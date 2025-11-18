Hey Pandas, I Want To Ask A Boy To Be My Valentine; How Should I Do It? (Closed)

For context, we’re kind of close friends, and I’ve had a crush on him for basically ever.
#1
well, be honest, tell him why you like him, and give him a little gift! seeing how you have been this dude’s bestie for a long time, this shouldn’t be too hard. maybe some candy or chocolate with a rose or something :) be genuine and sincere, but also be ready for whatever response you get from him, and respect his answer.
good luck and tell me how it goes!!
#2
A gift shows that you value him. A funny picture of the 2 of you in a DIY frame, Does he like cars, horses, or travel? Get him a magazine.or 2. Fidget spinner.
These are not too personal so if he doesn’t return the feeling it won’t be humiliating.
#3
I dont have much experience but I say come from your heart and give him a gift and chocolates
#4
#5
Just ask him, before Valentine’s Date.
