90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

by

Cultures just don’t form themselves instantly or by accident. They’re systems built over time, where people share meanings, habits, and behaviors that create social cohesion and a sense of togetherness.

So it’s no surprise we have stereotypes too. Like how we joke that Italians only eat pasta, or how the French love baguettes. Or how the British drink obscene amounts of tea. But, well, some of these do end up being true, which can lead to funny situations people share online. So, here are some hilarious tweets about what life is like in lil ol’ England.

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: kathrynhall_

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: shelfcomedy

British humor is special in its own way. For many Americans, it’s simply not the kind of comedy they’re accustomed to — that boisterous and over-explanatory kind of humor. But in England, that’s pretty much the opposite. Social anthropologists like Kate Fox have pointed out that the English have an implicit “Equilibrium Rule” and an obsession with understatement that slips into their comedy style. 

They love to be self-deprecating, laugh at their own ineptitude, or poke fun at their awkwardness, believing (and likely being right) that it builds trust faster than flexing success. Which is why it translates perfectly into short tweets. What better way to make fun of bleak situations like bad weather, delayed trains, or rising costs than to lean on humor as a coping mechanism?

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: NoContextBrits

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: SoVeryBritish

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: NoContextBrits

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I’m glad that someone was able to help with the answer

90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: AlcoholicShinobi

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: Caolanmcaree

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: NoContextBrits

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: SoVeryBritish

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: NoContextHumans

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: RealDMitchell

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: RobertAuton

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: SoVeryBritish

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: NoContextBrits

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: SoVeryBritish

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: NoContextBrits

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: SoVeryBritish

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: SoVeryBritish

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: NoContextBrits

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: Britains___Pubs

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: SoVeryBritish

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

Image source: NoContextBrits

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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90 British Tweets That Prove Their Humor Is Like No Other

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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