73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

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You might not be consciously aware of it, but every single day, you pass dozens—if not hundreds—of signs. Professional adverts, informative notices, colorful warnings, and (not so) friendly sticky notes from your colleagues are peppered throughout your environment. But some of these verbal and design gems are a cut above the rest!

Bored Panda has collected the wittiest, funniest, and most creative signs that people have ever seen and felt like they just had to snap a photo. Check out our collection of the most hilarious signage, and we hope it inspires you to unleash your inner comedian the next time you have to write something for the public.

#1 Is There An Ethical Difference?

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: LordJim11

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

#2 What A Legend

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: FunListen7122

#3 Is It True Guys ???

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: LittleShopping1240

Good signage is vital for your brand, business, and goals.

According to a survey conducted by ‘Custom Neon,’ good signage is absolutely essential. A whopping 77% of respondents revealed that they have had issues finding businesses either due to poor signage or no signage at all.

Furthermore, 76% said that they have visited a store or business simply due to how attractive its signage was.

#4 Genius Marketing!

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: ticketomg

#5 I Mean, They’re Not Wrong

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Head-Asparagus-9045

#6 What In The?

FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT’S HOLY – WHAT ARE YOU WARNING US AGAINST

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: [deleted]

Meanwhile, 66% of respondents spilled the tea that they had a poor opinion of a business because of its signage.

And a whopping 72.2% said that, in their opinion, good signage is more important for a business than its social media presence or newspaper ads.

So, what does a good sign actually look like? Well, that depends entirely on your brand identity and what you aim to achieve.

#7 I Laughed

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: CapeCodJimW

#8 This Sign Was Outside My Local Airport In The Drop-Off Zone

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: DingoDamp

#9 Sigh…well They Tried

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Waste-Job-3307

If you want your signage to be memorable or attract a certain type of customer, you might go for something humorous or punny. Meanwhile, if you want to leave a professional impression, you might go for a bit more subtlety and refinement.

But no matter the specifics of your brand or goals, there are several main design decisions that you want to embrace if you want your sign to function well.

#10 She Not Seeing Anyone

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#11 Which Would You Use?

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#12 A Uniquely Scottish Problem

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Great-Guervo-4797

At the end of the day, you want your sign to stand out from the crowd. What’s more, you want to get your message across as quickly as possible, with as little friction as possible.

If your potential customers or target audience spend precious seconds scratching their heads, trying to make out what you’ve written, you’ve already failed.

What you want to aim for is clarity and simplicity.

#13 How Do I Even Pronounce That?

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: KFkrewfamKF

#14 They’re Not That Heavy Right?

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Personal-Travel9252

#15 Found In The Wild At A Restaurant

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: PokeCraft117

Integrate these two things, clarity and simplicity, into the very core of your signage.

In the meantime, avoid the rookie mistake of overdesigning your signs. Visual clutter wastes time because your audience has no clue where they ‘should’ be looking.

Unless your goal is to be chaotic and distracting, try to adopt a ‘less is more’ approach.

#16 Passive Aggressive Gym Sign

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Duncan326

#17 Too Many Fish In The Sea Anyway, Joke

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: DistributionSad960

#18

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: GryphonSK

“The hallmark of an outstanding sign is its ability to convey information swiftly and unambiguously. Clarity reigns supreme,” explains ‘Twilight Signs.’

“Your message should be easily digestible at a glance. This involves selecting a legible font, ensuring ample contrast between text and background, and using concise language. Remember, signs are often viewed while on the move, so every second counts.”

#19 They’ll Soon Not Give A

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: GryphonSK

#20 Wait A Minute

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Grand_Cauliflower296

#21

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: GryphonSK

Setting your particular aesthetic tastes aside for a moment, whatever art direction route you choose to go down, you should absolutely ensure that you stay consistent.

Keep the signage visuals consistent with the identity of your brand. Think about whether the style, colors, and font match the effect and atmosphere that you’re going for.

#22 Best Littering Sign I’ve Seen

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Difficult-Garbage-57

#23 Need The Backstory Here

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Jacobhosier

#24 Anyone Here To Help Me Out With This!!!

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: ResponsibleHardship

Meanwhile, you should also think about the environmental context of your sign. Your designs don’t exist in isolation!

What do the surroundings actually look like?

Where should you place your sign so that it gets seen by your target audience?

What do your competitors’ signs look like, and how do you make sure that yours doesn’t get lost among them?

#25 I’m Confused

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Zealousideal-Data578

#26 Aint Wrong Tho

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: BrianShaw1990

#27 Guess Which Country This Is From

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Think-Method-3496

“Whether indoors or outdoors, your signs should be in locations where they naturally attract attention. Consider the viewing angle, lighting conditions, and potential obstructions to maximize visibility,” ‘Twilight Signs’ emphasizes.

In the meantime, ‘Surrey Signs’ also stresses the fact that if your sign is not visible, “it is not worth it.”

Lighting is also important to consider. Can your customers or target audience actually see your signage when it gets dark outside or someone changes the indoor lighting?

“You can use LED lights to illuminate the information during the daytime and special night lights help highlight the information during the night.”

#28 These Chefs Are Not Your Mother

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: GryphonSK

#29 It’s This Time Of The Year Again

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: abaganoush

#30 I Wonder What’s The Story Behind This

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: LongjumpingCan4817

We want to hear your perspectives, Pandas—preferably in a witty format if you’re feeling particularly creative.

Which of these signs impressed you the most? Which ones did you think were the funniest?

Meanwhile, let’s switch back to your daily life. What’s the most hilarious or impressive signage you pass by every day on your commute? What’s the worst one you’ve recently seen?

Let us know in the comments!

#31 Elon Dumbsk

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: wangcomputers95

#32 Found This In My School Cafeteria

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: [deleted]

#33 That’s Not A Bad Idea Actually

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Key_Shoe5850

#34 Be Patient

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: LuckySniper0629

#35 The Mythical Cord

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: WhattheDuck9

#36 Bird Theft Policy Update

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: MaxQ50

#37 Some Parents Need This

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: MeikeFischer73

#38 Remarry My Ex-Wife

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#39 Ain’t That The Truth

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: nejhawk

#40 Wow

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: SuperPranker

#41

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: SuperPranker

#42 Don’t Tap The Glass

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: METALLIFE0917

#43 Permission Slip

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: AltanConn

#44 Life Is Just

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#45 Perfect

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: METALLIFE0917

#46 You Are Here

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: MountainsSands_2024

#47 Be Prepared

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: CapeCodJimW

#48 Clothing Store In Tokyo

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: AssociateUnited9744

#49 I Would Take Some

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Fresh_Bumblebee1260

#50 Pepe Le Pew

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: CapeCodJimW

#51 I Could Give Up On Cookies

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: AWEBO90

#52 Umm I Think You Mean Bowls

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: CLWggg

#53 I Mean They Are Sleeping Right

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Fresh_Bumblebee1260

#54

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: GryphonSK

#55 Church Had Its Air Conditioning Units Stolen

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: KrispyKayak

#56 These 3 Businesses Go Together Like Peas In A Pod

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: panthanator

#57 Random Funny Signs

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: KyrieZED3456

#58 Temporary Workaround For Seagulls

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: KuraTanaka

#59 A Sign At My Grandpa’s Airplane Hangar

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Ithashappened

#60 What Happened Last Time?

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Internetboy5434

#61 So I Was Using The Toilet On A Train

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: MrLovelyjim

#62 This Sign I Saw In The Bahamas

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: geisha_chainsaw

#63 Sign Spotted In The Austrian Ski-Area Of Ischgl

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: [deleted]

#64 This Bar Has The Best Signs

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: sleepingalpaca

#65 Drivers Do Not Carry Burritos

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: MidwestDrummer

#66 Fier Sale

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Efficient_Deer_8605

#67 My Favorite Road Sign

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: 4real4sure

#68 Touché Domino’s

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: melissaslee

#69 I Don’t Think I Want To Go To This Restaurant

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: PROBABLY_BURNT

#70 Crosswalk Signs In Denmark: Classy

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Superspy202

#71 What They Serve Then?

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: Equivalent_Fly_2764

#72 At My Doctors Office

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: BriskSundayMorning

#73 Florida Man Visits The Local Diner

73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

Image source: GoLionsJD107

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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