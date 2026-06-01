Japanese Man Does 100 Push-Ups, Squats, And Sit-Ups For Three Years, Now He’s A Changed Man

People love a good physical transformation. Whether it’s glow-ups, dramatic weight loss, or people getting jacked, we find such before-and-afters incredibly inspiring. After all, that’s why the ugly duckling story is a timeless classic that gets redone in fairy tales, cartoons, and movies.
The modern version of this is fitness challenges, and one Japanese man might have just outdone them all. In three years, he was able to achieve a marvelous physique using the main character from the manga and anime series “One-Punch Man” Saitama’s routine. The man shared his three-year fitness journey online and went viral for his results.
A Japanese man embarked on a three-year fitness challenge inspired by the manga and anime series “One-Punch Man”
Image credits: tasuke challenge
He did 100 sit-ups, 100 push-ups, and 100 squats, and ran 10 kilometers every day to achieve his physical transformation
Image credits: tasuke challenge
Image credits: tasuke challenge
Image credits: tasuke challenge
Image credits: tasuke challenge
Image credits: tasuke challenge
Image credits: tasuke challenge
Image credits: tasuke challenge
Image credits: tasuke challenge
He documented the process on YouTube, with some of his videos garnering a whopping 6 million views
Image credits: tasuke challenge
As the challenge progressed, Tasuke faced health problems like broken toenails, COVID, and even being hit by a car
The man behind this challenge is Tasuke, or at least that’s his YouTube username. He started documenting his fitness journey three years ago on April 30, 2023. Back then, he set himself five goals.
The first goal included the “One-Punch Man” challenge: 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10k run every day. His second goal was to run a full marathon in under four hours. His third goal was to finish an ultramarathon (100 km), and the fourth was to complete a lap around Lake Biwa (about 200 km).
When Tasuke started the challenge, he was 41 years old, 175 cm tall, and weighed 74-75 kg. His fifth goal was to bring his weight down to 62 kg. By April 2026, he was able to do all those things: his body became much leaner, he was able to maintain muscle mass, and he was running marathons with ease.
His fitness journey wasn’t all smooth, though. Tasuke faced some hurdles, including minor injuries. During the challenge, he lost several toenails, contracted Covid, and was even hit by a car. Yet he still continued his training. “At first, my entire body was sore,” he recalled. “My knees hurt and even walking felt difficult, but I kept doing it.”
Tasuke isn’t the first man to do the “One-Punch Man” challenge and record it online. Last year, a Chinese man named Li Shuangyong completed a similar 1,000-day challenge. He planned to go even further and achieve a Guinness World Record for running a marathon every single day.
Some criticize the “One-Punch Man” challenge for not being beginner-friendly
The resilience and willpower to continue the “One-Punch Man” challenge are definitely admirable, but how realistic is it? Some people online have called out the exercise routine for being too intense and unfit for beginners with no prior training.
Experts agree with some of that criticism. They claim that the challenge can be dangerous, too, as people might sustain injuries from overuse, poor technique, and not dedicating some days to rest. Furthermore, they call it unbalanced and unsuitable for long-term fitness goals.
There is scientific research that backs the benefits of sit-ups, push-ups, squats, and running. Push-ups help improve the strength of pectoral and upper trunk muscles, as well as reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Squats strengthen leg muscles, like the quadriceps, as well as help decrease body fat percentage.
Running is great for reducing weight and overall body mass, lowering resting heart rate, reducing risk of cardiovascular disease, and lowering blood triglycerides. The longer the run, usually, the greater the benefits.
However, such an intense exercise program can have some risks. Beginners are prone to using poor technique during push-ups and squats. They often put too much stress on their joints, and that can result in injuries. Long-distance runners also build up their endurance over a long time, and beginners who do a 10k on their first run risk injuring their joints and muscles, too.
Our bodies need rest, even when we’re trying to achieve our fitness goals. While the ability to not skip a day of the “One-Punch Man” challenge is impressive and admirable, experts say that people should dedicate at least one day a week to rest.
Other experts find fault with sit-ups: in some individuals, they can worsen lower back pain, and they’re not even the most effective core exercise. Core training should include a multitude of movements targeting core strength and trunk stability, like bridges, planks, and anti-rotation moves.
“One hell of a workout session,” the commenters were definitely impressed
Follow Us