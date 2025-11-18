30 Photos Of Outfits That Blew Us Away From The 75th Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The 75th Emmy Awards honored the best in American television programming from June 1, 2022, until May 31, 2023.
The ceremony, which took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, marked the end of the Hollywood actors and writers’ strike following a delay from September 2023.
A total of 26 Emmy Awards were presented, with the hit TV shows Succession and The Bear leading all programs with six major wins each, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively.
Meanwhile, the comedy-drama mini series Beef won five awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
And just like any prestigious ceremonies of this caliber, celebrities showed up at the red carpet event in their most fabulous attire.
#1 Christina Applegate
Making a rare public appearance to present the first Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Christina Applegate looked as glamorous as ever in a plunging red velvet gown by Christian Siriano.
Appearing at The 75th Primetime Emmys on Monday (January 15), Christina beat her own prediction that the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards would be her final awards show amidst her MS diagnosis.
The 52-year-old actress received a standing ovation when she appeared onstage.
Image source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
#2 Meghann Fahy Was An Actual Armani Rose
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#3 Colman Domingo Was A Class Act In Louis Vuitton
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#4 Hannah Waddingham Impressed In Marchesa
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#5 Jenna Ortega Looked Fresh As A Daisy In A Dior Gown
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#6 Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey stunned in a green Prada suit.
The actor was nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ellie in the apocalyptic show The Last of Us.
Bella, who identifies as non-binary, has previously spoken about expressing their gender identity through what they wear.
Speaking to Gay Times in November, they said: “Everybody deserves to have clothes that fit their body, whether that’s plus-size clothes, petite size clothing, or clothing for transmasculine, non-binary people.”
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#7 Camila Morrone Looked Romantic In Versace
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#8 Claire Danes Kept It Peachy With This Vintage Balmain Number
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#9 Amy Poehler Was Sparkly In Roland Mouret
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#10 Jon Hamm And Anna Osceola Matched In Dolce & Gabbana
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#11 Donald Glover
Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) graced the red carpet in a black velvet suit by Bode, which featured metallic embroidery.
The 40-year-old artist paired his unique look with ballet flats adorned with black and classy bows.
Donald was nominated for Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the Swarm’s episode Stung.
Swarm follows an obsessed Houston-based fan who goes to increasingly violent lengths for her favorite R&B singer. The satirical comedy horror thriller miniseries was co-created by Janine Nabers and Donald.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#12 Lizzy Caplan Was Classy In A Dior Gown
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#13 Jessica Chastain Brought Neon Back With Gucci
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#14 Elizabeth Debicki Looked Like Royalty In Dior
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#15 Rachel Brosnahan Stunned In Versace
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#16 Simona Tabasco Was All Flowers In Marni
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#17 Selena Gomez Was All Smiles In Oscar De La Renta
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#18 James Marsden Was Chic In A Canali Suit
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#19 Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox amazed the audience by wearing a vintage 1989 Thierry Mugler Couture from Tab Vintage.
Despite not being up for an Emmy this year, the 51-year-old actress showed up as a host for the Live From E!: Emmys Red Carpet show.
Nevertheless, Laverne is an Emmy veteran. In 2014, she became the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sophia Burset in Orange Is the New Black.
In 2015, Laverne won a Daytime Emmy Award in Outstanding Special Class Special as executive producer for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, making her the first openly transgender woman to win the award.
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#20 Issa Rae Looked Like A Winter Queen In Pamella Roland
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#21 Priscilla Presley And Riley Keough
Like grandmother, like granddaughter. Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough looked gorgeous in their Chanel gowns.
Granny Priscilla accompanied Riley, who was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.
As a Chanel ambassador, the 34-year-old actress wore a look from the brand’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection: a sheer, plunging dress layered over a pair of high-waisted shorts, as per People.
Meanwhile, Priscilla also stunned in an all-black Chanel look made of a shimmering silk blouse, which she tucked into a floor-length, black wool and silk Jacquard skirt.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#22 Alfie Fuller Was A Ballerina Dream In Vicnate
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#23 Anthony Anderson Brought A Touch Of Nature With Etro
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#24 Ayo Edebiri Stunned In This Leather Number By Louis Vuitton
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#25 Young Mazino Kept It Simple In Givenchy
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#26 Adam Dimarco Flaunted In Dior
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#27 Ali Wong Wore An Eye-Catching Louis Vuitton Dress
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#28 It Was Black Or White For Kaitlin Olson In Monse
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#29 Suki Waterhouse Was Glowing In Valentino’s Maternity Red Gown
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#30 Bill Hader Proved That Grey Isn’t Sad With This Dior Number
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
