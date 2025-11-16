50 Amazing DIY Woodworking Pieces People Have Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Scientists may never know the answer to this tongue-twisting question, but we do know one thing about wood: woodworkers worldwide are working hard to turn wood into wonderful works of art.
If you are not familiar with the Woodworking subreddit, have you been living under a log? Sorry, I’m only yanking your chain(saw). This community is famous for woodworkers sharing their most incredible and creative creations from bird feeders to bookshelves to bowls. We’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the group to share with you down below, so you too can admire their handiwork and celebrate just how much effort and artistry went into these pieces. Be sure to upvote all of your favorite creations, and then let us know in the comments what you would create if you had the superpower of turning wood into anything your heart desires. Then if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article on the same subreddit, look no further than right here.
#1 Anyway, I Am Very Happy With This Kitten
Image source: SATCTOOL
#2 I Made A Bookshelf For A Safari Themed Nursery
Image source: baked_hawaii
#3 Finished A Jewelry Box For My Wife
Image source: pthhutt
#4 My 14 Year Old Son Taught Himself To Whittle This Summer And Immediately Decided To Make His Own Chess Set
I helped him create the end grain chess board and cut the dados for the bottom of the box but he did everything else. He even have cut the dove tails
Image source: Beneficial-Ad-2973
#5 At Only Four Weeks Old, My Daughter Can Now Enjoy Her Bassinet That I Built For The Past 9 Months
Image source: hunfondz
#6 I Spent Over A Year Searching For A Table And Couldn’t Find Anything I Liked, So I Decided To Design And Build My Own
Image source: ObserverOfTheNight
#7 Covid Gave Me The Time To Actually Make A Biz Out Of Woodworking. Biggest Seller By Far Is The Walk In Garden Bed. 20 Out The Door The Last Two Months!!
Image source: Wyattcek
#8 Final Project For My 2-Year Heritage Carpentry/Joinery College
Image source: idolatryforbeginners
#9 Made A Sign For My Garage Shop Wall
Image source: cory89123
#10 I Made A Mid Century Inspired Birdhouse
Image source: RachelOnTheRun
#11 Made My Best Friend And His New Wife Matching Canoe Paddles For Their Wedding
Image source: AzFowles
#12 This Is A Figure For GF Who Is Having Difficulty From Depression
Image source: K-Woodworking
#13 My Grandpa Died Three Years Ago. Today, My Son And I Played Around In His Shop Which Hadn’t Been Touched Since He Passed
We found these lovely little animals sitting on his workbench that he had whittled
Image source: babingababy
#14 Danish Cord Woven Meditation Bench Made From Ash Wood That I Made For My Final Project In Wood Shop Class
Image source: Gel_Ray
#15 Cherry Tea Cabinet I Finished This Weekend
Image source: damesjeane
#16 Made This As My First Project In My School. It Took A Long Time To Finnish It But I’m Happy With The Result
Image source: Fergl123
#17 First Project Complete! Built This All By Myself At 6 Months Pregnant. Not Perfect, But I’m Very Proud
Image source: neatokra
#18 Grandpa Cut Down His Peach Tree. Made Him A Vase From It For His Birthday
Image source: DeluxeWafer
#19 I Am A Legally Blind Visually Impaired Woodworker Here Is My Most Recent Piece I Am Quite Proud Of It Made From Padauk And Maple
Image source: ubergeekydad
#20 Finished This Retro-Style Commission Last Week For A 32” TV. The Customer Wanted The Aesthetic But Also Space For Consoles And A Sound Bar
Image source: tommywoodchip
#21 Scrollsawn Wall-E Art
Image source: woodland_porpoise
#22 A Close Up Of Interlocking Joinery Between English Brown Oak And Spalted Beech
Image source: Alert-Boot5907
#23 This Is An 1150 Bottle Wine Cellar I Just Finished In Bare White Oak
Image source: JSquared-Designs
#24 My Wife Asked Me To Make Her A Fruit Bowl. I Think I Outdid Myself
Image source: Guitrum
#25 My Latest Baroque Mandolin
Image source: Dusepo
#26 I Built Out My Camper Van With Spare Pallet Wood!
Image source: Badgergeddon
#27 Wife Liked The Look Of Some Epoxy Tables. I Said I Could Build One Better
8 months later and for the price to buy one, I finally finished 2 just before easter.
Image source: SlightlyNomadic
#28 My Girlfriend And I Wanted To Start Building Things Together, So We Built Our New Bed
Image source: __FiveStarMan__
#29 Bassinet For My Son Due In July
Image source: Jarl_Snickare
#30 My Wife Wanted A Table To Set Her Drinks On. So My First Epoxy Waterfall Table Was Born!
Image source: moreinj
#31 My Daughter’s Boyfriend Asked Me To Help Him Build An Engagement Ring Box
When it’s closed it looks like mountains and valleys. When it’s opened a light turns on and illuminates the ring like a sunrise. It has a magnetic closure. We built it out of dark walnut wood. He gave it to her tonight
Image source: sabertoothbeaver1
#32 I Made A Weird Spoon
Image source: CustodialCrayon
#33 My Chair
Image source: Hot_Bluejay_8738
#34 Made From Recycled Skateboard Deck
Image source: mobiusmaples
#35 Got My It Degree Last Week. I Wanted To Combine My Love Of Woodworking And Technology For My Grad Cap
Image source: SneezingAtClimax
#36 I Made This Mountain? Sand Dune? Cutting Board
Image source: CuboCuttingBoards
#37 I Would Like Your Thoughts On My Latest Cutting Board, Please
Image source: owlwoodworks
#38 The Chevron Brick Bowl! I Cast These Maple Chevron Patterns In Purple Resin And Turned It Down To A Bowl/Plate
Image source: FormanWoodworking
#39 Sold All My Video Game Stuff And Used The Money To Buy Wood Tools. First Ever Project A Gate
Image source: charles879
#40 Wife Wanted A Napkin Holder For $10… Told Her I Could Make It For $50. Oak, Walnut, Purpleheart, Aluminum
Image source: navycow
#41 A “Chaos” Sideboard We Just Finished Up. Red Oak With Silver Grey Stain. Continuous Grain Door/Drawers
Image source: awoloshyn
#42 I’m About As Novice A Woodworker As It Gets But I Love These Lava Coasters I Made
Image source: Organic_Trust6113
#43 Cedar With Some Blue Stuff
Image source: L0114R
#44 White Oak Serving Tray
Image source: acydaf
#45 I Built My Daughter A Lemonade Stand Using Her Old Loft Bed And She Named It
Image source: sherrymacc
#46 Guitar Build
Image source: JeffHGW
#47 Coffee Table I Made
Image source: Broad_Moose_424
#48 Built A Backdrop For My Niece’s Wedding….(7’3”x16’)
Image source: readdirtytoyou
#49 Interlocking Sapele And Iroko. A Coffee Table Made From Barn Find Timber
Image source: Alert-Boot5907
#50 I Crafted Skyrim Staff Of Destruction Hair Pin. 9 Inches Long
Image source: t_sekuloski
