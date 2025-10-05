41 Pictures That Show How Complex And Colorful The Middle Ages Really Were

The Middle Ages, usually dated from the 5th to the late 15th centuries, were a period of striking contrasts. Castles rose across Europe, knights pledged their loyalty, and entire cities grew around bustling trade routes. But daily life was still full of hardship and superstition. It was an era of plagues and pilgrimages, battles and ballads, and the subreddit r/MedievalHistory offers a glimpse into these polarizing times through pictures, artifacts, and captivating stories.
#1 One Of Edinburgh Old Town’s Finest Hidden Gems, The Writers’ Museum
Image source: team-spartans
#2 Bust Of Charlemagne (14th Century)
Image source: Carolingian_Hammer
#3 My 15th Century Bronze Merchant Seal Ring Showing A Fleur De Lis
Image source: Salmontunabear
#4 It Is A Rock Hewn Church In Ethiopia
Image source: Remote-Royal4634
#5 This Diver Dude Just Found An 11thc Crusader Sword In The Sea Near Israel
Image source: Greatestofthesadist
#6 Reichskrone Was Amazing To See In Person
Image source: No_Habit4616
#7 Monteriggioni Is One Of The Best Preserved Walled Medieval Towns In Tuscany, Italy
Image source: senorphone1
#8 St. Kevin’s Kitchen , A 900-Year-Old Monastic House In Glendalough , Wicklow County , Ireland
Image source: team-spartans
#9 Ivory Book Cover (Late Carolingian)
Image source: Southern-Service2872
#10 Why Does Movies And TV Shows Do This?
Image source: Specialist-Young5753
#11 Medieval Tavern In Real Life
Image source: JoaodeSacrobosco
#12 Vase Given By Eleanor Of Aquitaine To Her First Husband Louis
Image source: Southern-Service2872
#13 Tomb Of Philippe Pot, Taken By Me, (Circa 1480)
Image source: ToastedFinely
#14 My Dad Found This Sword In A Tree Root On A Forest In Germany
Image source: wholelattapuddin
#15 The Medieval North Door Of St Edwards Church In Stow-On-The-Wold, Flanked By 700 Year Old Yew Trees
Image source: team-spartans
#16 Margaret Mortimer And Her Son. Bristol Cathedral. Photo Taken With Permission, Its Out Of Bounds On A Normal Visit
Image source: danmoorhouse
#17 Viterbo, One Of The Few Medieval City With Its Entire Defensive Wall Still Intact (Built Between 1095 And 1268)
Image source: titan_hs_2
#18 My Pencil Drawing Of Armor Belonging To Duke Maurice, Elector Of Saxony, Ca. 1545
Image source: punklian
#19 John II Of Liechtenstein Helps King Wencelaus Escape From Captivity By His Step-Brother, King Sigismund
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Medieval Crusader Seal Ring (C. 11th–13th Century)
Image source: PopularSituation2697
#21 An Anglo-Saxon Burh, The Trading Hubs Of England. By 1066 About 10% Of The English Population Lived In Burhs
Image source: reddit.com
#22 This Is A Gros Tournois From The Reign Of Philip IV Le Bel Who Ruled From 1285-1314
Image source: coinoscopeV2
#23 11th Century Ivory Reliquary From England
Image source: Southern-Service2872
#24 Surprisingly Accurate Elephant From The Workshop Bestriary From 1185
Image source: osku1204
#25 Eltz Castle Is A Medieval Castle Nestled In The Hills Above The Moselle River. Rhineland-Palatinate Germany
Image source: team-spartans
#26 Portrait Of John The Fearless (B. 1371, D. 1419)
Image source: Southern-Service2872
#27 Illuminated Page From The Chronicon Pictum (1358)
Image source: MediocreDiamond7187
#28 Early Medieval Art Style
Image source: Count_zborowski437
#29 This Beautiful 14th-Century Palace, With Stunning Views, Is Now A Hotel. It Was The Palace Of King Pedro I, In Carmona
Image source: Adept-Camera-3121
#30 Municipal Palace Of Piacenza (1281-1290)
Image source: Theendofmidsummer
#31 Fully Armored Knight And Horse 16th Century Armor Display
Image source: GuaranteeCertain2739
#32 Pyxis From Umayyad Al-Andalus, 10th Century Ce
Image source: Suifuelcrow
#33 14th Century Illuminated Illustration : Funeral Of Raymond Diocrès, From Les Tres Riches Heures
Image source: MediocreDiamond7187
#34 So We’re Just… Making Stuff Up?
Image source: artemis-moon1rise
#35 Siege Of Mont-Saint-Michel 1424-1425
Image source: Ok-Bus3447
#36 An Umayyad Dirham From The Reign Of Hisham Ibn Abd Al-Malik, Minted At The Mesopotamian City Of Wasit In 740
Image source: coinoscopeV2
#37 Bagrationi Royal House (888 A.d.-1810)
Image source: Historydom
#38 King Louis IX (The Saint) According To Muslim Chroniclers
Image source: schu62
#39 Ivory Triptych
Image source: OscarMMG
#40 Siege Of Paris (1435 – 1436)
Image source: Ok-Bus3447
#41 I Went To The Court Hunting, Riding, And Armory Collection About A Week Ago. Thought I’d Share
Image source: Das_Basale
Follow Us