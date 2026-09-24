Troubling New Details Emerge In Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ Arrest Just Months After Tim Allen’s Confession

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has found himself back in the spotlight for a very different reason than the one that made him famous decades ago.
The former Home Improvement star was reportedly arrested after a late-night traffic stop in California, with authorities alleging that the situation escalated quickly.
The news comes just months after his former TV dad, Tim Allen, spoke about the “personality problems” that were making a potential reboot of the series difficult.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas became a household name as Tim Allen’s TV son before stepping away from Hollywood
Jonathan Taylor Thomas, now 45, rose to fame in the 1990s as Randy Taylor, the middle son of Tim Allen’s character on the hit sitcom.
The actor was one of the biggest child stars of his generation and also famously voiced young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.
He later starred in movies including Man of the House, Wild America, and several others.
But Thomas eventually stepped away from the spotlight, choosing to focus on his education and travel after years of working in Hollywood.
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He attended Harvard University, the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and Columbia University.
He has maintained a notably private life ever since, making his latest appearance in the headlines particularly unexpected.
TMZ was the first to break the news of Thomas’ arrest, reporting that he was detained early Monday morning, September 21, following a traffic stop in Westlake Village, California.
The former child star was reportedly arrested after allegedly interfering with a DUI investigation
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According to law enforcement, deputies encountered a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection and blocking traffic.
The driver appeared to be intoxicated, prompting deputies to begin a DUI investigation.
Thomas was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle, not the driver.
Authorities said deputies instructed him to remain inside while they dealt with the driver, but he allegedly repeatedly stepped out and approached them, interfering with the investigation.
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The situation reportedly escalated when deputies attempted to detain Thomas.
According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department alleged that the former actor became uncooperative and allegedly kicked a deputy in the stomach.
Thomas was subsequently booked at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of public intoxication and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Allen had previously said “personality problems” among his TV sons were making a Home Improvement reboot difficult
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He remained in custody before being released on Tuesday, September 22, roughly 34 hours after his detention.
As of this writing, no formal criminal charges have been filed against him, and the allegations have not resulted in a conviction.
The arrest marks a rare and turbulent public appearance for the former teen star, who has spent much of the past two decades largely out of the spotlight.
Just months earlier, Allen opened up about the stalled plans for a Home Improvement continuation.
In June, Allen told Us Weekly that the proposed reboot had become difficult to put together because of issues involving the actors who played his three sons, Zachery Ty Bryan, Taran Noah Smith, and Thomas.
“There are some personality problems right now with the boys. They’ve got their own issues.” Allen told the outlet.
“I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”
Thomas had reunited with two of his former Home Improvement castmates just weeks before his arrest
The veteran star did not specifically identify Thomas as the source of those “personality problems,” instead speaking about the former child actors collectively.
Still, his comments have taken on renewed interest following Thomas’ arrest.
The other actors who played the Taylor brothers have also followed very different paths since the sitcom ended.
Zachery has faced serious legal troubles of his own in recent years, while Taran left acting altogether after the show wrapped in 1999.
Notably, in a rare public appearance on July 29 this year, Patricia Richardson, who played the iconic on-screen mother Jill Taylor, shared a nostalgic selfie featuring Thomas and Taran.
Richardson captioned the unexpected reunion, “My other boys,” sending ’90s fans into a frenzy.
The reunion was missing two familiar Taylor family faces, Tim and Zachery.
As for the arrest, Thomas has not issued a formal statement addressing the allegations.
“What a busy cast! I heard there’s a Home Improvement reboot in the works called Home Confinement,” joked one netizen
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