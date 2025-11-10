Woman’s Unexpectedly Savage Revenge On Petty Neighbor Sends Them Into Panic

At some point in life, most of us have dealt with an annoying neighbor or two. Usually, the options are simple: have a calm talk, try to ignore it, or hope the issue fades on its own.
But this Redditor took a far more creative route. After her neighbors destroyed her garden, she decided to make a small clay doll of each culprit—and put them on display where everyone could see. The neighbors were horrified, convinced she had “voodooed” them.
What followed was pure chaos, and eventually, even the police had to step in. Read the full story below.
The woman’s neighbors destroyed her beloved garden
Image credits: Zakensox
So, she got creative with her revenge and decided to “voodoo” every culprit
Image credits: bialasiewicz / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zakensox
Readers had mixed reactions to how the author handled the situation
Later, the woman returned with an update that involved the police
Image credits: Faruk Tokluoğlu / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zakensox
Readers were relieved to hear she was safe
In a final follow-up, she shared the compromise she reached with her neighbors
Image credits: DragonImages / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zakensox
Ultimately, readers loved how the situation was resolved
Follow Us