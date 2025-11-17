Hey Pandas, What’s A Commonly Misrepresented Concept That Drives You Crazy? (Closed)

All misinterpreted concepts that drive you crazy belong here.
#1
Are you wanting a pacific example?
#2
Nuclear is pronounced new-clee-ar, not new-kyoo-lar
#3
Anything where a character becomes a martial arts master via training montage and effortlessly defeats multiple opponents. It takes years to master skills like that, and most martial artists are smart enough to know that regulated sparring/drills do NOT translate to a fight. We’re trained to block, disarm/disable, and call for help. Not to fight them. (at least in my experience)
#4
I absolutely hate it when people confuse astronomy and astrology just because the only thing they have in common is stars
#5
When people say “I COULD care less”. That means you care
A harder one: affect and effect – R.A.V.E.N: Remember, Affect is a Verb, Effect is a Noun
The worst: when someone says “I will borrow you something“ – you can borrow something FROM someone or lend something TO someone
#6
Well-meaning people often tell folks who are going through difficult times, “The Bible says that God won’t put on you more than you can bear.” The Bible DOES NOT say that, and does not promote that concept. The scripture that people use to say that is 1st Corinthians 10:13, which says:
“ 13 No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.”
That scripture is specifically about temptation, but folks have misinterpreted it to apply to incredibly tragic and devastating situations in life. People go through things that are more than they can bear every day: the death of a child, the loss of a job, the end of a marriage; all of these things are “more than they can bear”. When people misquote this scripture to suffering people it implies that they are weak and inadequate. It has been used to discourage people from seeking outside help for emotional disorders and other problems. I’m a former pastor and I spent a great deal of my time trying to help suffering people deal with things that were more than they could bear, and not feel guilty about breaking under the pressure.
#7
Introverts hating all people. You just have to get us to open up to you. Plus we have friends… sometimes. Quit categorizing us and saying we’re all the same!
#8
Just because I am a male doesn’t mean that I want to avoid child care duties. I have no problem changing my child, however, I’ve noticed many establishments do not have changing stations in the men’s room. They will often not have a family room either but will have the changing stations in the womens. It’s very frustrating, we are partners and therefore should be sharing the responsibilities. It’s not one sided
#9
Words in the English language are often misused. Here are a few examples:
It’s supposedly, not supposably.
Flustrated is not a real word. You’re either frustrated or flustered.
Are and our cannot be used interchangeably.
Same goes for ensure and insure. They have completely different meanings.
#10
Not every autistic person is a savant! It’s a spectrum, and some people will find things easier than others. Also, our special interests aren’t always trains or dinosaurs. It might be a show or an animal, and I know that multiple people have autism as their special interest!
#11
When you say you’re from New York and people automatically think NYC. Hello! There is a whole other land of Upstate NY that is (mostly) quite lovely.
#12
Lose and loose. You lose a game, the ball is loose. They are NOT interchangeable!
#13
Venom vs Poison. Yes they are both toxins, no they aren’t the same thing. Venom has to be injected via fangs or a stinger. Jellyfish, Man o’ wars, bees, ants, wasps, spiders, scorpions, turantulas, some plants, lionfish, stonefish, cone snails, octopus, squid, beaded lizards, gila monsters, komodo dragons, and roughly about 600 out of the roughly 3,600 species of snakes are venomous. Poison has to be absorbed either through contact with the skin or ingestion. Toads, newts, and some frogs are poisonous. Garter snakes, tiger keeldback snakes, and hognose snakes are both venomous and poisonous. (Garter snakes and hognoses are harmless, please love them.) The most important thing to remember though is that if you see an animal and you aren’t sure if it is poisonous and/or venomous just leave them alone and they will leave you alone. Animals are afraid of us and it is important to respect them and admire them from a safe distance. :) Love all animals you see. They are adorable :)
#14
I see it more in online dialogue than anywhere else, but when people say they “c/w/should of” done such-and-such, it drives me crazy. Properly, and sensibly, it is “c/w/should HAVE” or “c/w/should’VE” as the contraction.
“Of” is a preposition, not a verb; you are describing a past action by using the phrase “could have”___.
#15
#16
Instruments are not the same because they look similar. A cello is very different from a doublebass. A piccolo is very different from a flute, and both are different from an oboe. A marimba and vibraphone are different.
But the worst? A violin and a viola are not the same.
You get the picture.
#17
People who begin everything they say with “so”.
#18
People who think that breast cancer is always curable and that all it takes is a fight. If breast cancer only stayed in the breast, it could be curable. The problem is that it spreads to important parts like the brain, lungs, liver and bones. Once it spreads it is classified as metastatic breast cancer or stage 4. So far, it cannot be cured at this stage and no amount of fighting will change that. You hope your doctor can find a treatment that works for you and doesn’t have too many side effects. And you hope it works as long as possible.
#19
It’s “library”, not “libary”. So annoying.
#20
When people say, “Blood is thicker than water.”
The full proverb is, “The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb.”
It means that bonds we choose are stronger than bonds of family.
You can choose to have a great bond with your family, but just because they are family, does not mean you must, or that those relationships are more important than others.
#21
The constant misuse of “women” vs “woman” in sentences. Women is the plural, it’s not interchangeable except under special circumstances.
For example: – The woman says hello, and the women went for a drink. (The first one is singular and the second refers to a group of 2 or more)
– Fighting for women’s rights and a woman’s purse was left behind. (The first one infers all women as a group in the possessive, while the second only refers to one). You CAN fight for a woman’s right to a fair trial, for example, but you wouldn’t say “the women was brought up on charges” referring to the same person.
Drives me crazy in news articles and poorly written e-books. Please don’t get me started on social media.
#22
Some speech no-nos just seem to become common usage like ending a sentence with a preposition, but others we hear from people who should know better like politicians, newscasters, celebrities who influence the young, and, yes, even teachers, are so unnecessary.
“Him and me are going to the movies”. Anyone, regardless of failing education, should acknowledge that they probably wouldn’t say “him is going” or “me is going” so if there’s any light in that head, they should be able to figure out that it should be “he and I are…”
Also applies to objects of prepositions such as “with she and I” (with is a preposition for anyone who didn’t know that) – if you wouldn’t normally say “with she” or “with I”, then again, that light, dim as it might be, should tell you something doesn’t sound right.
#23
I have a couple:
Antisocial does not mean you don’t like talking to people. That’s asocial. Antisocial means that it is counteractive to society and laws of society, such as antisocial personality disorder/commonly known as psychopathy.
“I’m a little OCD about this” just because you want something organized a certain way. OCD is your head telling you “do this or else [insert something bad] happens!” Although these intrusive thoughts can sometimes happen to anyone, it’s not considered a disorder unless it is stopping you from doing stuff or harming you (you’re unable to clean your room because you can’t touch dirty things, you wash your hands to the point that they’re drying out and bleeding, not doing everything completely symmetrical gives you extreme anxiety, etc.)
#24
That because you are doing well financially your friends and family think you are a ATM they can hit up whenever they want.
#25
Sociopath vs. Psychopath.
The main difference is whether or not the person has consciousness. A psychopath will deceive and steal without remorse, possibly pretending to feel guilty. But, a sociopath typically retains some level of consciousness and may experience regret after theft, as they have some awareness of right and wrong.
#26
The saying that represents itself as an actual definition, which is; the definition of insanity, doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome. No, that is closer in relation to stupidity. There are alot more factors in insanity. The answer is not a rubber stamp one. It is a more complex answer that i would like to type here but can’t think of right at this moment.
#27
Any time anyone asks, “What was your name?”
IS! IS MY NAME! I’m right here, I’m not dead yet.
#28
I hate how a lot of straight people think that just because someone is bi-sexual, they’re attracted to everyone of their gender.
#29
Bashing others for incorrect pronunciations while their native languages don’t have some sounds
#30
Inertia vs Momentum. Momentum is that a body in motion will stay in motion unless acted upon by another force. Inertia is that a body at rest will stay at rest unless acted upon by another force. I see these constantly misused
#31
That older people’s terminologies such as “colored people” and “gays”. May just be just be the names stuck in their dialog but don’t always represent their actual more up-to-date views.
#32
Gluten is bad for our health. If you not ceoliaque, gluten is perfectly fine for you.
My son is ceoliaque and I’m sick of people playing the gluten-free game!!
#33
Synergy. The concept that diverse parts working in harmony can achieve far more than the combined efforts of the individual pieces working separately is a brilliant revelation that can actually make a difference in organizational culture. Instead it for co-opted as a dumb buzzword for executives to try and sound smart and now just gets mocked as meaningless.
#34
Rogue and rouge are not the same thing.
#35
Ewes and you . ewes are female not the plural of you.
#36
Using “of” instead of “have” (could’ve, would’ve, should’ve = could have, would have, should have).
Honorable mentions are the mispronunciation of jewelry and mischievous. Joo-wuhl-ree, not joo-luh-ree. Miss-che-vus, not miss-chee-vee-us.
#37
The hijab ban in France, Uyghur Muslims in China, and Israel’s occupation on Palestine.
#38
AI. People who think Chat GPT is magic and has all the answers. They’re literally programs that guess the next word and they’re getting better at remembering more of the previous words.
#39
“The customer is always right” is a severely misrepresented idea. The actual quote is “The customer is always right in matters of taste.”
#40
“Coruscating” is *not* a synonym of “excoriating.”
#41
#42
“He/she is good people.”
#43
Heaphones/earbuds mean I do not want to talk to anyone. Do not attempt conversation, I will ignore you.
#44
Multi-tasking is not a thing. No one can efficiently do more than one thing at a time.
#45
#46
“Anyway” not “Anyways.”
Do not add “s” to the word “Anyway”.
