Mom Threatens To Take Ex-Husband To Court If He And His Mistress Won’t Leave Her Child Alone

A split in the family is hard for everyone to navigate and process, but for one person, their life across two families was put under extraordinary stress. Their father, who had an affair, left, and started a new family, tried to force them into an ethical dilemma that most of us can’t imagine facing.
College funds are a key part of many families’ plans for the future, as a higher education can unlock countless opportunities. This person’s father, however, jeopardized that college fund by asking to empty it to treat a deadly illness in the family he created after he left.
Parents shouldn’t force their children into difficult ethical choices if they can help it
One person’s father tried to foist responsibility for his second family’s health issues onto his first family
Eventually, the author added an update after discussing the issue further with their mother
Is it fair to place such a decision/responsibility on a teen’s shoulders?
The author’s post raises interesting questions about what responsibilities parents have towards their children. Many feel that it’s more than just feeding, clothing and housing our children, but how about the emotional aspects of their lives?
As many commenters pointed out, the father exposed his child to a difficult ethical decision – one that they didn’t really need to be subjected to. The author seems to feel that they are deciding between potentially life-saving treatment and their college security, but as most commenters agree, the responsibility for the treatment lies entirely upon the father and the half-brother’s mother. An argument could be made if the author and the father’s new family shared a close relationship, but it does not seem like this is the case.
Commenters were overwhelmingly supportive, emphasizing that the father’s problem was not the child’s responsibility
