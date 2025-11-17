Friend Comments That This Woman’s Husband Is Not Even Sick, Gets Disgusting Proof

There’s never a good time to be ill, but it can be especially frustrating when wedding planning. Engaged couples want to look forward to starting their next stage in life together, rather than worrying about hospital bills and health concerns. And sometimes, the costs just get to be too much.
Below, you’ll find a story that one woman recently shared on Reddit, detailing why her and her fiancé have been asking for a little help with their medical bills. But one former friend needed a little extra convincing that her partner was actually ill.
Due to her fiancé’s illness, this woman and her partner have been struggling to cover their extensive medical bills
But after one friend voiced skepticism about the man’s condition, the couple decided to send her proof
Getting married and getting sick are some of the most expensive things people can do
While it becomes necessary to inform friends, family members and employers about medical conditions when they start to impact all aspects of our lives, we’re still entitled to privacy when it comes to being ill. No one is looking their best when struggling through a physical therapy session or lying in a hospital bed, so it’s understandable that this couple would not want to plaster photos and videos of this man’s recovery on social media. But that doesn’t mean his illness is any less of a financial burden.
Getting married and getting sick are just about two of the most expensive things a person can do. The average wedding in the United States in 2022 cost over $29,000, but it’s easy for couples to spend even more. And although couples can opt for small courthouse weddings, which should only cost them around $100 or less, they will likely still want to hire a photographer and host some sort of party or gathering for friends and family. The couple in this particular story said they don’t mind having a low key wedding like this, but even a few hundred dollars can be difficult to manage while drowning in medical bills.
In the United States in particular, patients receive exorbitant medical bills
We don’t know what exactly this man had surgery for, and costs can vary widely depending on where he received treatment and what his insurance plan is like. But there’s no question that, if this couple is in the United States, they’ve paid a pretty penny for these medical fees.
According to Debt.org, the average per-day hospital cost in the US is $2,883, and the average amount of time patients stay in the hospital is 4.6 days. Surgery, however, adds an even more expensive element to the picture, as some can cost a whopping $100,000 or more. A hip replacement costs $40,364 on average, and a hip resurfacing will put patients out $28,000.
It’s not just the actual surgery or the hotel room that racks up exorbitant fees, however. Some of the other factors that make hospital bills so expensive include operating room per-hour costs, anesthesia, surgeon’s fees, medication, visits with the surgeon, insurance deductibles, non-medical expenses such as travel and childcare, and lost wages. And getting through the surgery itself is only the beginning, as many patients require physical therapy as well.
Crowdsourcing has become a popular way for patients and their loved ones to help cover medical costs
Patients who undergo physical therapy following surgery will likely need two or three visits a week for six to eight weeks. Each session typically costs somewhere between $75-$150, depending on the particular injury and condition, Miracle Physical Therapy explains on their site. Costs can also vary widely depending on insurance plans, whether the therapy happens at home or in a clinic, and how frequently the patient requires therapy.
While crowdsourcing might not be the ideal way to raise money for medical bills, it has been a popular solution in recent years, as medical fees in the United States continue to get further out of reach for the average person. According to Fast Company, by 2020, 20 million Americans had started crowdfunding campaigns for their own or someone else’s medical bills. Meanwhile, 50 million Americans have contributed to these funds to help out friends in need. When the government doesn’t seem concerned about citizens’ bills, sometimes they have nowhere else to turn but to each other.
