs that sound like your favorite artist. Today we’ll look at 20 of the top artists and their lyrics. Or are they really their lyrics? Can you spot the difference between words written out of heartbreak, love, and inspired by life itself and something a well-written prompt has generated?
It’s your time to decide – is the lyric real or was it produced artificially? Place your bets!
