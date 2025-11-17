Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone

by

A split in the family is hard for everyone to navigate and process, but for one person, their life across two families was put under extraordinary stress. Their father, who had an affair, left, and started a new family, tried to force them into an ethical dilemma that most of us can’t imagine facing.

College funds are a key part of many families’ plans for the future, as a higher education can unlock countless opportunities. This person’s father, however, jeopardized that college fund by asking to empty it to treat a deadly illness in the family he created after he left.

Parents shouldn’t force their children into difficult ethical choices if they can help it

Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

One person’s father tried to foist responsibility for his second family’s health issues onto his first family

Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone

Image credits: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)

Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone

Eventually, the author added an update after discussing the issue further with their mother

Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone

Image credits: ThrowRA77474

Is it fair to place such a decision/responsibility on a teen’s shoulders?

Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone

Image credits: Austin Guevara (not the actual photo)

The author’s post raises interesting questions about what responsibilities parents have towards their children. Many feel that it’s more than just feeding, clothing and housing our children, but how about the emotional aspects of their lives?

As many commenters pointed out, the father exposed his child to a difficult ethical decision – one that they didn’t really need to be subjected to. The author seems to feel that they are deciding between potentially life-saving treatment and their college security, but as most commenters agree, the responsibility for the treatment lies entirely upon the father and the half-brother’s mother. An argument could be made if the author and the father’s new family shared a close relationship, but it does not seem like this is the case.

Commenters were overwhelmingly supportive, emphasizing that the father’s problem was not the child’s responsibility

Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone
Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
TikTok Account Exposes 23 Of The Most Used Tourist Scams That Still Work Because Not Enough People Are Aware Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Good Shows Would You Recommend? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Photographed Myself Wearing The Traditional Costume Of The Country I Was In (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Documenting Monopoli: 10 Summers Captured In 30 Photos By Me
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Breaking Down the Silicon Valley Season 5 Official Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2018
Roseanne Barr’s Net Worth is $80 Million in 2022
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.