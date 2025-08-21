“Can’t Park There, Mate!”: 117 Parking Fails That Had To Be Shared Online

by

Sometimes, the funniest jokes are the ones that don’t even try.

That’s exactly the vibe of the subreddit Can’t Park There, Mate. Its members share photos of cars and other vehicles that have somehow wound up in places they definitely shouldn’t be—wedged, stuck, tipped, or just plain out of bounds. With a wink and a nudge, the community points out the obvious: this is not a parking spot.

It’s a simple idea, but the results are endlessly entertaining. Scroll down for some of the most hilarious posts—bonus points if you can figure out how these rides even got there.

#1 Fuck You, Tesla Owner

Image source: w_a_w

#2 Attitude And Ignorance!!

Image source: IamSociallyTired

#3 LOL

Image source: AlecTheDalek

#4 So,who Do I Rely On ??

Image source: UnpaidInternVibes

#5 Revenge Of The Scaffolding

Image source: KansasCity100

#6 Can’t Park There Plod

Image source: DEADB33F

#7 Can’t Park There Mate!

Image source: Zetth1

#8 Google Street View Car Itself Got Into Wrong Way

Image source: MagpieMidfield

#9 No Truck Cab In Sight. Just Left In The Middle Of The Intersection

Image source: International_Act_26

#10 You Can’t Park There Mate!

Image source: Zetth1

#11 Guys At Work Have Been Told Repeatedly Not To Park In Loading Zones, So The Site Manager Got Fed Up And Did This This Morning

Image source: CautiousEmergency367

#12 Can’t Park There, Mate

Image source: DingStiing

#13 Can’t Park There Mate!

Image source: JimmyNeutronisaNerd

#14 “You Can’t Park There Ma’am”

Image source: DeandreDotDicaprio

#15 Uber

Image source: Chef6432

#16 Can’t Turn There, Mate

Image source: ByGollie

#17 Can’t Park There!

Image source: Grandbob328

#18 Hmm

Image source: ZenPerspective

#19 Someone Parked Military Tank Outside The House

Image source: UnpaidInternVibes

#20 Would I Get A Ticket For Parking Here?

Image source: Reelthusiast

#21 Nope

Image source: Thirstyjack3000

#22 Orange You Glad You Found A Spot, Mate?

Image source: mcjimmybingo

#23 Beautiful Shot Of Orion This Time Of Year

Image source: StormTide_86

#24 Please Refrain From Stopping Your Vehicle There Old Chum

Image source: Trilobite_Tom

#25 Can’t Park Your Cybertruck Anywhere In New York These Days

Image source: Epelep

#26 Can’t Play With LEGO There, Mate

Image source: mcjimmybingo

#27 Can’t Swim There, Mate

Image source: smichalll

#28 Coming Out On Top

Image source: KorreltjeZout

#29 That’s A Lada Damage

Image source: -McBain

#30 Can’t Land There Mate

Image source: CyGuy6587

#31 How Does This Happen

Image source: JustNotHim_

#32 Boat On A House

Image source: bugminer

#33 Not Sure If They Were Parking Or Trying To Summon A Sea God

Image source: PLWildcard

#34 Good Job Man!!😂

Image source: IamSociallyTired

#35 “All In All It’s Just Another, Porsche Through A Wall.”

Image source: RedDevilPlay

#36 Little Bit Tight, But Okay!!😀

Image source: NorthLondonPulse

#37 Now We Know Their Purpose. 😂

Image source: Vivid_Address6792

#38 Another Reason For Europeans Not To Buy An American Car

Image source: Nono_Home

#39 LOL🤣

Image source: BlackHolesAreHungry

#40 Can’t Park There Mate!

Image source: ShrekkMyBeloved

#41 I’m Cyberstuck In A Swimming Pool, Mate

Image source: goodneed

#42 Hard To Miss A Big Yellow Vehicle

Image source: ToodleButt

#43 Can’t Park There, Lil Mate

Image source: BlueHeron0_0

#44 You Cant Park There Hans

Image source: Competitive-Dot-5277

#45 Two Questions:

Image source: misterxx1958

#46 NY Gets Lots Of Snow. Today The Roads Were Clear

Image source: GoodBike4006

#47 Sweet Parking Spot

Image source: Outrageous-Leg-28

#48 A Wild Porsche Having A Drink

Image source: CalmCat1327

#49 It’s A Prius Thing

Image source: ffs_give_me_name

#50 Can’t Park Your Tram In The Apple Store Like That Mate

Image source: MoreEngineer8696

#51 🤣

Image source: Royal-Chef-946

#52 Lest We Forget 🫡

Image source: Vitester1

#53 Definitely Can’t Park There, Officers

Image source: Swift_Scythe

#54 How Many Carts Is Acceptable To Use To Block A Bad Driver?

Image source: oochiewallyWallyserb

#55 Don’t Forget To Roll Up Windows

Image source: Cesalv

#56 Perpendicular Parking Not Allowed

Image source: Outrageous_Cut_6179

#57 Can’t Park There, Mate

Image source: CalmCat1327

#58 ….but I Wasn’t Speeding

Image source: MooseGoneApe

#59 Honest To God What Is Going On Here

Image source: 73747463783737384777

#60 Just A Quick Ciggie Break

Image source: Cashewnutzzzz

#61 I Hear The Driver Toddled Away Before The Authorities Arrived

Image source: Seahawk124

#62 Battery Died. Owner Took The Tags So They Wouldn’t Be Stolen. Came Back The Next Day To This. 🥴

Image source: Kit_Karamak

#63 Definitely Can’t Park In My Dining Room, Sir

Image source: Smooth_Cod4600

#64 That’s Not How You Use A Petrol Pump Mate

Image source: TheRockLobsta1

#65 No Parking Under The Bridge, Sir

Image source: KansasCity100

#66 Truck On A Roof

Image source: Jax2178

#67 Can’t Park There Mate

Image source: DubbehD

#68 The Irony Of Caution

Image source: MagpieMidfield

#69 Can’t Swim There Mate

Image source: KatenBaten

#70 Can’t Park There Mate!

Image source: One-Baker9119

#71 You Can’t Stop To Change Your Tyre There, Sir!

Image source: Zetth1

#72 Special Parking

Image source: Missbhavin58

#73 Sorry Mate, You Missed

Image source: CalmCat1327

#74 Not Even Between The Metal Lines!

Image source: OwOfysh

#75 I Mean, You’re Supposed To Park There; But In This Instance It Was Still A Bad Idea

Image source: DEADB33F

#76 What An Absolute Prick

Image source: GPSFYI

#77 All Too Often Beach Parking

Image source: frenzy3

#78 Maybe The Drive-Thru Was Closed?

Image source: Seahawk124

#79 Can’t Park There Mate

Image source: EggSausageMcMuffin-

#80 Oh Man Can’t Park There

Image source: Zetth1

#81 Which One Of You Was It?

Image source: zeropoopsherlock

#82 Can’t Park There, Deputy

Image source: JayGatsby52

#83 Well…thats One Way To Keep Your Car Dry

Image source: Happy-Sammy

#84 Can’t Park There Mate!

Image source: ShrekkMyBeloved

#85 How Did You Park Here Mate

Image source: Witheali08

#86 Why Don’t Historic Bridges Accommodate Monster Trucks?

Image source: SessionIndependent17

#87 Definitely Can’t Park There

Image source: thebrookeshelf

#88 They Park Anywhere In San Francisco

Image source: MooseGoneApe

#89 You Can’t Park There, Mate Has Come To My Neighborhood

Image source: McRatHattibagen

#90 Sussex Police

Image source: No_Coffee4280

#91 Alfa On A Test Drive Parks On Top Of A Brand New Porsche 911, Also Damages A Merc, And A Cayenne And A 718 Out Of Shot

Image source: Topinio

#92 Legend

Image source: reddit.com

#93 Subaru Drivers…

Image source: matatoman

#94 I Heard A Strange Noise During Landing

Image source: Cesalv

#95 Can’t Park There Mate!

Image source: Lochnesmonstercousin

#96 Oh Owww 🤦🏽‍♀️

Image source: Relative_Swan_4170

#97 A Just Car Crashed Into My Apartment Building

Image source: Sonikku_a

#98 Excellent Strapping Skills, Driving Skills Not So Good!

Image source: reddit.com

#99 Can’t Park There Mate

Image source: Amazing_Turnover8897

#100 Actual Image From My First Driving Lesson..!

Image source: ConsistentWin9508

#101 Poor Training?

Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602

#102 2fast4urself

Image source: blindwombat

#103 Very Inconsiderate To Block The Whole Road Like That Mate

Image source: kaese_meister

#104 Dpd Drivers Be Parking Anywhere Just To Get Their Next Day Delivery On Time

Image source: Cult_of_Personality1

#105 Danger Poo

Image source: Madix33

#106 Bit Tight To Park There Mate

Image source: tkaczyk1991

#107 Can’t Park There Mate

Image source: VikingCarpets

#108 Can’t Park Your Naziwagon There Mate

Image source: VermilionKoala

#109 Can’t Taxi There, Mate

Image source: RNHood51

#110 Asda Delivery Van Got Stuck & Abandoned In A Field In North Yorkshire, Happeneds Yesterday

Image source: Any-Ad-5373

#111 That’s Private Property, Mate…

Image source: Finland_

#112 Foreshadowing

Image source: frenzy3

#113 Honestly More Impressed You Got It Up There Mate

Image source: ShrekkMyBeloved

#114 Taking A Quick Dip

Image source: ufo22jim

#115 Driver Drove The Car Into The Clapton Pond

Image source: ChelseaTricks

#116 It’s Always A Bmw Parking Where They Shouldn’t

Image source: Any-Ad-5373

#117 Can’t Park There, Mate

Image source: Outrageous_Cut_6179

