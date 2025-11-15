Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ridiculous Thing Someone Has Said To You? (Closed)

What’s the most ridiculous or stupid thing a friend (parent , sibling, s/o, etc) has said.
#1
That being LGBTQ is a sin.
I regret telling my dad I’m Bi.
I can be Bi and Christian! >:(
#2
This girl in my class stole my f*cking pizza and said ‘you owe me’ , she decided that because she GAVE me something that I didn’t ask for that I OWED her.
#3
hahahah this ones funny so i mentioned sans is my fav char in undertale and my friend says ¨are you one of those weird sans fan girls¨ and i proceed to laugh my head off.
and my fav char in undertale is now temmie-
#4
One time I was at summer camp. Before my braces, I had rabbit teeth. So a girl acted like I couldn’t hear her and right in front of me, she said, “Ew, look at her teeth.” And I said, “Ew, your judgement of people.” And she rolled her eyes at me.
#5
“You know that British guy, D**k Van Dyke?” Dude, he’s from Missouri.
#6
“If you don’t eat or drink for 2 months, cancer will be cured because when you lose calories the cancer leaves your body,” he was serious.
#7
I have one.. it wasn’t said exactly to me but I was there and it was about me.
Me ands my friend were just walking around in a online game when this girl came up to us. She seemed nice, but a little rude.
Then she glared at me and asked my friend “Is it a boy or a girl?”
My pronouns are he/they-
