HOA Won’t Leave Resident Alone, Regrets It When They Uncover A Secret Scheme

Time and again, history has shown that having authority over another person can weaken an individual’s moral sense. English historian and politician Lord Acton even coined the timeless adage, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
It is prevalent everywhere, from the highest office in government down to a Homeowners Association (HOA), much like what happened in this story. Here, a landowner had to deal with inane demands from the HOA, which they ardently fought back against.
The people involved eventually had to shoulder the costly reparations.
An ordinary person can lose their moral sense once they gain some form of authority
Ales Krivec / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
A landowner shared their story, which began with an acquired property from their parents
Get Lost Mike / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
According to the author, HOA members suddenly imposed nonsensical rules
RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The landowner raised questions, all of which were valid
kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Things were beginning to get messy, so a lawyer had to be involved
Holding authority may cause a shift in self-perceptions
HOA members can be anyone in the community. They volunteer their time to serve on the board in whatever capacity they can, and eventually get elected.
Suddenly thrust into a position of power, their privilege expands, which may change their self-perception.
According to leadership and organizational psychology professor Ronald Riggio, authority figures come to believe that laws apply to others, not to them.
“The more people possess power, the more they focus on their egocentric desires and the less able they are to see others’ perspectives,” Riggio wrote. “This is particularly problematic for individuals in positions of power and authority who may exploit the people they are in charge of.”
The landowner dealt with many absurd demands from the HOA, which later evolved into strong-arming tactics and more corrupt practices. According to lawyer Michael Benavides, these actions were in bad faith on the part of an HOA member.
So if a breach of duty happens, what can aggrieved parties do? Benavides suggested several courses of action, all of which were about getting a lawyer involved.
“In cases of real financial harm or self-dealing, you can pursue damages and, sometimes, removal of directors. You can enforce your records and meeting rights to expose what happened,” Benavides wrote.
The landowner did the right thing by hiring an attorney, who then took necessary actions like filing a cease-and-desist. Fortunately, things worked out in their favor, as karma landed on those who deserved it.
The author provided more information
Commenters weren’t shy about how they felt
The landowner shared an update
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A real estate attorney got involved, which subsequently unraveled the HOA president’s plan
RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Suspected HOA members also escalated things and caused damage to the landowner’s property
Cemrecan Yurtman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The author was left with more questions
TUBARONES PHOTOGRAPHY / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Readers had their questions, some shared similar experiences
Another update revealed more actions from the HOA that were uncalled for
But finally, all parties came to a resolution
Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The corruption of the old HOA members came to light, along with their wrongdoings
Jace Miller / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, the landowner chose not to file formal complaints and instead enjoyed their new projects
A few commenters expressed their delight, as some offered advice
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