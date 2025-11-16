“Memory Veil”: 10,000 Strands Of Red String Beads Art Installation (20 Pics)

“The beads on a bead curtain in his house to keep track of what he learned”- Jishi Zhu (Memory Beads), Meng (2003, 2004).
“Memory Veil” reinserts this ornamental element as the “veil” of the Pavilion’s entrance. Strands of red strings hung from a structure of a geometric tiger pattern form the gateway that invites the public to come through. The five red “curtain” creates an illusion of traditional Chinese arches that subtly moves with the wind, with views that shift as one moves through the space. “Memory Veil” recollects familiar memories of our past and embraces visitors into a prosperous new year ahead.
The installation was able to be seen in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from the 15th of January, 2022 until the 15th of February 2022. Artist: Pamela Poh Sin Tan. Collaboration: Tiger Beer Malaysia.
More info: Instagram | lynkfire.com
The beaded curtain is an element familiar to many. That simple demarcation of space acts as a veil to the spaces before it. A screen shrouding the privacy of its inhabitants until for a brief moment when a person passes through does it reveal glimpses of what lies beyond its threshold.
In its most basic form, it comes as rows of threaded beads dangling from above. By changing the beads and their material, the curtain takes on a diﬀerent materiality. Some curtains sparkle in the sun as it moves, while some might seem more opaque-like until a gust of wind or movement reveals its true nature; a curtain and nothing more. Despite its simple function, the beaded curtain evokes a child-like wonder among the young and old. One may recall the rustling of a willow tree or conjure up an image of a shadow puppet show. It is these ephemeral qualities that leave an imprint on a person’s memory of a home or a shophouse they had once lived in.
“Memory Veil” reinserts this ornamental element as the “veil” of Pavilion’s entrance
Image by David Yeow
Strands of red strings hung from a structure of a geometric tiger pattern form the gateway that invites the public to come through
Image by Aaron Wong
The five red “curtain” creates an illusion of traditional Chinese arches that subtly moves with the wind, with views that shift as one moves through the space.
Image by Aaron Wong.
One may recall the rustling of a willow tree or conjure up an image of a shadow puppet show. It is these ephemeral qualities that leave an imprint on a person’s memory of a home or a shophouse they had once lived in.
Image by Aaron Wong.
“Memory Veil” recollects familiar memories of our past and embraces visitors into a prosperous new year ahead
Image by Aaron Wong.
Tribalistic tiger floor pattern
Image by Aaron Wong.
BTS: Workers set up an art installation as part of a Chinese New Year campaign, on a scaffolding at the entrance of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.
Photo by Annice
BTS: Workers set up an art installation as part of a Chinese New Year campaign, on a scaffolding at the entrance of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.
Photo by Annice
BTS: Workers labored tirelessly over many nights through the week on the installation, which stands 10 meters high and is 13 meters wide hanging 10,000 beads and strings.
Photo by Annice Lyn
Behind the scene: Installation work took place middle of the night when the city is asleep
Photo by Annice Lyn.
BTS: Workers set up an art installation as part of a Chinese New Year campaign design by Pamela Tan, Poh Sin Studio.
Photo by Annice Lyn.
Follow Us