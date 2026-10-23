69 Construction Fails That Make You Wonder Who Looked At Them And Said “Good Enough”

Have you ever walked down a street and noticed something that felt a little off? Maybe a water pipe that looked like it was about to break, or electrical wires hanging loose right out in the open. And you might think, “This is giving Soviet infrastructure.”
Well, if you have, you’re not alone. Sometimes, things just aren’t built the way they should be, which shows how important it is for architects, engineers, and construction workers to work together. And some people on Facebook decided to share some of the construction fails they’ve spotted out in the wild, and here’s what they found.
#1
Image source: Luca Pari
#2
Image source: David Yeansenne
#3
Image source: Erwann Guiziou
Some of the entries on this list are wild, to say the least. And surely, you’ve spotted some questionable construction fails yourself, like a streetlight in the middle of a driveway or a door that opens into a wall. So, we’re left wondering: Who even thought this was a good idea? Well, no one, apparently.
According to a study by Autodesk and FMI Corporation, miscommunication between architects, engineers, and construction workers cost the global construction industry $1.8 trillion in 2020 alone. Poor data management and communication will lead to costly mistakes- surprise, surprise.
#4
Image source: Alain Falardeau
#5
Image source: Charles Charles
#6
Image source: Charles Charles
#7
Image source: Charles Charles
And if a designer, engineer, or architect doesn’t do their job properly, it shows up in construction. Research from the Berlin School of Technology found that 80% of project cost overruns come from original design flaws and miscommunication in drawings.
This is because subcontractors are legally obligated to follow the blueprints as they’re drawn. So, even if a toilet blocks a door or a tree is placed in the middle of a parking space, unfortunately, that’s how it gets built according to the blueprint.
#8
Image source: Jaqui Mauric
#9
Image source: Charles Charles
#10
Image source: Sofiane Malla
#11
Image source: Louis Guerin
#12
Image source: Jean-Philip Buyl
#13
Image source: Mylene Stephane Aime
#14
Image source: Charles Charles
#15
Image source: Jaqui Mauric
#16
Image source: Chris Dmk
#17
Image source: Charles Charles
#18
Image source: Malik Mamiche
#19
Image source: Charles Charles
#20
Image source: Charles Charles
#21
Image source: Romi Plomberie
#22
Image source: Xavier Danezan
#23
Image source: Serginho Ferreira
#24
Image source: Charles Charles
#25
Image source: Florence Stamm Lallemand
#26
Image source: Gms Grosch
#27
Image source: Patrick Lobstein
#28
Image source: Jaqui Mauric
#29
Image source: Charles Charles
#30
Image source: Jaqui Mauric
#31
Image source: Charles Charles
#32
Image source: Kek Augier
#33
Image source: Charles Charles
#34
Image source: Pierre Poissonnier
#35
Image source: Charles Charles
#36
Image source: Charles Charles
#37
Image source: Charles Charles
#38
Image source: Augusto Jesus
#39
Image source: Charles Charles
#40
Image source: Jaqui Mauric
#41
Image source: Cécile Mnfrt
#42
Image source: Daniel Kacaniku
#43
Image source: Geoffrey Mar
#44
Image source: Charles Charles
#45
Image source: Antoine Foré
#46
Image source: Nikolaz-Bernard Rousseau
#47
Image source: Charles Charles
#48
Image source: Alain Falardeau
#49
Image source: Jaqui Mauric
#50
Image source: Charles Charles
#51
Image source: Charles Charles
#52
Image source: Charles Charles
#53
Image source: Charles Charles
#54
Image source: Jaqui Mauric
#55
Image source: Brunno Batista
#56
Image source: Charles Charles
#57
Image source: Virgile Barbosa
#58
Image source: Charles Charles
#59
Image source: Christopher Pous
#60
Image source: Guillaume Têtu
#61
Image source: Thierry Lebas Bidas
#62
Image source: Marie Driollet
#63
Image source: Jaqui Mauric
#64
Image source: Jonathan Mgt
#65
Image source: Romi Plomberie
#66
Image source: Virgile Barbosa
#67
Image source: Stephane Jacquet
#68
Image source: Flogcut Habite
#69
Image source: Charles Charles
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