Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ridiculous Thing Someone Has Said To You? (Closed)

by

What’s the most ridiculous or stupid thing a friend (parent , sibling, s/o, etc) has said.

#1

That being LGBTQ is a sin.

I regret telling my dad I’m Bi.

I can be Bi and Christian! >:(

#2

This girl in my class stole my f*cking pizza and said ‘you owe me’ , she decided that because she GAVE me something that I didn’t ask for that I OWED her.

#3

hahahah this ones funny so i mentioned sans is my fav char in undertale and my friend says ¨are you one of those weird sans fan girls¨ and i proceed to laugh my head off.
and my fav char in undertale is now temmie-

#4

One time I was at summer camp. Before my braces, I had rabbit teeth. So a girl acted like I couldn’t hear her and right in front of me, she said, “Ew, look at her teeth.” And I said, “Ew, your judgement of people.” And she rolled her eyes at me.

#5

“You know that British guy, D**k Van Dyke?” Dude, he’s from Missouri.

#6

“If you don’t eat or drink for 2 months, cancer will be cured because when you lose calories the cancer leaves your body,” he was serious.

#7

I have one.. it wasn’t said exactly to me but I was there and it was about me.
Me ands my friend were just walking around in a online game when this girl came up to us. She seemed nice, but a little rude.
Then she glared at me and asked my friend “Is it a boy or a girl?”
My pronouns are he/they-

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Use Eyes As A Canvas For My Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Balloon Zoo: My Not-so-traditional Balloon Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Which Ray Donovan Cast Members Will Have the Most Post Series Success?
3 min read
May, 5, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Have Misinterpreted Or Misunderstood? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
BoJack Horseman
BoJack Horseman Season 2 Episode 7 Review: “Hank After Dark”
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2015
Artist Uses Paper To Recreate Bird Species All Around The World (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.