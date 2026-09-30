9 Times Hollywood’s Plastic Surgery Obsession Was So Distracting It Might Have Ruined The Films

Hollywood has always put enormous pressure on its stars to look their best, but sometimes a noticeable change in an actor’s appearance becomes impossible to ignore.
Instead of disappearing into a character, their face may suddenly become the focus, especially in emotional scenes where subtle expressions carry the performance.
Cosmetic procedures are nothing new in the entertainment industry, where youth and beauty are often treated as part of the job. But the conversation becomes more complicated when perceived changes to an actor’s appearance appear to affect how audiences experience their performance.
A face that looks noticeably different, expressions that seem less pronounced, or features that stand out against a period setting can pull viewers out of the story, raising an intriguing question: can Hollywood’s obsession with perfection sometimes work against the very performances audiences are meant to believe?
Prof Dr. Fuat, an independent board-certified plastic surgeon associated with UK-registered medical tourism facilitator Longevita, spoke exclusively to BoredPanda and shared insights on several stars and their alleged cosmetic surgeries.
From major franchises and lavish period films to highly anticipated blockbusters, these 9 examples show how an actor’s appearance can become so distracting that it might ruin the movie-watching experience for some viewers.
#1 Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes 3)
Millie Bobby Brown started her acting career at age 9 and rose to fame with her breakout performance as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016.
In 2020, Brown starred in and produced Enola Holmes, a Victorian-era detective mystery film based on Nancy Springer’s book series. She reprised her role in the 2022 sequel and later appeared in the final season of Stranger Things.
Enola Holmes 3 was released on July 1, 2026, and received mixed reviews.
On X, one fan compared a picture of Brown from the first installment with her appearance in the third film, sparking speculation that the actress had undergone cosmetic procedures.
Some argued that her face looked too modern for the Victorian-era setting, distracting them from the story.
“I’m sorry. This is ridiculous. Look at the difference between these two pictures,” one user wrote.
Another wrote, “The costumes say 1800s; the faces say sent from my iPhone.”
Prof Dr. Fuat explained that “iPhone face” is not a medical diagnosis but rather a cultural description of features associated with contemporary beauty trends.
“I would point to very sharply defined jawlines, pronounced cheek projection, noticeably full or highly shaped lips, a very smooth forehead, elevated brows and a hollowed appearance beneath the cheekbones,” he said.
Dr. Fuat explained that when several of these features appear together, they can create an aesthetic that reflects current beauty standards.
“A period costume may recreate the 18th century, but certain facial characteristics can still read as distinctly contemporary,” he added.
Viewers attributed the difference in Brown’s appearance to procedures such as lip augmentation and a facelift, which they believed had affected her acting ability. Brown faced similar criticism during her appearance in Stranger Things season 5.
“Her cheekbones appear higher, and her lips appear fuller, which could be the result of filler,” cosmetic surgeon Dr. Paul Banwell told BoredPanda at the time.
In February 2025, Brown was criticized for looking older during a red-carpet appearance promoting her then-upcoming film The Electric State.
“Looking 10 years older than her actual age,” one fan commented.
Despite the criticism, Dr. Banwell stressed that Brown’s facial development looked consistent with her age. Later that month, the actress seemingly hit back at critics in an Instagram story, writing:
“Women grow. Not sorry about it.”
Image source: Netflix
#2 Emily Blunt (Disclosure Day)
After her acting debut in the early 2000s, Emily Blunt’s breakout performance came in the 2006 comedy film The Devil Wears Prada. She further showcased her versatility in films such as Sicario (2015) and A Quiet Place (2018).
Blunt was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 96th Academy Awards for her work in Oppenheimer (2024).
In 2026, she reprised her role as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
In April 2026, Blunt’s appearance at the film’s premiere drew attention to her changing looks. Given the two-decade gap, fans compared her recent facial features with how she looked in the original film.
Some observers speculated that the 43-year-old actress had undergone several cosmetic surgeries.
“I will never not see how strange she looks since having some sort of facelift done a few years ago. She looks like a different person,” one fan said on Reddit.
Others argued that the alleged plastic surgery had affected Blunt’s performance in the film.
A second person wrote, “Emily Blunt in Devil Wears Prada 2 is a jump scare.”
A few months later, Blunt appeared in director Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. She played Margaret Fairchild, a television meteorologist who goes on a mission to expose extraterrestrial life to the world.
The film received generally mixed reviews from critics, while audiences were divided over Blunt’s performance. Some viewers considered her acting one of the film’s weakest aspects, arguing that cosmetic changes hampered it.
One viewer joked, “Emily Blunt was abducted and physically transformed by actual aliens to prepare for her role in Disclosure Day.”
“I was sad thinking about the performance we could’ve seen without the most distracting, unfitting, lifeboat rafter lip fillers she has,” another added.
In the past, Blunt has spoken out against opting for cosmetic procedures, describing Hollywood as a place “suffocated by plastic surgery.”
“I appreciate that every line on someone’s face bears a story, and is the result of experience,” she told Women & Home in 2019.
Image source: Universal Pictures
#3 Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey)
After appearing less frequently on screen since 2020, Anne Hathaway made a major comeback in 2026, appearing in five movies, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.
The film drew scrutiny over its historical accuracy and what some viewers described as “woke” casting choices. Amid the discourse, Hathaway’s appearance also drew criticism, particularly after the trailer dropped online.
In the film, Hathaway played Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, portrayed by Matt Damon. During her scenes with Damon and Tom Holland, who portrayed her son, netizens noticed a lack of forehead lines on the actress.
As a result, some speculated that Hathaway had overdone her Botox, which, in their view, drastically affected her performance.
20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures
One person said, “Man, her acting’s REALLY trying to fight that Botox.”
Others argued that the change in Hathaway’s facial features wasn’t simply the result of Botox and fillers.
“She’s had a pretty intense facelift, I think,” a second added.
Hathaway had previously faced similar speculation after appearing at the 98th Oscars and the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in May 2026.
The 43-year-old actress later clarified that her different red-carpet look was simply the result of a styling choice.
“These are huge medical decisions that people are presuming. I wanted to show that, like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids,” she told Elle.
Image source: Universal Pictures
#4 Nicole Kidman (The Northman)
After beginning her career in her native Australia, Nicole Kidman rose to international fame in 1990 with Days of Thunder, starring opposite her now ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
Over the next decade, she became one of Hollywood’s top leading ladies, winning an Academy Award and six Golden Globes. However, changes in her appearance over the years have sparked speculation among fans about plastic surgery.
These rumors intensified when Kidman appeared in the 2022 dark fantasy film The Northman. Directed by Robert Eggers, the Norse mythology-inspired film is set in the early 10th century.
Given the period setting, viewers argued that Kidman’s contemporary appearance broke their immersion.
“She took me out of practically every scene she was in,” one viewer commented.
Another said, “I feel kinda bad for Eggers because he has bad plastic surgery blindness.”
In a 2007 interview with Marie Claire, Kidman addressed the plastic surgery rumors, denying that she had undergone any cosmetic procedures.
20th Century Fox, Focus Features
“To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. No surgery for me,” she said.
However, speculation about Kidman’s appearance has continued in recent months. Her appearance for British Vogue’s September 2026 issue drew similar reactions from fans who speculated she “finally got a facelift.”
Commenting on the photos, plastic surgeon Dr. Omar Tillo told BoredPanda that “Botox, subtle fillers and skin-tightening treatments” could explain the perceived changes in Kidman’s appearance, but he found no conclusive evidence of facelift surgery.
Fans also criticized the 59-year-old’s performances in recent projects such as the Prime Video series Scarpetta and Practical Magic 2, with some arguing that her facial expressions lacked complexity.
“She was one of my top favorite actors for so many years. But I can’t watch her anymore either. It’s sad,” one fan said on Reddit.
Image source: Focus Features
#5 Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Ariana Grande gained prominence as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010–2013) before becoming one of the biggest pop stars of her generation.
Despite focusing largely on her music career in the 2020s, Grande combined her singing and acting talents for the musical fantasy film Wicked. She played Glinda, a character loosely based on Glinda the Good from the novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
While the film was a commercial success and became the highest-grossing film of Grande’s career, some viewers criticized her performance. On Reddit, one person shared a picture of her from the movie and noted that Grande couldn’t emote.
“She’s giving nothing. Zero emotion on her face,” one user said.
A second wrote, “God, she should not have gotten this role. Her face is so distracting.”
NickRewind, Universal Pictures
In the past, Grande has denied undergoing major plastic surgery, but openly admitted to using lip fillers and Botox. However, in 2025, a year after the film’s release, Grande revealed that she hadn’t used Botox or fillers in almost four years.
“I am still four years clean. You see the lines? I love them,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
Later that year, Grande once again fueled plastic surgery speculation after debuting a noticeably thinner look. As a result, some fans theorized that the Wicked actress had undergone blepharoplasty, a procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper or lower eyelids.
In August 2026, Grande announced that she would withdraw from public life after “endless, ongoing public scrutiny” over her appearance.
Image source: Universal Pictures
#6 Sandra Bullock (Practical Magic 2)
After debuting in the late 1980s, Sandra Bullock established herself as one of Hollywood’s most bankable and decorated actresses. She won an Oscar for portraying Leigh Anne Tuohy in the biographical drama The Blind Side (2009).
Dubbed “America’s sweetheart” by the media, Bullock was also named the Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine in 2015. However, changes in her appearance over the years have sparked longstanding speculation about cosmetic enhancements.
Her appearance at the 2018 Oscars sparked rumors of facial fillers, but Bullock quickly dismissed them in an interview with InStyle.
“This past Oscars, I was sick and had allergies,” she clarified.
The speculation resurfaced after the 62-year-old appeared in Practical Magic 2. A sequel to her 1998 cult classic, the film saw Bullock reprise her role as Sally Owens, a widowed witch.
A promotional clip from the film went viral in September 2026, with fans complaining that Bullock was expressionless in a scene with co-star Lee Pace. Others argued that she was having a hard time moving her face.
According to Prof Dr. Fuat, anti-wrinkle injections can affect an actor’s facial movement, depending on the muscles treated and the amount used.
He explained, “For actors, this can be particularly important because microexpressions often rely on very small, brief facial movements.”
“If movement is significantly reduced around the eyes, for example, a smile may potentially read differently in a close-up,” Dr. Fuat added.
The criticism intensified after the film’s release later that month, as many viewers described Bullock’s acting as “distracting” and “jarring.”
“Acting and Botox don’t mix,” one person said on Reddit.
A second added, “Saw (Practical Magic 2) last night and can’t agree more. Distracted by Bullock’s face/upper lip throughout the whole thing.”
Image source: Warner Bros.
#7 Michelle Yeoh (Wicked)
After starring in several Hong Kong action films, Michelle Yeoh gained international recognition with the 2000 martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Beyond her acting career, Yeoh has also long been known for her youthful appearance. In 1997, People named her one of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World.”
She won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), further raising her profile in Hollywood. More recently, she appeared in the musical fantasy film Wicked (2024) and its sequel.
Yeoh portrayed Madame Morrible in the Wizard of Oz-inspired film. However, some viewers criticized her performance, attributing her perceived lack of facial movement to alleged cosmetic procedures.
On Reddit, one user claimed that the 64-year-old had difficulty moving her face and struggled to convey the emotions expected of her character.
“It noticeably took me out of the movie every time she delivered a line,” they wrote.
A second user added, “This was the first time I remember being completely distracted by a frozen face. It completely took me out of the movie.”
Earlier this year, Yeoh received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her appearance during the ceremony once again fueled speculation about plastic surgery.
Dr. Sean McNall, an Oregon-based plastic surgeon, told the Daily Mail that changes in Yeoh’s upper eyelids over the years could suggest the actress has undergone a “formal browlift.”
McNall also suspected that Yeoh was receiving other cosmetic treatments to keep her skin smooth, such as IPL or BBL laser treatments.
“I suspect Botox as she hasn’t developed a significant amount of deeper rhytids at her age,” he added.
Prof Dr. Fuat explained that cosmetic procedures around the eyes and brows can influence how an audience reads an actor’s emotions, even when the changes are relatively subtle.
“The position of the eyebrows and eyelids plays an important role in how we interpret expression. Even relatively subtle changes in these areas can affect whether a face appears tired, surprised, angry, or happy,” he said.
Despite the speculation, Yeoh hasn’t publicly commented on undergoing cosmetic treatments to maintain her appearance.
Image source: Universal Pictures
#8 Ryan Gosling (Project Hail Mary)
After starting his career as a child actor, Ryan Gosling emerged as a leading man with the romantic drama The Notebook (2004).
Following the success of Barbie (2023), Gosling took on a different kind of role in the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, playing biologist Ryland Grace.
Based on Andy Weir’s novel of the same name, the film was a critical and commercial success. It grossed $685.3 million, becoming Gosling’s highest-grossing film as a solo lead.
However, shortly before its release, Gosling sparked plastic surgery rumors after appearing on The Tonight Show with his wife, Eva Mendes. Fans online argued that the 45-year-old looked significantly younger.
“He looks like he had his cheeks and nose done,” one viewer speculated.
Others compared Gosling’s new look to a “wax figure,” saying the alleged cosmetic changes distracted them while watching Project Hail Mary.
Warner Bros., Amazon MGM Studios
A second viewer said, “I’m sorry Ryan Gosling’s face was too distracting in the movie. He looks so different, and the fillers and Botox were just too obvious.”
“Yes, his fillers are insane. Why did he do that?” a third added.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally commented on Gosling’s changed appearance. He believed that the Barbie star hadn’t undergone surgery but had likely received facial injections.
“In the last couple of years, it appears that he’s utilized filler for his midface. This is a common spot of concern for aging since the fat pad drops and shrinks, making people look older and hollow there,” he added.
Since then, fans have continued discussing Gosling’s alleged cosmetic treatments, with some arguing that he should have aged naturally rather than embraced the modern “ageless” look. A few also claimed the changes had diminished his attractiveness.
“100% ruined his face,” one fan said on Reddit.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#9 Vanessa Kirby Vanessa Kirby (Fantastic Four)
Vanessa Kirby gained international recognition thanks to her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama series The Crown (2016–2017). She received an Academy Award nomination for her work in the film Pieces of a Woman (2020).
In February 2024, it was announced that Kirby would play Sue Storm / Invisible Woman in the highly anticipated MCU film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While the film received positive reviews, Kirby’s performance faced some scrutiny.
On Reddit, one fan shared a still from the movie to highlight what they saw as a lack of facial expression as Kirby’s Sue fought Galactus, a space being threatening her son’s life.
“Sue has so much Botox in her face she literally can’t raise her eyebrows,” they wrote.
Given Sue’s role as a superhero and her feelings as a mother, others argued that Kirby’s expressions should have conveyed the character’s complex emotions. Instead, they were dismayed by Kirby’s inability to emote, which they found distracting.
A second user commented, “My girlfriend complained about that; she was pushing Galactus, and her face looked like she was not even trying.”
“Never realized how much work she’s done till I looked her up,” another added.
According to Dr. Fuat, anti-wrinkle injections are among the common cosmetic treatments most likely to directly affect facial movement. However, the extent depends on the muscles treated and the amount used.
“If the corrugator muscles between the eyebrows are strongly treated, for example, a subtle frown may become less visible,” he explained. “This can affect some of the cues we associate with anger, concern or concentration.”
He stressed that this does not mean anti-wrinkle injections remove someone’s ability to express emotion, since emotional expression involves multiple muscles and areas of the face. However, reducing certain movements can make some finer visual cues less pronounced.
Image source: Marvel Entertainment
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