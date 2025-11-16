This Online Group Shares Random Timeline Comparisons That Might Mess With Your Perception Of Time

They say to put things into perspective in order to see the full picture. This corner of Reddit titled “BarbaraWalters4Scale” is doing precisely that – taking two things and comparing them in a timeline.
#1 Technology Has Evolved So Fast… We Don’t Even Know What Will Happen In The Next Few Decades!
#2 The Sacred Texts Have Resurfaced
#3 Van Gogh’s Starry Night Was Painted In The Same Year That Nintendo Was Founded
#4 Harriet The Tortoise, Who Died In 2006, Had Seen Charles Darwin In Person
#5 Betty Marion White Was Born In 1922; The First BMW Car Rolled Off The Line In 1928. Betty White Is The Original BMW
#6 It Took Only 66 Years Between Inventing The Airplane And Landing On The Moon
#7 Ra Ra Rasputin.. You Know The Rest
#8 Hannah Stilley Gorby, Born In 1746 And Photographed In 1840, Is The Earliest-Born Person To Have Been Photographed. She Was 43 Years Old When The French Revolution Started And Was 10 When Mozart Was Born
#9 Humans And The Tyrannosaurs Rex Are Closer On The World’s Timeline Than The Tyrannosaurs Rex And The Stegosaurus
#10 Oxford University Is Over 300 Years Older Than Machu Picchu
#11 Woolly Mammoths Still Existed When The Pyramids Of Egypt Were Built. The Pyramids Were Built Around 2600 BC, While The Last Woolly Mammoths Went Extinct Around 1650 BC
#12 Mel Brooks, Born In 1926 And Still Working Today, Has Been Alive For The Entire History Of Sound Feature Films
#13 If Back To The Future Took Place In 2020, Marty Would Travel Back To The Year 1990. And The Song He’d Play At The Enchantment Under The Sea Dance Would Probably Be “Smells Like Teen Spirit” By Nirvana
#14 Established In 1198, The Braizen Head, The Oldest Pub In The World, Would’ve Been Established During The Lifetime Of Genghis Khan. If Genghis Invaded, He Could’ve Had A Pint Le Craic Agus Ceol
#15 That's Pretty Interesting
#16 The Queen Was Older Than Chocolate Chip Cookies
#17 Mind Blown
#18 Leonardo Da Vinci Was 40 Years Old When Columbus Found America
#19 Cleopatra And Chick-Fil-A
#20 Three Candidates In The 2020 Presidential Election – Sanders, Biden, And Bloomberg – Were Born Closer To The Civil War Than To The Present
#21 George Washington Died In 1799; The First Dinosaur Fossil Was Discovered In 1824 George Washington Never Knew Dinosaurs Existed
#22 “Grease” Was Filmed In 1978, About A High School Romance In 1958. Today, The Film Would Be About The Year 2000
#23 Pablo Picasso Was Still Alive When ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ – Pink Floyd Was Released
#24 The World’s Oldest Person Just Turned 118 In 2021. When She Was An Infant A 110 Year Old Woman Held That Title. That Woman Was A Baby While Marie Antoinette Was Still Alive
#25 The Beatles Released Abbey Road In 1969, Closer To The End Of The First World War Than To The Modern Day
#26 A Samurai Faxing
#27 Orville Wright, One Of The Two Inventors Of The Plane, Was Still Alive When Hiroshima And Nagasaki Were Bombed In 1945. He Died In 1948
#28 George Orwell’s “1984” Was Published In 1949. Had It Come Out In 1984, It Could Have Been Called “2019”
When it came out, it took place 35 years in the future. That future is now 35 years in the past.
#29 Pocahontas And Shakespeare Were Alive At The Same Time
#30 Oxford University Is Older Than The Aztec Empire
