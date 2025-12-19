Richard Hammond: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

December 19, 1969

Solihull, England

56 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Richard Hammond?

Richard Mark Hammond is a British broadcaster and journalist, celebrated for his engaging personality and automotive expertise. He consistently brings a lively enthusiasm to his television roles.

He rose to prominence as a co-host of the BBC Two motoring series Top Gear, where his dynamic chemistry with Jeremy Clarkson and James May resonated globally. The show garnered immense international popularity.

Early Life and Education

Born in Solihull, England, Richard Hammond spent his formative years in the North Yorkshire city of Ripon, where his father operated a probate business. His early interest in mechanics began with building bicycles.

He attended Ripon Grammar School before pursuing further education at Harrogate College of Art and Technology. Hammond initially worked in radio, honing his broadcasting skills before his television career took off.

Notable Relationships

Over his career, Richard Hammond was married to Amanda “Mindy” Etheridge for over two decades; they first met at a London PR firm. In January 2025, the couple announced their separation after 28 years together.

Hammond shares two daughters, Isabella and Willow, with Mindy, with whom he continues to co-parent. He has not publicly confirmed any new relationships since their separation.

Career Highlights

Richard Hammond gained international recognition co-hosting the BBC Two motoring series Top Gear, which achieved massive global viewership for its car reviews and challenges. He appeared in 179 episodes.

He later transitioned to Amazon Prime Video, co-presenting The Grand Tour from 2016 to 2024, expanding his reach with ambitious automotive adventures. Hammond also co-founded DriveTribe, an automotive social media platform.

His work on Top Gear earned an International Emmy Award in 2005, cementing Hammond as a beloved figure in automotive entertainment.

Signature Quote

“Oversteer is best ’cause you don’t see the tree that kills you.”

