My 43 Comics About Hilariously Relatable Everyday Situations

by

Do you pretend to die whenever you catch the flu? Still, give in to your childish needs? Or are you always hungry? Then you’ll relate to at least one of these comics created by me!

So do not waste your time, scroll down the page and laugh at these hilariously relatable comics! 

More info: Facebook

#1 Spread The Love

#2 Clearing Storage

#3 Bringing Home The Bacon

#4 Happy Meal

#5 Modern-Day Vampire

#6 Packing The Necessities

#7 Sorry For Making This

#8 What’s The Smallest Size You Have

#9 When You Are Too Stubborn To Quit Anything

#10 Waiting

#11 Still Number One Good Boy Though

#12 They Catchin’ Nothing

#13 Don’t Say It

#14 Sunburn

#15 What Is This Witchcraft

#16 Man Flu

#17 Napkin

#18 Hungry

#19 Dressup Party

#20 I Am Both Happy And Disgusted

#21 The Real Gamer

#22 Blame It On The Onions

#23 The Lil Pupper That Could

#24 I Love Holidays

#25 Don’t Touch My Luigi

#26 Give Spooky Boy Some Credit

#27 It’s What’s On The Inside That Counts… Right?

#28 Here Is A Very Sad Comic

#29 Sorry Brain

#30 Babies Are Hard

#31 We All Know Someone Who Can’t Stand Vegetables

#32 Cleaning Equipment Is Overrated

#33 Yeah I Can Dunk

#34 Ocd

#35 No Trust

#36 Hipitty Hoppity

#37 They Did Surgery On A Grape

#38 You Hungry?

#39 I Hate This Feeling

#40 Give That Man A Raise

#41 Bearly Full

#42 Me Vs Simple Tasks

#43 This Week On Shark Tank

