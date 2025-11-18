25 Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations By Steven Garza

Steven Garza, a professional comedian, found a new way to share his jokes through cartooning. Though he didn’t know how to draw at first, he worked hard to improve his skills, learning from books and practice. Now, his comics bring a unique blend of humor and storytelling to life.
In his single-panel comics, Steven explores quirky and off-the-wall ideas that often feature characters from his four-panel comic series Fret Buzzed. These surprise appearances add an extra layer of fun for fans who are familiar with his work.
More info: Instagram
