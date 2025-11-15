45 Adorable Dogs Before & After They Grew Up (New Pics)

From a small bork to a big woof, everyone who has owned a puppy knows how fast they become a dog. One day it’s just a carefree goofball, chasing its own tail and the next it’s already an adult who has to act all calm and collected when its owner takes it to the coffee shop. However, there’s one thing that remains the same no matter how old a dog gets—its cuteness. And Bored Panda collected an adorable list of photos to prove it. Labs, corgis, mutts, you name it, we included them all! Continue scrolling to check out the adorable before-and-after pictures of dogs growing up, and fire up our similar articles here, here, and here after you’re done!

#1 Same Elliot Dragon Plush And Same Elliott. One Four Weeks, The Other A Couple Months Shy Of 2 Years

Image source: hergiantlove

#2 Fifteen Years Later, Still Best Friends

Image source: BufordTeeJustice

#3 Growing Up With Your Best Friend, The Brick

Image source: PHIL-yes-PLZ

#4 Woof IRL

Image source: concept07

#5 My Best Friend Has Survived Cancer Twice And Made It To 15 Years Old This Week

Image source: EUSharpie

#6 1 Year Later

Image source: Winter-Blueberry8170

#7 Two Years To The Day

Image source: therealrico

#8 Same Boot, 3 Years Later

Image source: fourNtwentyz

#9 Our 1st Christmas Together And Our 14th Christmas Together

Image source: _psa115_

#10 They Grow Up So Fast

Image source: TeisTom

#11 6 Years Of Friendship

Image source: DanielHillSKW

#12 8 Weeks To 8 Months

Image source: gsdwarmachine

#13 My Boy Ferris Turned 3 Today. He Still Thinks He’s As Small As When He Was A Puppy

Image source: ZarZarBinks22

#14 2 Months To 1 Year. Not Much Has Changed

Image source: kortneycooperdowell

#15 Enzo’s 9 Month Transformation

Image source: tonynuaman

#16 Cute Little Pup Grows Into A Stunning Good Boy

Image source: ALLTHETEAM2

#17 They Grow Up So Fast

Image source: maximustherott

#18 Still Looks Handsome In His Sweater 3 Years Later

Image source: travisty518

#19 17 Years Later, Dodger Is On His Way To Outlive The Whole Family

Image source: AlabamaIceMan

#20 This Is A Year Apart. Last Year When I Found This Little Guy Walking The Streets And Today Getting Cuddles

Image source: April_loves_James

#21 Nuggets Salt And Pepper Puppy Beard

Image source: kkrejci3

#22 Same Dog, 7 Years Apart And A World Away, Now Living Happily In Retirement With This Soldier And His Family

Image source: downriverrowing

#23 Same Dog, Just One Year Apart

Image source: commonvanilla

#24 Celebrating A Special Birthday Today, 10 Years Of Lending An Ear

Image source: Braided_Purpose

#25 Even After 10 Years, Some Things Never Change

Image source: chubbyfish03

#26 Wiggles And I 13+ Years Later

Image source: LiftingNurse

#27 The Only Transformation Picture You Need To See

Image source: imgur.com

#28 My 16-Year-Old Lady

Image source: julinhalf

#29 What A Difference A Year Makes

Image source: FastgrannyC

#30 My Grandma’s Pup, Bruce, Did A Heckin’ Grow

Image source: kittyandmarley

#31 A Man And His Pup: A One Year Difference

Image source: ijustcant86

#32 Not Much Has Changed In 2 Years

Image source: cozyfuton

#33 Handsome Boye Does A Grow

2 months vs 6 months.

Image source: goldenlifeoffurgi

#34 Found Him Alone In The Woods At About 10 Weeks Old, To Five Years. Meet Bentley

Image source: clopmaster18

#35 Small Floof To Big Floof In Just 9 Months

Image source: Exotli8

#36 My Pup Growing Up Over The Course Of A Year With His Little Old Man Friend

Image source: DaToeBeans

#37 The Difference One Year Makes

Image source: Goal1

#38 Still Loves Being Held

Image source: bromosexual34

#39 Some Things Never Change

Image source: nguoiphanxu

#40 Once The Boss, Always The Boss

Image source: 24april

#41 Y’all Said To Come Back When Miss Ember Was A Dog

Image source: princess-marvel

#42 Golden Boy Grows Up

Image source: Jakunai

#43 Rhodesian Ridgeback One Year Progression

Image source: Who-dee-knee

#44 9 Weeks To 13 Weeks To 21 Weeks To 49 Weeks

Image source: thatdoodgus

#45 My Father And My Corgi: Before And After 1 Year

Image source: thannyyy

