Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

by

Inde Navarrette’s Hollywood rise seemed unstoppable until a viral moment changed how fans view her.

The 25-year-old actress rose to fame earlier this year with the critical and commercial success of Obsession, a horror hit reportedly made for just $750,000 that went on to gross more than $514 million. 

Her performance as Nikki Freeman earned widespread praise, while her off-screen personality quickly endeared her to audiences. But just weeks after audiences celebrated her transformation, Navarrette is facing a very different side of the spotlight.

A recent viral clip has dramatically shifted the tone of the online conversation around the actress.

Inde Navarrette’s Hot Ones appearance sparks unexpected backlash

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

indenavarrette

On September 8, 2026, Inde Navarrette appeared on an episode of the YouTube show Hot Ones Versus alongside her Obsession co-star Michael Johnston, who played Baron “Bear” Bailey.

The duo answered personal questions while eating brutally spicy wings. Navarrette’s playful energy initially earned praise, but one clip from the episode quickly sparked negative online reaction.

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, indenavarrette

In a now-viral clip that has garnered more than 98 million views on X, Navarrette can be seen laughing hysterically with a spoon in her mouth. The moment drew polarizing reactions after one viewer described the actress’s behavior as “pick me.”

“She has the energy of a girl who only hangs out with boys at school,” one person said.

A second user wrote, “She’s trying too hard; it’s embarrassing.”

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

vertzisoo

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

_kllemmx

The backlash came just weeks after the internet praised the 25-year-old for her dramatic transformation. Since her breakout role, Navarrette has drawn attention as fans compared before-and-after photos and noted a stark change in her appearance.

“Her glow-up needs to be studied, because she just became one of the hottest females overnight,” one person commented on X. 

Fans defend Inde Navarrette as backlash draws Sydney Sweeney comparisons

While some users agreed that Navarrette’s behavior came across as “pick me,” others dismissed the criticism as unwarranted and misogynistic. Some users also claimed that much of the criticism aimed at the actress came from women.

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

doillieur

Several users, meanwhile, attributed the backlash to the harsher side of fame, especially given how warmly Navarrette had been received just weeks earlier.

One fan asked, “There was a time, that was just a month or 2 ago, that she was just talented & celebrated. Now, because she has a personality, she’s somehow annoying?”

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

sydney_sweeney

“We overdid the Inde Naverette love, and now I see more hate than praise for her. She’s just a girl in her twenties who acted her ass off and shot to fame overnight. Let the girl live!” a second added.

A few users also compared her situation to Sydney Sweeney, pointing to the backlash Sweeney has faced recently over her highly racy onscreen persona.

A third person wrote, “Why do the actresses who have mostly male fans always pull these stunts? First Sydney and now Inde.” 

Inde Navarrette reflects on Obsession’s impact on her career

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

indenavarrettefc, Blumhouse

While the viral clip divided opinion, the backlash did little to diminish praise for Navarrette’s acting.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress reflected on Obsession’s success, roughly a year after the film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

rachhrachhrachh

Navarrette revealed that she received the script after deciding to pursue something different from her previous roles. Before landing the lead role in Obsession, she was best known for shows such as 13 Reasons Why (2020) and Superman & Lois (2021–2024).

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

Blumhouse

After initially thinking she had tanked her audition, Navarrette felt “lucky” that director Curry Barker saw her potential.

“Everything changed for me,” she said of the film’s success, which opened up new opportunities, including pitching her own projects and producing. 

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

Michael Mooney/USTA via Getty Images

“I am now in rooms that I could not even imagine,” she said. 

Her upcoming projects include the X-Men reboot, the thriller Invertigo, and the sci-fi film The Waffle House Index.

“The laugh was fake”: Netizens have mixed feelings about Inde Navarrette’s viral moment

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

pacifiistt

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

Anna_banana_t4

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

need2sneed88

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

Isaac3057674150

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

Itspeachezzz

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

clairepinkyy

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

D1TrueBoss

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

222sabbath

Hollywood Rising Star Hit With Harsh Reality Of Fame As Fans Turn On Her Weeks After Praising Transformation

YulianRyder

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Traci Lords: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 9, 2026
Five TV Characters You Couldn’t Stand at First and Then Loved
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2020
24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)
3 min read
May, 11, 2026
Following “Strange” Alien Reveal, Fans Point Out Error In James Franco’s Video Meant To Prove His Encounter
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2026
The World’s First Snow Brush You Can Use Without Opening Your Car
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – State of Play Recap
3 min read
May, 30, 2021