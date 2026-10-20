20 Nepo Babies In Hollywood Who Fly Under The Radar

Nepotism in Hollywood sometimes has a way of hiding in plain sight.
Some stars spend years building impressive careers before fans discover their famous parents’ connections to the industry.
While names like Dakota Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp are hard to separate from their celebrity family ties, several others have managed to fly almost completely under the radar.
Over the years, their family connections have prompted reactions like, “I’m shook to my core to find out genuinely talented people had an extra leg up!” and “She’s so good at her job I had no idea she’s a nepo baby!”
From Kate Winslet’s daughter to Laura Dern’s daughter and Mark Ruffalo’s son, these celebrity offspring have largely escaped the spotlight surrounding Hollywood nepotism.
Here are 20 Hollywood nepo babies who prove that having famous parents doesn’t always mean growing up in the spotlight.
#1 Clara Mcgregor
Being the daughter of Star Wars star Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor has been honest about the privileges that come with her famous father’s legacy.
Ewan, who also earned acclaim for films like Trainspotting and Moulin Rouge!, shares Clara with his former wife, French production designer Eve Mavrakis.
Clara has followed her parents into the entertainment industry, but she has explored several avenues of her own.
After graduating from New York University in 2017, Clara pursued independent film projects and landed a recurring role in American Horror Story: NYC.
She has also modeled for brands including Ferragamo and Bluebella and co-founded Deux Dames Entertainment with creative partner Vera Bulder, a production company focused on female-driven stories.
One of her most personal projects is the 2023 film Bleeding Love, which she co-wrote, produced, and starred in alongside her father.
The father-daughter road-trip drama also let them explore a complicated relationship on screen, drawing inspiration from their own family dynamic.
Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2024, Clara admitted, “I get it. I get the frustration. I have had a lot more opportunities because of who [my father] is. That’s undeniable.”
“I think a lot of things are made easier because you have a famous parent.”
She has even joked about her early exposure to filmmaking.
Sharing childhood photographs of herself on the set of her father’s 2003 film Down with Love, Clara captioned the post, “early exposure/occupational hazard.”
Ewan, meanwhile, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting Bleeding Love, said, “She wrote it, and she produced it. She made it happen, and I had the privilege of just turning up and acting in it. She was the producer… and also the lead.”
The two were most recently seen together at Ewan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on September 12, 2024, where Clara joined her father and other family members to celebrate the milestone.
“At least someone’s embracing the legacy. Like your dad did not work as hard as he did for you to feel ashamed about anything,” one commenter wrote.
Another person expressed their surprise, writing, “Hold on!!! Ewan McGregor has an AMERICAN daughter?! Why did I not know!”
Image source: claramcgregor, Taylor Hill
#2 Lily Mo Sheen
Lily Mo Sheen, the daughter of Underworld star Kate Beckinsale and Welsh actor Michael Sheen, grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry, with both parents and her extended family tied to acting, making her Hollywood connections hard to ignore.
Lily graduated from New York University in 2021 and began acting at a young age, appearing as younger versions of her mother’s characters in the 2006 film Underworld: Evolution and Everybody’s Fine in 2009.
Her early credits inevitably tied her to Beckinsale, but she later pursued roles beyond those family connections.
Her biggest breakthrough came in 2022, when she starred opposite Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Lily played Addy, the fictionalized daughter of Cage’s character, and has since continued acting while taking classes and building her career.
In a 2017 interview with Refinery29, Lily admitted that the growing conversation about celebrity offspring made her anxious about entering the acting profession.
“I do think that the fact that there have been so many celebrity kids getting famous recently has brought out a lot of people yelling nepotism…” she said.
The actress added, “I’m scared that if I start acting I’ll get accused of nepotism, which is my nightmare.”
Later, speaking to Los Angeles Magazine, Lily shared, “Having a family member that is in the industry, it can be difficult, and relationships can really easily be frayed.”
Her mother, meanwhile, has taken a more openly defensive stance toward criticism of celebrity children.
In early 2026, Kate pushed back against what she described as the “disgusting nepo baby narrative,” arguing that children should not be bullied over circumstances of birth they had no control over.
Lily has continued to make occasional public appearances, including a solo red-carpet appearance at the Sense and Sensibility premiere in Los Angeles on October 7, 2026.
Her previous high-profile outing with her mother was a basketball game in December 2025, where observers were stunned by their uncanny resemblance.
“If she is a good actress, she will make her own way in life. Yes, her parents opened the doors for her, but she won’t last long if she has no talent,” one commenter wrote.
Another said, “She seems pretty normal and down to earth, no nepo baby bs.”
“She looks more like her dad to me. Still a beauty! female version of Michael Sheen,” a third user commented.
Others expressed, “Children will often gravitate into their parents’ line of work. NEPO babies is a ridiculous label that only serves to dampen someone’s ambitions.”
“Her Mum is probably one of the most attractive women I’ve ever seen, so it will be hard for her daughter to step out of her shadow.”
Image source: Michael Loccisano, Gregg DeGuire
#3 Louisa Jacobson
Louisa Jacobson is the youngest daughter of three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer.
Born Louisa Jacobson Gummer, she uses her middle name professionally because another performer had already registered with the Screen Actors Guild under Louisa Gummer.
Before pursuing acting, Jacobson earned a psychology degree from Vassar College and worked in retail and corporate advertising.
She later earned a Master of Fine Arts in acting from the Yale School of Drama, eventually landing her breakout role as Marian Brook in HBO’s period drama The Gilded Age in 2022.
HBO
Despite building her own résumé, Louisa has acknowledged that her family connections have shaped how people view her career.
In an interview with Grazia USA, she addressed the criticism, saying, “I know [I am] a nepo baby, and I really know that Redditors feel like I didn’t deserve [success] or that things were given to me. You know, they’re not wrong. But you have to stay in the room.”
She continued, “I lived under this anvil of being my mother’s daughter. And my older sisters are also amazing. So I’m already in their shadow. It’s a heavy thing.”
Beyond her legendary mother, Louisa’s older sisters, Mamie and Grace Gummer, are also actresses, and her brother, Henry Wolfe, is a musician.
Jacobson has looked to women like Jane Fonda and Sofia Coppola as examples of artists who forged their own identities despite having famous parents.
Louisa was last seen at a major public event with Meryl at the 2024 Academy Awards, where the mother-daughter duo sat together.
More recently, she walked the red carpet solo at the prestigious 2026 Met Gala.
One fan commented on her resemblance to Meryl, writing, “Louisa looks exactly like their mother. It’s quite remarkable.”
Another comment read, “The Gilded Age drove me nuts because Louisa looked so familiar, but IMDb very clearly told me that I hadn’t seen her in anything else. When I found out who her mother was, the pieces fell into place because of the resemblance.”
“I had no idea Louisa Jacobson is Meryl Streep’s daughter! Like what?? But I can see the likeness.”
Image source: Arnold Jerocki , Pool
#4 Taylor Dearden
Taylor Dearden, the daughter of Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and actress Robin Dearden, has made a name for herself on television.
She graduated from the University of Southern California with a theater degree in 2015.
Rather than using her father’s surname professionally, she chose to go by Dearden, her middle name.
Taylor began building her career with roles in MTV’s Sweet/Vicious and Netflix’s American Vandal before landing her breakout role as Dr. Melissa “Mel” King in HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt.
Her performance earned her a 2026 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Dearden has also been careful to keep her family connections out of her on-screen work.
When asked by Variety at the Emmy Awards whether her father could ever appear as a patient on The Pitt, she firmly replied, “Never, never.”
She explained that a cameo from Cranston could pull viewers out of the story, adding, “You want to stay in the plot, you want to stay in the moment.”
Her father has also acknowledged her determination to build a career independently.
In an interview with British GQ, Bryan described her as “very independent and very conscientious of not having any association or hint thereof of nepotism.”
The actor has also addressed questions about Dearden’s early appearance in Breaking Bad, in an episode he directed.
He told the publication that he asked the production team not to involve him in the casting decision and insisted Taylor get the role only if she was the best candidate.
In an October 2026 interview with People, Cranston proudly said, “I truly think she is further along in her ability than I ever was at her age.”
Notably, the father and daughter were both at the Television Academy’s 2026 Televerse festival in Los Angeles in August, but they did not walk the red carpet together.
Dearden appeared with her castmates from The Pitt, while Cranston attended separately to support his own project.
“Oh, I did NOT know! I love catching glimpses of her dad in her expressions lol ‘Ah yes, there’s Heisenberg,’” one person quipped online.
Another added, “I know I was so surprised when I saw who her dad was on her wiki lol.”
“She’s a second-generation nepo baby. Talented nepo baby just like her father,” remarked a third.
The Pitt star Taylor Dearden is Bryan Cranston’s daughter — and she even had a small cameo in Breaking Bad. https://t.co/e5SYZU3TKY
— The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) January 10, 2026
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer, Walter McBride
#5 Mia Threapleton
Mia Threapleton is the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet and film director Jim Threapleton.
Born in London, Mia initially considered becoming a marine biologist before pursuing acting full-time.
She made her feature-film debut in the 2020 psychological thriller Shadows, after auditioning through an open casting call.
She later appeared alongside her mother in the 2022 television drama I Am Ruth, which earned widespread critical acclaim.
Her biggest breakthrough came with Wes Anderson’s 2025 film The Phoenician Scheme, where she played Sister Liesl opposite Benicio del Toro and Tom Hanks.
Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2025, she pushed back against assumptions about whether her mother’s fame helped her get started in the industry.
Mia said, “I feel like it’s a misconception about me, considering who my mother is, that I grew up going to set or that I would know anything about this world because of her and what she does.”
She explained that Kate was “very, very encouraging of me doing it on my own and for myself, having the experiences being mine and mine alone,” while stressing the importance of hard work.
The Titanic star, meanwhile, has defended her children against the nepotism label, telling the BBC she called the term “nepo baby” “silly” and insisted, “These kids are not getting a leg up.”
Reacting to Winslet’s remarks, one commenter wrote, “It’s tough with celeb kids, not that I feel bad for them.”
The same user added, “She obviously developed a passion for acting because of who her mum is, but there’s no way she could follow in Kate Winslet’s footsteps without being classed as a nepo baby.”
Another complained, “Why do I feel like there are more nepo babies now than there ever been before? It’s starting to be so annoying.”
Others expressed, “I don’t mind nepo babies at all. All I want is for them to acknowledge that their parents got them a foot in the door. No one is saying they’re not talented. I swear they hear nepo baby and take it as a personal attack on their work.”
Mia and Kate last made a major public joint appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of The Phoenician Scheme.
Image source: Gareth Cattermole, Samir Hussein
#6 Charlie Hall
Charlie Hall, the son of Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and actor Brad Hall, grew up in a family with deep roots in television and comedy.
His older brother, Henry Hall, has also followed the family’s creative path as a musician and actor.
Before pursuing entertainment full-time, Charlie played Division I basketball for Northwestern University, where he studied radio, television, and film.
Charlie first appeared alongside his mother in an episode of Veep, but he later gained wider recognition as Andrew in the second season of Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls.
He later appeared in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
He has also reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s The White Lotus, set in Saint-Tropez.
During a July 2026 appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Charlie recalled how he misunderstood his mother’s fame as a child.
“I don’t remember when I sort of figured out the Seinfeld of it all. But I do remember when I was really young, kind of like 5 and before, I was convinced that my mom was famous for just being a mom, like being my mom,” he said.
“I thought people were asking for her autograph and stuff because she was my mom.”
Charlie’s famous family background has surprised viewers at times.
One person admitted, “Charlie Hall is the son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall. I had no idea until I looked him up just now. I’m usually aware of who the actors’ parents are if they are famous.”
Another viewer wrote, “This makes sense to me as to why he looked familiar, but I couldn’t place him,” while a third commented, “There’s a number of GREAT nepo baby actors in Hollywood!”
Image source: JC Olivera, Steve Granitz
#7 Milo Manheim
Milo Manheim is the only son of prominent 1990s actress and The Practice star Camryn Manheim.
Camryn, an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress, raised Milo, with support from his father, Jeffrey Brezovar, a former model.
Although he grew up around the entertainment industry, he began developing his own performance skills through local theater before landing his breakout role.
Milo became a household name among Disney fans playing Zed in the Z-O-M-B-I-E-S musical franchise.
He later competed on Dancing with the Stars, finishing as runner-up, and went on to star in the supernatural drama School Spirits.
He has also taken on musical theater roles, including an Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.
Despite his famous mother, Milo has been firm about letting his work speak for itself.
In an interview with People, he said, “I have never taken a handout from my mom, Camryn… I also know how capable I am as an actor.”
He added, “I always had a little voice in my head that said, ‘You can do this. You’re good at it.’”
His career has continued to expand beyond Disney.
Milo has been cast as the iconic Flynn Rider in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled, a major role that has sparked heated online discussion.
Production began in early 2026, with filming taking place in Spain, and Milo has been preparing for the physically demanding role with horseback-riding lessons.
The actor has also admitted in interviews promoting the project to feeling the pressure of taking on such a beloved character.
Milo and Camryn made a rare red-carpet appearance together in March 2026, before he attended the 2026 Academy Awards solo later that month.
Image source: Ivan Apfel , Jeffrey Mayer
#8 Devon Bostick
Devon Bostick is the son of famed Canadian casting director Stephanie Gorin and actor and fight coordinator Joe Bostick, both of whom have worked in the entertainment industry for years.
Born in Toronto, Canada, Devon comes from a family with deep roots in the film and television industry.
His younger brother, Jesse Bostick, is also an actor, while his maternal grandparents were music hall performers.
Devon studied at the Etobicoke School of the Arts and trained in improvisational comedy at Toronto’s Second City.
He became widely known for playing Rodrick Heffley, Greg’s mischievous older brother in the original Diary of a Wimpy Kid film trilogy.
He later starred as Jasper Jordan in the sci-fi series The 100 and appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 film Oppenheimer.
Unlike many celebrity children, Devon has not publicly spoken at length about the “nepo baby” debate.
However, his family background has sparked online discussion, particularly because his mother has cast him in several productions.
One commenter pointed out, “Devon Bostick’s mom is a prolific casting director that has cast him several times. I believe 20+.”
Another user wrote, “Yeah, I can’t even give him the benefit of the doubt. IMDb has this amazing feature where you can look up common titles between individuals. Devon shared 55 credits with his mom.”
Despite the scrutiny, Devon has continued to make a name for himself and appeared on the red carpet with his co-stars at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Mile End Kicks in September 2025.
devon bostick through the years. https://t.co/4DAB2VojtC
— lucascrqr (@lucascrqr) May 12, 2026
Image source: Jim Spellman , David Livingston
#9 Sadie Sandler
Sadie Sandler is the older daughter of Hollywood comedy star Adam Sandler and actress Jackie Sandler.
Born Sadie Madison Sandler in Los Angeles, California, she grew up around movie sets and began acting as a toddler.
Her younger sister, Sunny Sandler, has also followed in their parents’ footsteps, with the two sisters frequently appearing in their father’s films.
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Netflix
Sadie graduated from high school in 2023 and later enrolled at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.
Adam is best known for comedy hits such as Happy Gilmore and Grown Ups, as well as his more dramatic turn in Uncut Gems.
He founded Happy Madison Productions, the company behind many of his films, giving his daughters opportunities to work on projects produced by their own family.
Sadie made her film debut in the 2008 film You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and went on to appear in several of her father’s movies.
She also voiced Winnie in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.
Her notable roles include playing Ronnie in Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah in 2023, which starred both sisters alongside their father.
In 2026, Sadie took another major step with Roommates, a Netflix comedy in which she plays Devon, a shy college freshman.
The film also featured Chloe East, Bella Murphy, and Francesca Scorsese, daughters of other well-known figures in entertainment.
Over the years, Adam has been open about enjoying the chance to work with his daughters.
In a 2025 interview with E! News, he said they were “interested in acting” and wanted to pursue it as a career, adding that he was “pulling for them, want them to have a good, happy life.”
Director Sammi Cohen, who worked with Sadie and Sunny on You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, defended their work ethic amid the growing nepotism discussion.
In an interview, Cohen said the sisters “work harder than most adults I know” and described Sadie as “naturally funny.”
Sadie most recently made a public red-carpet appearance with Adam, Jackie, and Sunny at the Los Angeles premiere of Roommates in April 2026.
“You can tell she’s his kid bc somehow, she’s starring in movies… She has his exact face except long hair,” reacted one netizen.
Another person commented, “I love Sandler, but I wish he would stop installing his kids in movies. Because it’s just nepotism and doesn’t make the movies better.”
Others chimed in, “Like father, like daughter… I understand the nepo argument 100%, but I will say, I do really love the fact that the Sandler family never pushed the kids. It’s so much cooler seeing his kids decide to act now as young adults!”
“I was involved during a location shoot for this movie. Sadie was respectful, polite, and worked hard the whole day. Nothing but great things to say about her and her father.”
Image source: John Nacion , Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
#10 Jaya Harper
Jaya Harper is the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, best known for her role in Jurassic Park, and Grammy-winning musician Ben Harper.
Jaya’s maternal grandparents are actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, giving her connections to three generations of performers.
Jaya began acting in the 2021 film Teenage Emotions.
She later appeared in Netflix’s 2026 comedy Roommates, alongside other celebrity children, including Sadie Sandler, daughter of Adam Sandler, and Bella Murphy, daughter of Eddie Murphy.
Jaya has also joined the cast of the upcoming comedy Peaked, featuring Laura alongside Emma Mackey and other established performers.
Away from acting, Jaya has appeared alongside her mother in fashion campaigns, including one for luxury footwear brand Roger Vivier.
And while Jaya has not publicly addressed the nepo baby debate, her casting in Roommates has drawn attention because the film brings together several children of prominent entertainment figures.
In a 2024 interview with the Evening Standard, Dern said she was “appalled” by the term “nepo baby.”
The award-winning actress told the outlet, “I don’t understand it… It never came up when all of us ‘nepo babies’ were working.”
Her comments drew criticism from people, columnists, and entertainment outlets such as The Irish Independent, which argued that acknowledging the advantages of family connections is an important part of the discussion.
Image source: Julian Hamilton , Samir Hussein
#11 Bella Murphy
Bella Murphy is the daughter of comedy legend Eddie Murphy and former model and television personality Nicole Mitchell Murphy.
Bella’s father is known for films such as Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America, while her mother built a career in modeling and later pursued television and design projects.
Bella is also the younger sister of actress Bria Murphy, who has appeared in films including Amateur Night.
Bella made her acting debut as Princess Omma in the 2021 comedy sequel Coming 2 America, starring alongside her father.
She later took on a more prominent role as Amber, a pre-med student, in Netflix’s 2026 coming-of-age comedy Roommates.
Netflix
Despite her famous surname, Bella has said that her father set a firm boundary around his children entering the industry.
In a 2026 interview with People, she recalled repeatedly asking to appear as an extra in his films, only to be told no until she turned 18.
“He’d always say, ‘No,’ that kind of made me even more obsessed with it, because I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t do it now. So by the time that I am able to do it, I want to be as prepared as possible,’” Bella told the outlet.
Meanwhile, Eddie has expressed pride in watching his daughter work.
During the press tour for Coming 2 America, he spoke about the joy of seeing her on set, describing it as a “big giant proud papa moment every day.”
The famous father-daughter duo last appeared together at the Los Angeles premiere of Roommates in April 2026.
Image source: bellamurphy._, Warner Bros. TV
#12 Keen Ruffalo
Keen Ruffalo is the eldest son of Avengers alum Mark Ruffalo and former actress Sunrise Coigney.
Keen grew up on a farm in upstate New York with his two younger sisters, Bella Noche and Odette.
Although his father is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, Keen has said his family kept him relatively removed from the entertainment industry.
He enrolled at Drexel University to study fashion design, with interests that also included jewelry-making and blacksmithing.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted him to reconsider his future.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keen explained that he was “depressed as most people were during COVID and needed to figure out what to do.”
Watching how much acting meant to his father inspired him to explore the profession himself.
He trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and HB Studio, among other institutions, and also performed in theater productions around that time.
“Finally, my dad saw a play that I did, and he was like, ‘You might be ready now,’” Keen shared.
He continued attending classes and auditioning for several years, eventually going through more than 100 auditions before landing his first major projects.
He appeared in smaller roles in Task and Hal & Harper before gaining wider recognition in Prime Video’s coming-of-age drama Sterling Point, alongside Ella Rubin.
Speaking about the advantages and expectations that come with being Ruffalo’s son, he previously told CULTURED magazine that his father “did not want to hand opportunities” to his children simply because of their family name.
“I wasn’t auditioning at the start, obviously. My dad didn’t want to hand me or my siblings anything because it’s just not how he was raised,” he said.
Keen was seen on the red carpet with his parents at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, where they attended the premiere of Nimrods, a music-driven road comedy produced with involvement from Green Day.
Image source: Amy Sussman , Marc Piasecki
#13 Homer Gere
Homer Gere, the son of Hollywood star Richard Gere and actress Carey Lowell, has found himself at the center of the nepo baby debate after landing prominent roles in two high-profile television series.
The actor recently appeared on the September 2026 cover of Vogue alongside his The Shards co-star Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Born Homer James Jigme Gere in New York City, he grew up largely outside Hollywood.
His father is best known for films such as Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Chicago, while his mother played Bond girl Pam Bouvier in Licence to Kill.
Homer attended Brown University, where he explored 13 different majors before graduating with an art degree in 2024.
He reportedly began acting after a friend asked him to appear in a student film at Brown.
A talent manager later saw his work and offered him representation, leading to auditions for HBO’s Euphoria and Ryan Murphy’s FX adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel The Shards.
In his Vogue feature, Homer recalled meeting Kaia for the first time, noting that his father, Richard, and her mother, Cindy, had been married from 1991 to 1995.
About 20 minutes into their conversation, he turned to her and asked, “Should we just acknowledge the fact that our parents were married?” Gerber agreed, and the two moved on.
Homer also said, “I’m a very self-critical guy who would like to believe that my career’s going well for all the wrong reasons. But the more success I have, the harder it becomes to believe that.”
Online reactions to his acting career have been mixed, with one Reddit user writing, “I see him more as Temu versions of their parents – utterly forgettable.”
Another commented, “Nepo babies were told they were special for basically doing nothing lol.”
One comment read, “I don’t really find him particularly attractive, and I feel like the media wants me to think they’re hot because they have hot parents?”
Others bluntly expressed, “I just want my celebrities s**king hot again. Homer Gere is not it.”
Richard, meanwhile, speaking to People in 2026, praised his son, saying, “One, he’s really good. He really kind of preternaturally knows what he’s doing. But he’s also handling it really well… I can retire now. I’m passing the torch.”
He has also emphasized that he never pressured Homer to follow in his footsteps, adding that he would support him even if he chose a completely different career, such as rock climbing.
Homer has occasionally appeared alongside his father at major events, including the 81st Venice International Film Festival back in 2024.
Image source: Arnold Jerocki , Xavi Torrent
#14 Ella Beatty
Ella Beatty, the daughter of Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, has faced criticism over her growing presence in Hollywood.
Ella is the youngest of four children raised by Bening and Warren, who married in 1992.
Her mother is a five-time Oscar nominee best-known for films including American Beauty.
Her father, Warren, is an Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor whose credits include Bonnie and Clyde, Reds, and Heaven Can Wait.
Ella has pursued formal training and graduated from Juilliard’s drama division in 2022.
After earning attention on Broadway and making her television debut in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, she landed her first leading television role in Netflix’s Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, portraying the historical figure at the center of the notorious 1892 case.
However, viewers have criticized the series, questioning its writing, direction, and even casting choices.
In a profile with Town & Country, she reflected on the influence her parents have had on her, saying, “The older I get, the more I feel like, how is it possible that these incredible artists are my parents?”
“And I feel so lucky to, hopefully, by some osmosis, get a little bit of their brilliance,” she said.
One commenter reacted to her family connection, writing, “She’s the spitting image of her mother.”
Another said, “Part of why the current nepo obsession is weird to me. I don’t think a lot of people realize how many icons benefitted from familial connections.”
A third added, “Just because someone is a nepo baby does not mean they don’t have any talent.”
Others criticized her performance in the new installment of Monster, writing, “Why do they keep making these and who watched them? Every main cast member is a Nepo baby…”
The same user doubled down, The acting is dire, and the direction is laughable. Why does Netflix give these jokers money, especially as they use real people in very poor taste?”
Ella’s parents have generally kept their children’s personal lives relatively private.
Ella has also appeared at public events with her mother, including the Broadway and awards circuit from time to time.
Image source: Michael Loccisano, Walter McBride
#15 West Duchovny
West Duchovny is the daughter of The X-Files star David Duchovny and Madam Secretary actress Téa Leoni.
Born Madelaine West Duchovny in Los Angeles, she grew up significantly away from the limelight with her younger brother, Kyd Miller Duchovny.
Her parents, David and Téa, married in 1997 and finalized their divorce in 2014, but they have continued to amicably co-parent their children.
West, who uses her middle name professionally, initially considered a career in medicine before discovering a passion for acting while performing in a college play.
Her first television appearance came in the 2018 revival of The X-Files, but she went on to pursue roles of her own, appearing in The Magicians and Hulu’s Saint X.
She gained widespread recognition as pharmaceutical sales representative Shannon Schaeffer in Netflix’s 2023 drama Painkiller, which explored the narcotics crisis.
She later made her Off-Broadway debut in Diversion, earning a 2026 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play.
West has been open about her parents’ influence on her career, while also emphasizing that they give her room to find her own way.
In an August 2023 interview with ELLE, she recalled “staying away from acting for much of [her] life” and that her parents “were surprised” when she decided to pursue it.
She explained, “It’s a scary job, and so, to have people who know it so well, it’s really nice, but they totally stay out of my business and let me do my own thing…”
Despite the recent wave of nepo baby discourse, some viewers have noted how little attention West’s family background receives compared with that of other celebrity children.
“Despite all the recent nepo baby discourse, West Duchovny’s parentage seems to have flown under the radar,” one commenter observed.
Another wrote, “Yeah, the last name is obvious. Just thought it was interesting that despite that, she’s never mentioned in the nepo baby conversation.”
“She’s really beautiful. You can kind of see her dad in her face but it works for her,” one person commented, while another said, “I think the eyes and nose are all Téa! Good for her.”
Another comment read, “It’s so interesting. I know there are nepo babies from every generation, but it seems like Gen Z Hollywood is rampant with them. Is it just directors/producers/casting doing their parents’ favors??”
While others defending the actress said, “Someone going into the entertainment industry when their parents were also in the entertainment industry is not, in and of itself, nepotism.”
West has also begun sharing the screen with her famous father, starring alongside David in the upcoming satirical comedy film Soapbox.
Meanwhile, West and Téa reunited on the red carpet at the 2025 SXSW premiere of Death of a Unicorn, marking their first joint red-carpet appearance in seven years.
Image source: Michael Buckner, Lawrence Lucier
#16 Harlow Jane
Harlow Jane is the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette and actor Thomas Jane.
Since her birth, Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane has grown up surrounded by generations of performers.
Her mother won an Academy Award for Boyhood and earned acclaim for projects including Medium and The Act, while her father is known for films such as The Punisher and The Mist.
The Arquette family’s entertainment legacy goes even further, as Harlow’s maternal grandfather was actor Lewis Arquette, and her aunts and uncles include Rosanna, David, Richmond, and the late Alexis Arquette.
Despite her family background, Harlow initially wanted to become a lawyer and thought acting sounded “lame.”
Her interest changed after once visiting her mother on set and discovering theater in high school.
She later studied at university in England, where she continued exploring her interest in performance.
Her early screen appearances included playing a younger version of Patricia’s character in Apple TV+’s High Desert and appearing in the 2023 film She Came to Me, starring Anne Hathaway.
She also played her father’s on-screen daughter in the thriller Dig.
Harlow’s biggest break so far came with The Five-Star Weekend, in which she plays Caroline Shaw, the film-student daughter of Jennifer Garner’s character.
She recalled during a promotional tour of the drama series that she went to around five auditions a week for three years before landing the role.
In a previous People StyleWatch cover interview, she said she was “indifferent” to the nepo baby label.
“There are a lot of people that get opportunities because of who they were raised around,” she said. “It’s also true for every career on earth, unfortunately.”
“I’m like, ‘I had no choice over what v**ina I came out of. Seriously, I have no choice. I didn’t choose to be born to you. I just am, and this is my life.’”
At the same time, she admitted that getting opportunities through family friends didn’t always sit comfortably with her.
“I got to a point when I was 18 or 19 where I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to be somewhere where I don’t truly feel like I deserve it,’” Harlow recalled. “Like, I worked for it, I got it for myself. And so that’s where I’m at. And I feel very proud of that, honestly.”
Her mother was reportedly “really worried” about how the public might perceive Harlow entering the same profession.
In the feature, she recalled Patricia once telling her, “If you want to do it, you do it, but it’s not my job to teach you how to do it or help you out in any way.”
Her mother added, “You’re going to figure this out on your own. It’s going to be hard; you’re going to cry. It’s going to s*ck, and you’re going to deal with it, if you really want that to work for you.”
Online reactions to Harlow’s career have been mixed.
Some viewers questioned her acting ability, with one person writing, “Terrible actress with no screen presence. Enough with the nepos!”
Another said, “We are sick of hearing what these Nepo babies are being given because they don’t earn it, so they might as well shut it down and go find themselves something else to do.”
Others expressed, “I see the Arquette resemblance.”
Another critic argued, “Our children and great-grandchildren will never be given a chance because of the ridiculous nepotism existing in Hollywood. Very sad. This girl is mediocre at best.”
One optimistic fan of the actress commented, “Considering the acting talent on both sides of her family, odds are she’s a very good actress. Time will tell.”
Image source: jarlowhane, Gilbert Flores
#17 Aran Murphy
Aran Murphy, currently 19 years old, is the son of Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness, a highly accomplished Irish visual artist.
His father is best known for playing Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders and for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
The family lived in London before moving to Dublin in 2015, hoping to give their children a more grounded upbringing.
Cillian has previously joked that his sons were “suitably underwhelmed” by his work, adding that he wanted to keep them that way because the entertainment industry could be “such a silly industry.”
Aran’s first major acting experience came at the age of 11, when he played the title character in the stage production Hamnet, which toured internationally.
He later made his screen debut in the 2022 independent film LOLA before taking on his first major television role in Youth.
Actor Sharon Horgan praised his co-star Aran’s performance in the series, previously describing him as “dramatically brilliant.”
The teenager has also joined the cast of the HBO and Sky legal drama War, alongside Sienna Miller and Dominic West, and is set to make a major screen appearance in Klara and the Sun.
Waititi’s film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s beloved novel, starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2026, where Aran made a solo red-carpet appearance promoting the project.
Cillian has supported his son’s decision to pursue acting without pressuring him to follow a particular path.
During an interview with The Telegraph Magazine, speaking about Aran’s stage performance, he recalled a friend joking, “Cill, he’s better looking, he’s a better actor, he’s younger, and he’s taller. You’re f**ked.”
Cillian added, “There’s no way any kid will get by on nepotism alone. Everyone in this business gets found out unless they’re good, and he’s a good little actor.”
Agreeing with Cillian’s take, one fan wrote on Reddit, “I hope he’s one of the more grounded, talented nepo-babies. I reckon Cillian would want him to work hard to prove himself as an actor.”
Another user commented, “Oh, 100% Cillian will definitely humble him 24/7!!”
Others chimed in, “I think it’s too early to call him a nepo-baby. Just because his dad acts… does that mean he’s not allowed to ever go into that field? What if he loves acting and he’s good at it.”
Another comment read, “Can’t lie, I’m not a big fan of nepotism, but I’ve noticed Aran has been in some stage productions – and it’s not like he’s living in the Hollywood entitlement zone.
Irish performers and their kids don’t get the attention like the sons/daughters of hyper-elite stars in LA. So, this is very nice.”
Image source: Dominik Bindl, Theo Wargo
#18 Ty Tennant
Ty Tennant has already appeared in some of television’s biggest fantasy worlds, from House of the Dragon to Good Omens.
But many fans may not realize that he is the adoptive son of David Tennant and the grandson of Peter Davison, both of whom have played the Doctor in Doctor Who.
Born Ty Peter Moffett in London, Ty is the biological son of actress Georgia Tennant.
David met Georgia in 2008 and adopted Ty in 2011, giving him his surname.
David is best known for playing the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctors and for starring alongside his son in Good Omens.
Georgia has also built a career as an actress and producer, while Ty’s sister Olive has appeared in films including Belfast.
Ty made an early appearance in the 2013 comedy special The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot, but his profile grew considerably when he played the younger Prince Aegon II Targaryen in the first season of the HBO hit House of the Dragon in 2022.
Over the years, David has been openly affectionate about his son’s acting ambitions.
While promoting Good Omens, he described Ty as a “very promising young actor” and joked that he hoped his son would eventually “pay for my retirement home.”
David has also praised Ty’s ability, calling him “annoyingly good-looking.”
In a viral heartwarming moment in November 2022, Ty was signing autographs for fans at London Film and Comic Con when David sneaked up behind him holding a handwritten sign that read, “He’s not that special!”
Georgia later shared a photograph of the moment online.
The joke was reportedly a family tradition, as Peter had previously held up the same sign behind his son David at one of his conventions.
“Didn’t even know David Tennant was a dad,” one commenter wrote.
Another joked, “I guess he’s fed him long enough, Ty looks just like him!” while a third added, “To say he isn’t actually blood-related to David, they do look alike haha.”
Most recently, Ty appeared in the independent short thriller Every Time I See a Yellow Car, which premiered at BFI Flare, London’s LGBTQIA+ film festival in March 2026.
Image source: Ming Yeung , Joe Maher/BAFTA
#19 Henry Hopper
Henry Hopper is the son of counterculture icon Dennis Hopper and actress Katherine LaNasa, and grew up between California and Taos, New Mexico.
His father was an acclaimed actor, director, and visual artist who helped shape American counterculture cinema with Easy Rider in 1969.
Henry’s mother, meanwhile, is an actress and former professional ballerina who has appeared in television series including Big Love and The Pitt.
Although his parents divorced when he was young, Henry maintained a close relationship with his father until Dennis’s passing in 2010.
Before following in his parents’ footsteps, Henry studied painting at the California Institute of the Arts before leaving to pursue his own creative interests.
He held his first gallery exhibition at 18, spent time in an artists’ community in Berlin, and took acting classes as a teenager.
Henry eventually landed the lead role in Gus Van Sant’s 2011 independent drama Restless, starring opposite Mia Wasikowska.
The film marked his feature debut and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival that year.
Dennis was seriously ill while Henry was making Restless, and director Van Sant arranged for him to see a rough cut before he passed away.
Henry later dedicated the finished film to his late father.
He has also spoken warmly about how much he learned from his father.
“I’ve learned almost everything I know about acting from my dad,” he said in an interview with Interview Magazine, adding that they had “a very honest relationship.”
Dennis, who was also a passionate art collector, shared his collection with Henry and introduced him to works by artists including Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.
According to the outlet, when Henry once asked his father for the best advice he could offer, Dennis reportedly kept it simple: “Be cool.”
One of Henry’s last major public appearances alongside Dennis came in March 2010, when the elder Hopper received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Henry stood beside his father at the ceremony, just months before his passing.
The young actor has also appeared in projects such as The Color of Time, playing the younger version of poet C.K. Williams, and in the independent drama Yosemite.
Image source: Foc Kan , Charley Gallay
#20 Elizabeth Allen-Dick
Elizabeth Allen-Dick is the daughter of legendary actor and comedian Tim Allen and actress Jane Hajduk, who married in 2006.
Tim is best known for starring in Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, voicing Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, and playing Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause films.
Jane has appeared in projects including Zoom and Thee Third Act.
Elizabeth also has an older half-sister, Katherine, from her father’s first marriage.
Her parents have largely kept her private life out of the spotlight.
She made her acting debut in 2022, when she joined her father in The Santa Clauses, the Disney+ continuation of the beloved Christmas film franchise.
She plays Sandra Calvin-Claus, Scott Calvin’s animal-loving daughter.