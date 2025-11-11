This Artist’s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

by

Looking at these magical Disney scenes it’s hard to believe that these are actual paintings and not digital illustrations. They’re the work of American artist Thomas Kinkade, who was the master of chiaroscuro, a painting technique using light and dark contrasts to create a sense of drama and the illusion of volume. That’s why it looks as though your favorite childhood characters could come alive any second and step through the painting to greet you.

The detail in each piece of artwork is amazing and the longer you look at it the more you’ll find. The late Thomas Kinkade illustrated Disney worlds better than anyone I’ve seen – I’d say even better than Disney itself. He stated that his goal had been “to create inviting worlds that draw people into their depths and encourage them to seek a better, brighter, more hopeful existence”. I’d say these paintings definitely achieved that goal.

More info: thomaskinkade.com | Amazon

#1 Tangled

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#2 Alice In Wonderland

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#3 Peter Pan

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#4 Lady And The Tramp

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#5 Lion King

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#6 The Little Mermaid

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#7 Beauty And The Beast

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#8 Cinderella: The Movie

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#9 Bambi

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#10 Snow White

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#11 Beauty And The Beast

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#12 The Little Mermaid

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#13 Winnie The Pooh

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#14 Cinderella

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#15 Princess And The Frog

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#16 Dumbo

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#17 Disney World

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#18 Alladin

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#19 The Sleeping Beauty

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#20 Pinocchio

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#21 Disney World

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#22 Tarzan

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#23 Cinderella: The Movie

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

#24 Oz The Great And Powerful

This Artist&#8217;s Disney Paintings Look Better Than Disney Movies Themselves

Image source: Thomas Kinkade

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
41 Stunning Photo Manipulations Of Fantastic Creatures Taking Over St. Petersburg By Russian Artist
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Imagined How A Family Photo Album Would Look If All Family Members Were Animals
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
So Now Commencement Speeches are Political Soundboards Too?
3 min read
May, 31, 2017
Confectioner Makes 27 Creepy Desserts, And It Will Take Courage To Cut Into Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
It Took 2 Hours To Turn This Watermelon Into A Lion
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy “Tricks” People Into Sending Them Cute Cat Pics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.