Tyla: Bio And Career Highlights

Tyla

January 30, 2002

Edenvale, South Africa

24 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Tyla?

Tyla Laura Seethal is a South African singer and songwriter, celebrated for her unique blend of pop and amapiano sounds. She has quickly emerged as a global music sensation, captivating audiences with her distinctive style.

Her international breakthrough arrived with the 2023 single “Water,” which quickly became a viral sensation. The track achieved significant chart success worldwide and launched her onto major global stages, earning widespread critical acclaim.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Edenvale, South Africa, Tyla Laura Seethal grew up in a musically rich family environment. Her parents, Sharleen and Sherwin Seethal, fostered her early love for singing and performance. Tyla’s heritage includes Indian, Indo-Mauritian, Zulu, and Irish roots.

She attended Edenglen High School, where she actively participated as the Head of Culture before graduating in 2019. During her final year, Tyla dedicated weekends to recording, beginning her professional pursuit of a music career.

Notable Relationships

Tyla maintains a private stance regarding her personal relationships, with no public information available about her dating life. The singer has not publicly confirmed any partners.

She has no children, and her focus appears to remain firmly on her burgeoning music career.

Career Highlights

Tyla’s career soared with the 2023 release of her single “Water,” which became a global chart-topper and earned multi-platinum certifications. The song made history as the first by a South African solo artist to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years.

She secured the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024, becoming the youngest African artist to win a Grammy. Tyla’s self-titled debut album (2024) further solidified her presence, blending pop, amapiano, Afrobeats, and R&B.

Her accolades also include two MTV Video Music Awards, two BET Awards, and three MTV Europe Music Awards, recognizing her widespread influence and artistry.

Signature Quote

“Nothing else ever felt right, and I truly believe it’s my calling.”

