Bianca Censori Spends Easter Sunday With Kanye’s Kids, Shows No Heedance Of Kim Clothes Request

Bianca Censori and husband Kanye West were spotted enjoying a family Easter outing with North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, the children the rapper shares with Kim Kardashian.
The Australian architect and the rapper dined at Nobu, a celeb hotspot located in Malibu, and took the children to the movies afterward.
Bianca was dressed in a silver catsuit, while her partner sported an all-black look consisting of a dark jacket, baggy pants, and sunglasses.
Before celebrating the special holiday with their father, the four children got into the Easter spirit at Kim’s mother’s, Kris Jenner, home, decorating eggs and sharing a themed lunch.
With her covered-up look, Bianca appears to be heeding Kim Kardashian’s request that her children aren’t exposed to the risqué outfits she typically wears on her outings with Kanye. However, the skin-tight fit of the attire, which reveals her figure, may also be deemed inappropriate by some.
Recently, Bianca wore an explicit look consisting of a silver micro miniskirt that exposed her butt and a thong that covered the bare essentials. She’s also known for stepping out in sheer tights, often with no underwear.
“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” a source previously told the DailyMail.
“She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”
The 29-year-old architect opted for a skin-tight silver catsuit for the family outing
On March 12, the Skims founder and the Melbourne-born architect were seen together at Kanye’s listening party for “Vultures 2,” his upcoming album.
Chicago, Saint, and Psalm were also present at the event, which took place at San Francisco’s Chase Center.
There, Bianca’s attire differed from her typical out-there looks, which left little to the imagination. Standing near Kanye’s ex and their children, the 29-year-old was spotted in a pink tank top with white tights.
In February, North West reportedly drew a picture depicting her nearly-naked stepmother and her father.
Bianca’s look comes after Kim Kardashian expressed that she didn’t want her children to be exposed to Bianca’s explicit outfits
The eldest of Ye’s and Kim’s children seemingly recreated the cover of “Vultures 1,” which features a photo of the rapper and Bianca in contrasting looks. While he’s dressed in all-black with a mask, his wife only wears black tights and a tiny piece of fabric over her backside.
North drew the album cover in response to the hand-written prompt on her notebook: “What are 3 things your [sic] grateful for today?”
“I am grateful for the VULTURES 1 album because it is insanely good,” read North’s response in the message.
“I am also grateful for the black vulture because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out,” the note continued.
“Lastly, I am grateful for the song CARNIVAL.”
The last item on North’s list left people horrified, as the track in question features explicit lyrics, such as “Let her suck the d**k, said she was a pro,” and “She ride the d**k like a carnival,” which many considered inappropriate for a 10-year-old.
“At least she’s covered this time,” someone wrote
