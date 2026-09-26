73 Hilarious And Unhinged Signs That Definitely Caught People’s Attention

You might not be consciously aware of it, but every single day, you pass dozens—if not hundreds—of signs. Professional adverts, informative notices, colorful warnings, and (not so) friendly sticky notes from your colleagues are peppered throughout your environment. But some of these verbal and design gems are a cut above the rest!
Bored Panda has collected the wittiest, funniest, and most creative signs that people have ever seen and felt like they just had to snap a photo. Check out our collection of the most hilarious signage, and we hope it inspires you to unleash your inner comedian the next time you have to write something for the public.
#1 Is There An Ethical Difference?
Image source: LordJim11
#2 What A Legend
Image source: FunListen7122
#3 Is It True Guys ???
Image source: LittleShopping1240
Good signage is vital for your brand, business, and goals.
According to a survey conducted by ‘Custom Neon,’ good signage is absolutely essential. A whopping 77% of respondents revealed that they have had issues finding businesses either due to poor signage or no signage at all.
Furthermore, 76% said that they have visited a store or business simply due to how attractive its signage was.
#4 Genius Marketing!
Image source: ticketomg
#5 I Mean, They’re Not Wrong
Image source: Head-Asparagus-9045
#6 What In The?
FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT’S HOLY – WHAT ARE YOU WARNING US AGAINST
Image source: [deleted]
Meanwhile, 66% of respondents spilled the tea that they had a poor opinion of a business because of its signage.
And a whopping 72.2% said that, in their opinion, good signage is more important for a business than its social media presence or newspaper ads.
So, what does a good sign actually look like? Well, that depends entirely on your brand identity and what you aim to achieve.
#7 I Laughed
Image source: CapeCodJimW
#8 This Sign Was Outside My Local Airport In The Drop-Off Zone
Image source: DingoDamp
#9 Sigh…well They Tried
Image source: Waste-Job-3307
If you want your signage to be memorable or attract a certain type of customer, you might go for something humorous or punny. Meanwhile, if you want to leave a professional impression, you might go for a bit more subtlety and refinement.
But no matter the specifics of your brand or goals, there are several main design decisions that you want to embrace if you want your sign to function well.
#10 She Not Seeing Anyone
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#11 Which Would You Use?
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#12 A Uniquely Scottish Problem
Image source: Great-Guervo-4797
At the end of the day, you want your sign to stand out from the crowd. What’s more, you want to get your message across as quickly as possible, with as little friction as possible.
If your potential customers or target audience spend precious seconds scratching their heads, trying to make out what you’ve written, you’ve already failed.
What you want to aim for is clarity and simplicity.
#13 How Do I Even Pronounce That?
Image source: KFkrewfamKF
#14 They’re Not That Heavy Right?
Image source: Personal-Travel9252
#15 Found In The Wild At A Restaurant
Image source: PokeCraft117
Integrate these two things, clarity and simplicity, into the very core of your signage.
In the meantime, avoid the rookie mistake of overdesigning your signs. Visual clutter wastes time because your audience has no clue where they ‘should’ be looking.
Unless your goal is to be chaotic and distracting, try to adopt a ‘less is more’ approach.
#16 Passive Aggressive Gym Sign
Image source: Duncan326
#17 Too Many Fish In The Sea Anyway, Joke
Image source: DistributionSad960
#18
Image source: GryphonSK
“The hallmark of an outstanding sign is its ability to convey information swiftly and unambiguously. Clarity reigns supreme,” explains ‘Twilight Signs.’
“Your message should be easily digestible at a glance. This involves selecting a legible font, ensuring ample contrast between text and background, and using concise language. Remember, signs are often viewed while on the move, so every second counts.”
#19 They’ll Soon Not Give A
Image source: GryphonSK
#20 Wait A Minute
Image source: Grand_Cauliflower296
#21
Image source: GryphonSK
Setting your particular aesthetic tastes aside for a moment, whatever art direction route you choose to go down, you should absolutely ensure that you stay consistent.
Keep the signage visuals consistent with the identity of your brand. Think about whether the style, colors, and font match the effect and atmosphere that you’re going for.
#22 Best Littering Sign I’ve Seen
Image source: Difficult-Garbage-57
#23 Need The Backstory Here
Image source: Jacobhosier
#24 Anyone Here To Help Me Out With This!!!
Image source: ResponsibleHardship
Meanwhile, you should also think about the environmental context of your sign. Your designs don’t exist in isolation!
What do the surroundings actually look like?
Where should you place your sign so that it gets seen by your target audience?
What do your competitors’ signs look like, and how do you make sure that yours doesn’t get lost among them?
#25 I’m Confused
Image source: Zealousideal-Data578
#26 Aint Wrong Tho
Image source: BrianShaw1990
#27 Guess Which Country This Is From
Image source: Think-Method-3496
“Whether indoors or outdoors, your signs should be in locations where they naturally attract attention. Consider the viewing angle, lighting conditions, and potential obstructions to maximize visibility,” ‘Twilight Signs’ emphasizes.
In the meantime, ‘Surrey Signs’ also stresses the fact that if your sign is not visible, “it is not worth it.”
Lighting is also important to consider. Can your customers or target audience actually see your signage when it gets dark outside or someone changes the indoor lighting?
“You can use LED lights to illuminate the information during the daytime and special night lights help highlight the information during the night.”
#28 These Chefs Are Not Your Mother
Image source: GryphonSK
#29 It’s This Time Of The Year Again
Image source: abaganoush
#30 I Wonder What’s The Story Behind This
Image source: LongjumpingCan4817
We want to hear your perspectives, Pandas—preferably in a witty format if you’re feeling particularly creative.
Which of these signs impressed you the most? Which ones did you think were the funniest?
Meanwhile, let’s switch back to your daily life. What’s the most hilarious or impressive signage you pass by every day on your commute? What’s the worst one you’ve recently seen?
Let us know in the comments!
#31 Elon Dumbsk
Image source: wangcomputers95
#32 Found This In My School Cafeteria
Image source: [deleted]
#33 That’s Not A Bad Idea Actually
Image source: Key_Shoe5850
#34 Be Patient
Image source: LuckySniper0629
#35 The Mythical Cord
Image source: WhattheDuck9
#36 Bird Theft Policy Update
Image source: MaxQ50
#37 Some Parents Need This
Image source: MeikeFischer73
#38 Remarry My Ex-Wife
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#39 Ain’t That The Truth
Image source: nejhawk
#40 Wow
Image source: SuperPranker
#41
Image source: SuperPranker
#42 Don’t Tap The Glass
Image source: METALLIFE0917
#43 Permission Slip
Image source: AltanConn
#44 Life Is Just
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#45 Perfect
Image source: METALLIFE0917
#46 You Are Here
Image source: MountainsSands_2024
#47 Be Prepared
Image source: CapeCodJimW
#48 Clothing Store In Tokyo
Image source: AssociateUnited9744
#49 I Would Take Some
Image source: Fresh_Bumblebee1260
#50 Pepe Le Pew
Image source: CapeCodJimW
#51 I Could Give Up On Cookies
Image source: AWEBO90
#52 Umm I Think You Mean Bowls
Image source: CLWggg
#53 I Mean They Are Sleeping Right
Image source: Fresh_Bumblebee1260
#54
Image source: GryphonSK
#55 Church Had Its Air Conditioning Units Stolen
Image source: KrispyKayak
#56 These 3 Businesses Go Together Like Peas In A Pod
Image source: panthanator
#57 Random Funny Signs
Image source: KyrieZED3456
#58 Temporary Workaround For Seagulls
Image source: KuraTanaka
#59 A Sign At My Grandpa’s Airplane Hangar
Image source: Ithashappened
#60 What Happened Last Time?
Image source: Internetboy5434
#61 So I Was Using The Toilet On A Train
Image source: MrLovelyjim
#62 This Sign I Saw In The Bahamas
Image source: geisha_chainsaw
#63 Sign Spotted In The Austrian Ski-Area Of Ischgl
Image source: [deleted]
#64 This Bar Has The Best Signs
Image source: sleepingalpaca
#65 Drivers Do Not Carry Burritos
Image source: MidwestDrummer
#66 Fier Sale
Image source: Efficient_Deer_8605
#67 My Favorite Road Sign
Image source: 4real4sure
#68 Touché Domino’s
Image source: melissaslee
#69 I Don’t Think I Want To Go To This Restaurant
Image source: PROBABLY_BURNT
#70 Crosswalk Signs In Denmark: Classy
Image source: Superspy202
#71 What They Serve Then?
Image source: Equivalent_Fly_2764
#72 At My Doctors Office
Image source: BriskSundayMorning
#73 Florida Man Visits The Local Diner
Image source: GoLionsJD107
Follow Us