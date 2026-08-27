HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

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Time and again, history has shown that having authority over another person can weaken an individual’s moral sense. English historian and politician Lord Acton even coined the timeless adage, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” 

It is prevalent everywhere, from the highest office in government down to a Homeowners Association (HOA), much like what happened in this story. Here, a landowner had to deal with inane demands from the HOA, which they ardently fought back against. 

The people involved eventually had to shoulder the costly reparations. 

An ordinary person can lose their moral sense once they gain some form of authority

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Ales Krivec / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

A landowner shared their story, which began with an acquired property from their parents

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Get Lost Mike / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to the author, HOA members suddenly imposed nonsensical rules

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The landowner raised questions, all of which were valid

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Things were beginning to get messy, so a lawyer had to be involved

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Holding authority may cause a shift in self-perceptions

HOA members can be anyone in the community. They volunteer their time to serve on the board in whatever capacity they can, and eventually get elected. 

Suddenly thrust into a position of power, their privilege expands, which may change their self-perception. 

According to leadership and organizational psychology professor Ronald Riggio, authority figures come to believe that laws apply to others, not to them. 

“The more people possess power, the more they focus on their egocentric desires and the less able they are to see others’ perspectives,” Riggio wrote. “This is particularly problematic for individuals in positions of power and authority who may exploit the people they are in charge of.”

The landowner dealt with many absurd demands from the HOA, which later evolved into strong-arming tactics and more corrupt practices. According to lawyer Michael Benavides, these actions were in bad faith on the part of an HOA member. 

So if a breach of duty happens, what can aggrieved parties do? Benavides suggested several courses of action, all of which were about getting a lawyer involved. 

“In cases of real financial harm or self-dealing, you can pursue damages and, sometimes, removal of directors. You can enforce your records and meeting rights to expose what happened,” Benavides wrote

The landowner did the right thing by hiring an attorney, who then took necessary actions like filing a cease-and-desist. Fortunately, things worked out in their favor, as karma landed on those who deserved it. 

The author provided more information 

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Commenters weren’t shy about how they felt

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

The landowner shared an update

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A real estate attorney got involved, which subsequently unraveled the HOA president’s plan

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Suspected HOA members also escalated things and caused damage to the landowner’s property

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Cemrecan Yurtman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author was left with more questions

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

TUBARONES PHOTOGRAPHY / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Readers had their questions, some shared similar experiences

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Another update revealed more actions from the HOA that were uncalled for

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

throwaway50847 / Reddit

But finally, all parties came to a resolution

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The corruption of  the old HOA members came to light, along with their wrongdoings

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Jace Miller / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, the landowner chose not to file formal complaints and instead enjoyed their new projects

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

throwaway50847

A few commenters expressed their delight, as some offered advice

HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme
HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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