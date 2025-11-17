50 Painfully Funny Work Memes That Anyone Who Has Worked At Least Once Might Relate To, As Shared On This Facebook Page (New Pics)

Show me a person who says they love every aspect of their job and I’ll show you a butt kisser. Whether it’s dealing with obnoxious customers, attending tiring meetings that could’ve been emails, or filing extensive paperwork because nobody at the company figured out a way to optimize that process, every position has its annoyances.

Often, there’s not much you can do about it. You voice your dissatisfaction, someone says they’ll look into it, and that’s that. At which point, the only non-self-destructive way to retain your sanity is by venting online and relating to people who are going through the same nonsense.

Luckily, the Facebook group ‘Work Memes’ is here to help us do that. With 756.2k members, it’s become a place where people come together and joke about their everyday struggles. Continue scrolling to check out their gags. Who knows, maybe realizing that the world hasn’t conspired against you is just what you need to get through the next work week.

#1

Image source: Jenelyn Lacson Soucy

#2

Image source: Beth Frohnapfel

#3

Image source: Clarissa Joanna M

#4

Image source: Jenelyn Lacson Soucy

#5

Image source: Rey Spagna

#6

Image source: Judy Darlene

#7

Image source: Rudy Levy

#8

Image source: David Nielsen

#9

Image source: Jonathan Wilhite

#10

Image source: Antoine W. Osburn

#11

Image source: Mimis Page

#12

Image source: Antoine W. Osburn

#13

Image source: Jamie Cunningham

#14

Image source: Noah Zuckman

#15

Image source: David Nielsen

#16

Image source: Coral Marek

#17

Image source: Christopher Retner

#18

Image source: itsambstweets

#19

Image source: Marko Heinonen

#20

Image source: Coral Marek

#21

Image source: Jimbob Johnson

#22

Image source: Elizabeth Bending

#23

Image source: Timmy Moore

#24

Image source: Victoria Smith

#25

Image source: Raymie McManus

#26

Image source: Fete Senafe

#27

Image source: Erin Mackey

#28

Image source: Mary Jayne

#29

Image source: Antoine W. Osburn

#30

Image source: Cindi Jenkins

#31

Image source: Antoine W. Osburn

#32

Image source: Antoine W. Osburn

#33

Image source: Charlie Morgan

#34

Image source: Stiles Kovath

#35

Image source: Anthony Ray Wiley

#36

Image source: Antoine W. Osburn

#37

Image source: Coral Marek

#38

Image source: Sandra Marie Garcia

#39

Image source: DeLaney Cameron

#40

Image source: Coral Marek

#41

Image source: Michael Robert

#42

Image source: Kelvin Onyebuchi Alexander

#43

Image source: Erica Billings

#44

Image source: Christopher Retner

#45

Image source: Antoine W. Osburn

#46

Image source: Dev

#47

Image source: Jamie Cunningham

#48

Image source: Antoine W. Osburn

#49

Image source: The Men's Room

#50

Image source: Amanda Horne

Patrick Penrose
