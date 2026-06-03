From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

by

For more than a decade, Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás, better known online as Dudolf, has been creating the kind of artwork that invites viewers to do something increasingly rare on the internet: pay attention. Best known for his wildly popular seek-and-find illustrations, Dudolf has built an international audience through drawings packed with hidden details, visual puzzles, and expressive animal characters. His work has appeared in bestselling puzzle books and has been shared millions of times online, proving that a simple illustration can still capture people’s attention in an age of endless scrolling.

What makes Dudolf’s work stand out is its effortless blend of humor and warmth. Filled with lovable animal characters and playful visual storytelling, his comics have a way of making readers smile. Scroll down to enjoy some of his latest creations.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | thedudolf.blogspot.com | x.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

#2

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#3

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#4

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#5

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#6

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#7

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#8

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#9

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#10

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#11

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#12

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#13

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#14

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#15

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#16

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#17

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#18

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#19

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#20

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#21

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#22

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#23

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#24

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#25

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#26

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#27

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#28

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

#29

From Hidden Jokes To Adorable Animals, Here Are 29 New Comics By Dudolf

Image source: thedudolf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Shows How She Would Look Like If She Had The ‘Perfect’ Body Throughout History (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Maynard James Keenan: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2026
This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates
3 min read
May, 9, 2026
Hey Pandas, What Do You Like The Most About Yourself? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
24 Funny Mother’s Day Gifts For The Mom Who Swears Like A Sailor And Laughs At Everything
3 min read
May, 11, 2026