This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

by

Few cartoonists can say as much in a single panel as Jim Benton. The Ohio-born, Michigan-based artist has been drawing since before he learned to read, and decades later his method is still strikingly simple: a few lines, a handful of words and a twist the reader rarely sees coming. His editor once described the work as being about “the absurdity of existence,” a fitting summary for cartoons that find the ridiculous in laziness, awkward conversations, office life, politics and the small daily habits most of us never stop to question.

Even readers who don’t recognize Benton’s name are likely to know his creations. He is the artist behind It’s Happy Bunny, the sarcastic rabbit known for lines like “I’m not saying I’m cool. That’s your job.” The brand has sold well over $750 million at retail and won the licensing industry’s top award five times. He also writes the bestselling Dear Dumb Diary series, with more than 10 million copies sold in 15 languages, as well as the award-winning Franny K. Stein books about a young mad scientist.

For the third installment of our series, we’ve gathered some of his latest single-panel cartoons, each showing his talent for moving from the relatable to the absurd in a single frame. Scroll down to explore the collection, and let us know in the comments which cartoon made you laugh the most.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | gocomics.com | itshappybunny.com | tiktok.com

#1

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

#2

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#3

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#4

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#5

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#6

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#7

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#8

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#9

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#10

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#11

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#12

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#13

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#14

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#15

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#16

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#17

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#18

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#19

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#20

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#21

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#22

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#23

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#24

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#25

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#26

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#27

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#28

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#29

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

#30

This Cartoonist Proves There’s A Dose Of Comedy To Find In Very Mundane Things (30 New Comics)

Image source: jimkbenton

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lana Del Rey: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2026
378 Of The Cutest Puppies Ever
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Times Restaurants Left Hilarious Replies Under Bad Reviews, Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Code Black season 1 episode 14
Code Black Season 1 Episode 14 Review: Love, Family, and Insanity
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2016
The 5 Worst Character Pairings In House of the Dragon Season 1
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2023
Fox Frequently Sneaks Into Woman’s Home And Sleeps In Her Bed: “It Fills My Heart With Joy”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025