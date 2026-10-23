69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

by

Have you ever walked down a street and noticed something that felt a little off? Maybe a water pipe that looked like it was about to break, or electrical wires hanging loose right out in the open. And you might think, “This is giving Soviet infrastructure.”

Well, if you have, you’re not alone. Sometimes, things just aren’t built the way they should be, which shows how important it is for architects, engineers, and construction workers to work together. And some people on Facebook decided to share some of the construction fails they’ve spotted out in the wild, and here’s what they found.

#1

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Luca Pari

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

#2

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: David Yeansenne

#3

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Erwann Guiziou

Some of the entries on this list are wild, to say the least. And surely, you’ve spotted some questionable construction fails yourself, like a streetlight in the middle of a driveway or a door that opens into a wall. So, we’re left wondering: Who even thought this was a good idea? Well, no one, apparently.

According to a study by Autodesk and FMI Corporation, miscommunication between architects, engineers, and construction workers cost the global construction industry $1.8 trillion in 2020 alone. Poor data management and communication will lead to costly mistakes- surprise, surprise.

#4

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Alain Falardeau

#5

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#6

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#7

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

And if a designer, engineer, or architect doesn’t do their job properly, it shows up in construction. Research from the Berlin School of Technology found that 80% of project cost overruns come from original design flaws and miscommunication in drawings.

This is because subcontractors are legally obligated to follow the blueprints as they’re drawn. So, even if a toilet blocks a door or a tree is placed in the middle of a parking space, unfortunately, that’s how it gets built according to the blueprint.

#8

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jaqui Mauric

#9

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#10

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Sofiane Malla

#11

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Louis Guerin

#12

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jean-Philip Buyl

#13

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Mylene Stephane Aime

#14

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#15

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jaqui Mauric

#16

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Chris Dmk

#17

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#18

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Malik Mamiche

#19

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#20

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#21

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Romi Plomberie

#22

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Xavier Danezan

#23

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Serginho Ferreira

#24

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#25

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Florence Stamm Lallemand

#26

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Gms Grosch

#27

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Patrick Lobstein

#28

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jaqui Mauric

#29

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#30

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jaqui Mauric

#31

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#32

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Kek Augier

#33

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#34

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Pierre Poissonnier

#35

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#36

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#37

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#38

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Augusto Jesus

#39

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#40

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jaqui Mauric

#41

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Cécile Mnfrt

#42

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Daniel Kacaniku

#43

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Geoffrey Mar

#44

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#45

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Antoine Foré

#46

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Nikolaz-Bernard Rousseau

#47

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#48

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Alain Falardeau

#49

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jaqui Mauric

#50

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#51

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#52

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#53

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#54

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jaqui Mauric

#55

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Brunno Batista

#56

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#57

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Virgile Barbosa

#58

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

#59

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Christopher Pous

#60

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Guillaume Têtu

#61

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Thierry Lebas Bidas

#62

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Marie Driollet

#63

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jaqui Mauric

#64

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Jonathan Mgt

#65

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Romi Plomberie

#66

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Virgile Barbosa

#67

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Stephane Jacquet

#68

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Flogcut Habite

#69

69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Image source: Charles Charles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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